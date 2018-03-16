Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images

Daniel Suarez hits wall in Cup practice at Auto Club Speedway

By Dustin LongMar 16, 2018, 3:01 PM EDT
Daniel Suarez hit the wall during Cup practice Friday at Auto Club Speedway and will go to a backup car.

That means he will start at the rear of the field in Sunday’s Cup race.

Suarez, who is coming off a seventh-place finish at Phoenix, drove back to the garage after the contact in Turn 2 that damaged the back part of his car.

“Everybody is pushing very hard to know the limit of the car,” Suarez told Fox Sports 1. “I knew I was loose. As soon as my right rear tire hit the seam in the race track, it just broke loose extremely hard and I couldn’t do anything.

“I just didn’t do a good job on that one. I have to apologize to my guys.”

Christopher Bell leads first Xfinity practice at Auto Club Speedway

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMar 16, 2018, 4:40 PM EDT
Christopher Bell topped the speed chart in the first of two practice sessions for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Auto Club Speedway.

Bell posted a top speed of 178.664 mph around the 2-mile speedway.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver is making his first start at the track.

Bell led Joey Logano (178.081), Austin Dillon (178.064), Daniel Hemric (177.980) and Tyler Reddick (177.870).

“Our GameStop/Turtle Beach Camry is pretty fast on the short run, I think we need to work on a long run a little bit more,” Bell told Fox Sports 1. “This place is really unique. I’ve never experienced a race track of this size where you use as much brake as you do, especially getting into Turn 1 there.”

John Hunter Nemechek, who is also making his first start at the track, recorded the most laps with 33. He was 11th on the speed chart (176.648).

Stewart-Haas Racing sweeps top three spots in Cup practice

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMar 16, 2018, 3:40 PM EDT
Kevin Harvick led a Stewart-Haas Racing sweep of the top three spots in Friday’s Cup practice session for Sunday’s Auto Club 400.

Harvick, who seeks his fourth consecutive Cup win, topped the chart with a speed of 189.066 mph.

He was followed by Clint Bowyer (188.211 mph) and Aric Almirola (187.936).

Ryan Newman (187.798) and defending race winner Kyle Larson (187.744) completed the top five.

David Ragan recorded the most laps in the session with 17. He was 30th on the speed chart.

Denny Hamlin (181.278) and Ragan (177.070) were the only drivers to make 10-lap runs.

The session was slowed by one accident when Daniel Suarez got into the wall early. He will go to a backup car.

Kevin Harvick says Hailie Deegan is K&N West driver with ‘most potential’

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMar 16, 2018, 2:34 PM EDT
Kevin Harvick called out Hailie Deegan Friday morning.

But the words from the 2014 Cup champion were in praise of the 16-year-old K&N Pro Series West driver.

Harvick was fresh off competing in the K&N West season-opener Thursday night at Kern County Raceway in his hometown of Bakersfield, California. Among his 22 competitors was Deegan, who was making her first start in the series driving for Bill McAnally Racing.

When asked Friday at Auto Club Speedway about what talent he discovered in the 175-lap race, Harvick didn’t mention 16-year-old race winner Derek Kraus.

Deegan, the daughter of X-Games athlete Brian Deegan, was Harvick’s answer.

“If I had to pick one person to say, ‘Alright, that’s the person KHI (Harvick’s sports and celebrity-marketing agency) would want to represent and has the most potential,’ it would probably be Hailie Deegan,” Harvick said. “She did really, really well.”

In just her second K&N start (she has one in the K&N East), Deegan started eighth and finished seventh. Harvick, who led 132 of 175 laps from the pole, got knocked back in the field late in the race and briefly ran around Deegan.

“Obviously, they have I would call it a unique racing heritage within their family with Brian,” Harvick said. “I got to race with her a little bit there at the end of the race. She did a great job in the car. I think as far as potential and reach and racing knowledge and getting in the car as young as she is, that would be the one I would pluck out of the series and say that’s the one we want to be a part of. Because she has a lot of potential and already has some racing experience in multiple vehicles. That was fun to see.”

Deegan’s father has won the most Freestyle Motocross medals in X Games history with 10. He has multiple championships in the Lucas Oil Pro 2 and Lucas Oil Pro Lite series.

Deegan began off-road racing when she was 8 and was the first female to win a race and a championship in the Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series.

In 2015, she was the Modified Kart Regional Champion and the next year was the Modified Kart National Champion as well as the Driver of the Year. In 2017, she was the first female in the Pro Lite division of the Lucas Oil Off-Road Series to have multiple podiums in her rookie year.

Deegan took part in NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity combine in 2016 and won the 2017 NASCAR Diversity Young Racer award.

Anyone that plays the 2017 video game “NASCAR Heat 2” can play as Deegan in the Cup Series.

Jimmie Johnson optimistic about sponsor search, says ‘I’m not done’

By Dustin LongMar 16, 2018, 2:21 PM EDT
Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson says he wants to be involved in Hendrick Motorsports’ sponsor search for his team and that even though he’s closer to the end of his career than beginning, that shouldn’t hinder a sponsor’s interest.

Hendrick Motorsports announced this week that Lowe’s would not return as sponsor of Johnson and No. 48 team after this season. Lowe’s had been with the team since the beginning of Johnson’s Cup career in 2001.

Johnson has a contract with Hendrick Motorsports through 2020. The 42-year-old was asked Friday at Auto Club Speedway if being closer to the end of his career could make companies leery of sponsoring his team.

“Marketing today has changed quite a bit,’’ said Johnson, who has won a record six Cup races at Auto Club Speedway. “As much as we all want to think corporations look at a 10-, 15-, 20-year run for a marketing plan, they really do look year to year.’’

For those who wonder how much longer Johnson will drive, he said: “I’m not done. Hendrick is home. Retirement hasn’t been on my mind. I want to win an eighth championship.’’

Certainly that could be one of the aspects to entice companies to sponsor Johnson — his pursuit to become the all-time leader in Cup titles by breaking a tie he has with Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt.

Johnson said he is encouraged with the sponsorship possibilities for his team.

“Very optimistic about the future myself and our race team have and the opportunity we haven’t had before — to go out and shop our deal and see what is out there and what we can do from a branding standpoint for a new company,’’ Johnson said. “Now that the announcement is out, we can get to work on that and see what the future holds for our team.’’

Johnson said he plans to be a part of the process of securing sponsorship.

“This is really a unique opportunity, and it’s also a great learning and growing moment for myself,’’ he said. “I want to be involved in this process and learn along the way, and maybe a relationship or two I’ve made through the years will come to fruition and maybe help with the sponsorship, too.’’

