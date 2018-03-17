Kevin Harvick leads Saturday’s first Cup practice at Auto Club Speedway

Kevin Harvick was fastest in the second practice session for Sunday’s Auto Club 400.
The Stewart-Haas Racing driver, who also topped Friday’s lone practice session, posted a speed of 186.075 mph around the 2-mile Auto Club Speedway.
He was followed by teammate Kurt Busch (184.431).
The top five was completed by Chase Elliott (184.021), Kyle Larson (183.908) and Ryan Blaney (183.861).
Harvick and Jimmie Johnson each recorded the most laps in the session with 31.
Harvick had the best 10-lap average at 181.009 mph.
The initials UMBC probably didn’t mean anything to a lot of people until last night.
That’s when the University of Maryland, Baltimore County did the unthinkable.
A member of the America East Conference, the school became the first No. 16 seed to beat a No. 1 seed in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.
The UMBC Retrievers trounced the Virginia Cavaliers 74-54 in a game at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.
It turns out someone in the NASCAR world had a stake in the game.
John Klausmeier, crew chief on Aric Almirola‘s No. 10 Ford at Stewart-Haas Racing, graduated from the school.
Klausmeier, 36, has a degree in mechanical engineering from the university. He is in his first season as a full-time CUp crew chief.
SHR’s Twitter account informed every one of Klausmeier’s alumni status soon after the historic game ended.
NASCAR announced practice holds for 11 Cup teams Saturday at Auto Club Speedway for inspection violations.
The No. 51 of Timmy Hill will be held 15 minutes in the first practice session (12:35 – 1:25 p.m. ET) for being late to qualifying inspection.
Nine teams will be held 15 minutes in the final practice (3:30-4:20 p.m. ET) for failing qualifying inspection twice on Friday.
The cars being held include: Chase Elliott, Aric Almirola, Denny Hamlin, Clint Bowyer, William Byron, AJ Allmendinger, Jimmie Johnson, Cole Whitt and Alex Bowman.
Michael McDowell will also be held 15 minutes in final practice for an inspection violation.
Thirteen teams failed to get through qualifying inspection on Friday, preventing them from making a qualifying attempt. They will all start from the rear on Sunday.
The West Coast Swing ends today for the Xfinity Series with the Roseanne 300 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.
Here is all the info you need for today’s race.
(All times are Eastern)
START: Michael Fishman from the “Roseanne Show” will give the command to start engines at 5:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 5:16 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 150 laps (300 miles) around the 2-mile track.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 35. Stage 2 ends on Lap 70.
PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 10 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 3:15 p.m. Driver introductions are at 4:35 p.m.
TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will broadcast the race beginning at 4:30 p.m. Race coverage begins at 5 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 4:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have MRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for a high of 56 degrees and a 15 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.
LAST TIME: Kyle Larson won this event last year. Joey Logano placed second and Kyle Busch was third.
STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying begins at 1:35 p.m. ET
Something had to be done and NASCAR made the right call Friday night to allow teams that made a qualifying attempt to purchase a fresh set of tires to start Sunday’s Cup race.
The decision avoided all but penalizing teams that followed the rules.
Thirteen teams — more than a third of starting field — failed to pass inspection before qualifying and didn’t make an attempt Friday.
The penalty?
They had to start at the rear and on sticker tires.
That isn’t much of a penalty at Auto Club Speedway.
Sticker tires are faster. The more laps run on tires, the slower the car goes on Auto Club Speedway’s worn surface. Even a three-lap difference in laps run between the top 12 cars and those that didn’t make a qualifying attempt can be viewed as significant.
“It’s a huge advantage,’’ pole-sitter Martin Truex Jr. said. “In my mind if you’re not probably in the top four, you are better off being 25th.’’
Also, it helps those in the back that Auto Club Speedway’s 2-mile track has as many lanes as a Los Angeles freeway, giving competitors options for passing opportunities.
Had this been at Martinsville Speedway, where the series races next week, the penalty would have been sufficient as is because a car would start the race nearly half a lap behind the leader and have limited lanes to move through traffic.
Saturday morning, NASCAR announced a revision for the Xfinity Series. NASCAR stated that any team that does not make a qualifying attempt will start from the rear of the field and be required to serve a pass-through penalty once the green flag waves. That all but likely would put the car a lap down at the start.
While it’s not always best for the series to change rules during an event, NASCAR’s decision Friday night (and Saturday morning with the Xfinity Series) was the best solution in a tough situation.
