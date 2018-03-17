Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images

Hanging with the King: Richard Petty teaches Darrell Wallace Jr. life’s lessons

By Dustin LongMar 17, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

A month into his first full season driving for Richard Petty Motorsports, Darrell Wallace Jr. still is struck by who his boss is.

“I’m still in shock of racing for The King, honestly,’’ Wallace said Friday at Auto Club Speedway. “Being around him and in his presence is unreal. Just to see how he interacts with the fans, how he interacts with just people and family it’s the coolest thing ever.’’

Wallace got some time with Petty this past week at Petty’s place near the Teton Mountains in Wyoming. He joined Petty and others for a few days or rest, relaxation and snowmobiling.

“I had never been to Wyoming, checked that off the list,’’ Wallace said. “Landed in Idaho, so I checked that off the list, so it’s been good. Ever since Daytona all the way up to that was just crazy madness and now I’ve been able to kind of relax and stay focused on what we need to do without any extra cameras or attention or anything.”

Just as memorable was a car drive Wallace and Petty had together the night before the Daytona 500.

“That was a 20-minute conversation about life and about racing,” Wallace said. “The whole time I was like ‘this is badass, this is cool.’ ”

Asked what type of life lessons he’s learned from Petty, Wallace said:

“You can overcome a lot of things if you put your mind to it and you have the will to do it, but you can never overcome fate. That is the biggest thing that has stuck out to me. If it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be. If it’s not then, move on.”

That’s the approach Wallace has taken from week to week in his rookie Cup season. After finishing second in the Daytona 500, he has not placed in the top 20 since.

“It’s a hell of a ride right now despite the finishes that we’ve had, I’m still keeping a positive mindset looking forward to each and every race because it’s a reset for me,’’ Wallace said. “Each and every track there is no need for me to hang my head over the last finish because I don’t know what the hell is next until we get to Pocono, Kentucky, Michigan and Daytona.”

Wallace said “Atlanta was bad luck,’’ noting some mechanical issues that slowed them. At Las Vegas, he said “we missed it’’ on the setup. Phoenix he felt much better about. Of those three tracks, though, his best finish (21st) came at Las Vegas.

Even with those results, Wallace said the Richard Childress Racing alliance has helped the team this season.

“We are all sharing notes and trying to figure out how we can be the best organization out there and get our cars better,’’ Wallace said. “Some races the No. 3 (Austin Dillon) and the No. 31 (Ryan Newman) is what we are leaning on because we are still trying to figure things out.  But, it’s been a great alliance so far. They have been very open to wanting to help us out.’’

 and on Facebook

Long: NASCAR gets it right with common sense decision

Photo by Richard W. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Texas Motor Speedway
By Dustin LongMar 17, 2018, 10:26 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Something had to be done and NASCAR made the right call Friday night to allow teams that made a qualifying attempt to purchase a fresh set of tires to start Sunday’s Cup race.

The decision avoided all but penalizing teams that followed the rules.

Thirteen teams — more than a third of starting field — failed to pass inspection before qualifying and didn’t make an attempt Friday.

The penalty?

They had to start at the rear and on sticker tires.

That isn’t much of a penalty at Auto Club Speedway. 

Sticker tires are faster. The more laps run on tires, the slower the car goes on Auto Club Speedway’s worn surface. Even a three-lap difference in laps run between the top 12 cars and those that didn’t make a qualifying attempt can be viewed as significant.

“It’s a huge advantage,’’ pole-sitter Martin Truex Jr. said. “In my mind if you’re not probably in the top four, you are better off being 25th.’’

Also, it helps those in the back that Auto Club Speedway’s 2-mile track has as many lanes as a Los Angeles freeway, giving competitors options for passing opportunities.

Had this been at Martinsville Speedway, where the series races next week, the penalty would have been sufficient as is because a car would start the race nearly half a lap behind the leader and have limited lanes to move through traffic.

Saturday morning, NASCAR announced a revision for the Xfinity Series. NASCAR stated that any team that does not make a qualifying attempt will start from the rear of the field and be required to serve a pass-through penalty once the green flag waves. That all but likely would put the car a lap down at the start.

While it’s not always best for the series to change rules during an event, NASCAR’s decision Friday night (and Saturday morning with the Xfinity Series) was the best solution in a tough situation.

 and on Facebook

Saturday’s schedule at Auto Club Speedway

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiMar 17, 2018, 7:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Today’s action at Auto Club Speedway will feature two Cup practices, Xfinity Series qualifying and the Xfinity race to cap off the day.

Here’s how the day’s schedule shapes up (all times Eastern):

SATURDAY, MARCH 17

10 a.m. — Xfinity garage opens

11 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Cup garage open

12:35 – 1:25 p.m. — Cup practice (Fox Sports 1, Motor Racing Network)

1:35 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying; single vehicle/two rounds (FS1)

3:15 p.m. — Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

3:30 – 4:20 p.m. — Final Cup practice (FS1, MRN)

4:30 p.m. — Xfinity driver introductions

5 p.m. — Roseanne 300 Xfinity race; 150 laps/300 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Starting lineup for the Auto Club 400

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMar 16, 2018, 9:28 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch will start on the front row of Sunday’s Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway.

They will be followed by Kyle Larson, Erik Jones, Austin Dillon and Joey Logano.

Kevin Harvick will start his attempt at a fourth consecutive win from 10th.

Thirteen drivers will start from the rear after their cars failed qualifying inspection.

Click here for the starting lineup

13 Cup teams fail inspection, do not make qualifying attempt

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMar 16, 2018, 8:15 PM EDT
3 Comments

13 Cup teams did not make a qualifying attempt for the Auto Club 400 after they failed to pass inspection Friday.

Those teams include all four Hendrick Motorsports cars (Jimmie Johnson, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman), Denny Hamlin, Clint Bowyer, Aric Almirola, Kasey Kahne, Daniel Suarez, Timmy Hill, Cole Whitt, Ross Chastain and AJ Allmendinger.

All 13 cars will start from the rear Sunday.

“The first time through there were a lot of failures at all the stations, it was basically kind of split between chassis, weights and measures and the body scan, ” Scott Miller, NASCAR’s senior vice president of competition told Fox Sports 1. “The second time through it seems like most of it centered around the actual body scan itself, which honestly this is the most aerodynamic track we’ve gone to, so kind of no surprise that they would be pushing the limits here more than some of the other places.”

Jeff Andrews, Hendrick Motorsports’ competition director, said the issues on the four Hendrick cars were “similar” in the area of the deck lid.

“We’ve got to go back, we need to talk internally and talk with NASCAR,” Andrews told FS1. “We felt like we were making changes in the area affected and we were not seeing the results when we went back through.”

Typically, teams must start a race on the tires they used in qualifying.

NASCAR announced late Friday night it would allow all teams that made a qualifying lap to purchase a new set of sticker tires to start Sunday’s race one. They must return their scuff tires to Goodyear.