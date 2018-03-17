Christopher Bell wins pole for Xfinity race at Auto Club Speedway

Christopher Bell qualified first for this afternoon’s Xfinity Series race at Auto Club Speedway.
Bell claimed the pole for the Roseanne 300 with a speed of 181.059 mph to earn his third pole of the year.
Joey Logano qualified second with a speed of 180.923 mph. He has started on the front row in five of 10 Xfinity starts at Auto Club Speedway.
Bell’s pole joins the ones he earned at Atlanta and Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
“Qualifying is about speed and this No. 20 team has had speed,” Bell told Fox Sports 1. “Every time we unload at a race track we have really fast Camrys and this week is no exception. … We we unloaded yesterday we were really good, really happy. I was just a little bit loose. Anytime we tightened it up and got it more comfortable for me to drive we slowed down.”
The top five is completed by John Hunter Nemechek (180.923), Cole Custer (179.933) and Daniel Hemric (179.879).
Rookie Kaz Grala qualified 12th for his career-best starting spot through five starts.
Grala’s teammate, Dylan Lupton, wrecked in Turn 1 during his qualifying run in Round 1 and will start the race in a backup car.
Kyle Busch was fastest in the final Cup practice for Sunday’s race at Auto Cub Speedway.
The Joe Gibbs Racing driver posted a top speed of 185.668 mph.
Busch was followed by the pole-sitter for race, Martin Truex Jr. (185.319).
“We feel OK about it, obviously I’d like to feel a titch better,” Busch told Fox Sports 1. “We kind of slowed up a little bit as the practice went along. I know everybody did but it felt like a couple of guys got closer to us as it went along. We were really good firing off there.”
The top five was completed by Jimmie Johnson (184.525), Kevin Harvick (184.308) and Brad Keselowski (184.280).
Harvick, fastest in the first two practice sessions for the Auto Club 400, will seek his fourth consecutive Cup win tomorrow. He had the best 10-lap average at 180.161 mph.
Busch recorded the most laps in the session with 45.
There were no accidents in the session. Kyle Larson did cut a tire, but his No. 42 Chevrolet was not damaged.
Kevin Harvick was fastest in the second practice session for Sunday’s Auto Club 400.
The Stewart-Haas Racing driver, who also topped Friday’s lone practice session, posted a speed of 186.075 mph around the 2-mile Auto Club Speedway.
He was followed by teammate Kurt Busch (184.431).
The top five was completed by Chase Elliott (184.021), Kyle Larson (183.908) and Ryan Blaney (183.861).
Harvick and Jimmie Johnson each recorded the most laps in the session with 31.
Harvick had the best 10-lap average at 181.009 mph.
The initials UMBC probably didn’t mean anything to a lot of people until last night.
That’s when the University of Maryland, Baltimore County did the unthinkable.
A member of the America East Conference, the school became the first No. 16 seed to beat a No. 1 seed in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.
The UMBC Retrievers trounced the Virginia Cavaliers 74-54 in a game at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.
It turns out someone in the NASCAR world had a stake in the game.
John Klausmeier, crew chief on Aric Almirola‘s No. 10 Ford at Stewart-Haas Racing, graduated from the school.
Klausmeier, 36, has a degree in mechanical engineering from the university. He is in his first season as a full-time CUp crew chief.
SHR’s Twitter account informed every one of Klausmeier’s alumni status soon after the historic game ended.
and on Facebook
NASCAR announced practice holds for 11 Cup teams Saturday at Auto Club Speedway for inspection violations.
The No. 51 of Timmy Hill will be held 15 minutes in the first practice session (12:35 – 1:25 p.m. ET) for being late to qualifying inspection.
Nine teams will be held 15 minutes in the final practice (3:30-4:20 p.m. ET) for failing qualifying inspection twice on Friday.
The cars being held include: Chase Elliott, Aric Almirola, Denny Hamlin, Clint Bowyer, William Byron, AJ Allmendinger, Jimmie Johnson, Cole Whitt and Alex Bowman.
Michael McDowell will also be held 15 minutes in final practice for an inspection violation.
Thirteen teams failed to get through qualifying inspection on Friday, preventing them from making a qualifying attempt. They will all start from the rear on Sunday.