Martin Truex Jr. wins pole for Auto Club 400

By Daniel McFadinMar 16, 2018, 8:13 PM EDT
Martin Truex Jr. qualified first for Sunday’s Cup race at Auto Club Speedway.

With a speed of 186.567 mph, Truex won his second consecutive pole.

It’s the 17th pole of his career.

Kyle Busch qualified second with a speed of 186.437 mph.

“First time ever (with consecutive poles), that’s definitely pretty cool,” Truex told Fox Sports 1. “We tried to stay on scuffs (tires) in that first practice, ran our best lap on scuffs this morning. Thought that played into our hands a little bit here in qualifying. Round 2, I got the seam a little bit and lost some time and that bit me. Luckily in the third round was able to put a lap together. Wouldn’t say it was perfect, but it was a pretty solid lap.”

The top five was completed by Kyle Larson (186.128), Erik Jones (186.047) and Austin Dillon (185.711).

Kevin Harvick, who is going for his fourth consecutive Cup win, qualified 10th. He was fastest in the first two rounds.

His first round time of 38.147 sec/188.744 mph set a track record.

“We expected to show up and have a good day at this particular point,” Harvick told FS1. “When you look at the momentum and confidence everybody has and really everything that we’re doing right now, it just keeps building and you keep feeding off that momentum.”

Busch starts on the front row for the second time this year.

“Definitely screwed up Turn 3, I thought everything else about the lap was pretty good,” Busch told FS1. “With the amount of time I had in the gas on exit I was still too easy missing the exit with the amount of speed we were carrying.”

Thirteen teams were unable to make qualifying attempts after they failed to get through inspection.

Those teams included all four Henrick Motorsports cars, Denny Hamlin, Clint Bowyer, Aric Almirola, Kasey Kahne, Daniel Suarez, Timmy Hill, Cole Whitt, Ross Chastain and AJ Allmendinger.

All 13 cars will start from the rear Sunday.

“The first time through there were a lot of failures at all the stations, it was basically kind of split between chassis, weights and measures and the body scan, ” Scott Miller, NASCAR’s senior vice president of competition told FS1. “The second time through it seems like most of it centered around the actual body scan itself, which honestly this is the most aerodynamic track we’ve gone to, so kind of no surprise that they would be pushing the limits here more than some of the other places.”

David Ragan, Michael McDowell, Jeffrey Earnhardt and Reed Sorenson did not make qualifying runs in the second round.

McDowell did not make a run after his team changed a rear gear in practice. He will also start from the rear.

Due to the inspections issues, Earnhardt (23rd) and Gray Gaulding (20th) earned career-best qualifying results.

Click here for qualifying results.

13 Cup teams fail inspection, do not make qualifying attempt

By Daniel McFadinMar 16, 2018, 8:15 PM EDT
13 Cup teams did not make a qualifying attempt for the Auto Club 400 after they failed to pass inspection Friday.

Those teams include all four Hendrick Motorsports cars (Jimmie Johnson, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman), Denny Hamlin, Clint Bowyer, Aric Almirola, Kasey Kahne, Daniel Suarez, Timmy Hill, Cole Whitt, Ross Chastain and AJ Allmendinger.

All 13 cars will start from the rear Sunday.

“The first time through there were a lot of failures at all the stations, it was basically kind of split between chassis, weights and measures and the body scan, ” Scott Miller, NASCAR’s senior vice president of competition told Fox Sports 1. “The second time through it seems like most of it centered around the actual body scan itself, which honestly this is the most aerodynamic track we’ve gone to, so kind of no surprise that they would be pushing the limits here more than some of the other places.”

Jeff Andrews, Hendrick Motorsports’ competition director, said the issues on the four Hendrick cars were “similar” in the area of the deck lid.

“We’ve got to go back, we need to talk internally and talk with NASCAR,” Andrews told FS1. “We felt like we were making changes in the area affected and we were not seeing the results when we went back through.”

An upside to not making a qualifying attempt is that all 13 cars will start the race on fresh tires. Teams must start the race on the tires they qualified on, so those in front will have worn tires. Fresher tires lead to faster laps.

“Hopefully the upside is we’ll get to pass a bunch of cars,” Bowman told FS1. “The downside is I felt we had a really good race car, we only made one qualifying run in practice and we were 10th. … Everybody at Hendrick Motorsports works really hard, they’re really smart. A lot of depth of knowledge. We’ll get our race trim stuff better and get our Nationwide ZL1 upfront on Sunday.”

Xfinity Series practice report from Auto Club Speedway

By Daniel McFadinMar 16, 2018, 4:40 PM EDT
Daniel Hemric was fastest in the last of two Xfinity Series practice sessions for Saturday’s race at Auto Club Speedway.

The Richard Childress Racing driver posted a top speed of 178.829 mph around the 2-mile track.

He was followed by Joey Logano (178.284), John Hunter Nemechek (178.258), Christopher Bell (177.998) and Tyler Reddick (177.962).

Reddick recorded the most laps with 40.

Justin Allgaier had the best 10-lap average at 175.902 mph.

The session was slowed once for a spin by Brandon Jones. His No. 19 Toyota was not damaged.

First practice

Bell topped the speed chart, posting a top speed of 178.664 mph around the 2-mile speedway.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver is making his first start at the track.

Bell led Logano (178.081), Austin Dillon (178.064), Hemric (177.980) and Reddick (177.870).

“Our GameStop/Turtle Beach Camry is pretty fast on the short run, I think we need to work on a long run a little bit more,” Bell told Fox Sports 1. “This place is really unique. I’ve never experienced a race track of this size where you use as much brake as you do, especially getting into Turn 1 there.”

Nemechek, who is also making his first start at the track, recorded the most laps with 33. He was 11th on the speed chart (176.648).

He also had the best 10-lap average at 173.500 mph.

Click here for the Practice No. 1 speed chart.

Click here for the final practice speed chart.

Stewart-Haas Racing sweeps top three spots in Cup practice

By Daniel McFadinMar 16, 2018, 3:40 PM EDT
Kevin Harvick led a Stewart-Haas Racing sweep of the top three spots in Friday’s Cup practice session for Sunday’s Auto Club 400.

Harvick, who seeks his fourth consecutive Cup win, topped the chart with a speed of 189.066 mph.

He was followed by Clint Bowyer (188.211 mph) and Aric Almirola (187.936).

Ryan Newman (187.798) and defending race winner Kyle Larson (187.744) completed the top five.

David Ragan recorded the most laps in the session with 17. He was 30th on the speed chart.

Denny Hamlin (181.278) and Ragan (177.070) were the only drivers to make 10-lap runs.

The session was slowed by one accident when Daniel Suarez got into the wall early. He will go to a backup car.

Click here for the practice report.

Daniel Suarez hits wall in Cup practice at Auto Club Speedway

By Dustin LongMar 16, 2018, 3:01 PM EDT
Daniel Suarez hit the wall during Cup practice Friday at Auto Club Speedway and will go to a backup car.

That means he will start at the rear of the field in Sunday’s Cup race.

Suarez, who is coming off a seventh-place finish at Phoenix, drove back to the garage after the contact in Turn 2 that damaged the back part of his car.

“Everybody is pushing very hard to know the limit of the car,” Suarez told Fox Sports 1. “I knew I was loose. As soon as my right rear tire hit the seam in the race track, it just broke loose extremely hard and I couldn’t do anything.

“I just didn’t do a good job on that one. I have to apologize to my guys.”

