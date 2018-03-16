13 Cup teams fail inspection, do not make qualifying attempt

13 Cup teams did not make a qualifying attempt for the Auto Club 400 after they failed to pass inspection Friday.

Those teams include all four Hendrick Motorsports cars (Jimmie Johnson, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman), Denny Hamlin, Clint Bowyer, Aric Almirola, Kasey Kahne, Daniel Suarez, Timmy Hill, Cole Whitt, Ross Chastain and AJ Allmendinger.

All 13 cars will start from the rear Sunday.

“The first time through there were a lot of failures at all the stations, it was basically kind of split between chassis, weights and measures and the body scan, ” Scott Miller, NASCAR’s senior vice president of competition told Fox Sports 1. “The second time through it seems like most of it centered around the actual body scan itself, which honestly this is the most aerodynamic track we’ve gone to, so kind of no surprise that they would be pushing the limits here more than some of the other places.”

Jeff Andrews, Hendrick Motorsports’ competition director, said the issues on the four Hendrick cars were “similar” in the area of the deck lid.

“We’ve got to go back, we need to talk internally and talk with NASCAR,” Andrews told FS1. “We felt like we were making changes in the area affected and we were not seeing the results when we went back through.”

An upside to not making a qualifying attempt is that all 13 cars will start the race on fresh tires. Teams must start the race on the tires they qualified on, so those in front will have worn tires. Fresher tires lead to faster laps.

“Hopefully the upside is we’ll get to pass a bunch of cars,” Bowman told FS1. “The downside is I felt we had a really good race car, we only made one qualifying run in practice and we were 10th. … Everybody at Hendrick Motorsports works really hard, they’re really smart. A lot of depth of knowledge. We’ll get our race trim stuff better and get our Nationwide ZL1 upfront on Sunday.”

The silver lining for @Aric_Almirola and @ClintBowyer is that they’ll start Sunday’s #AutoClub400 on fresh tires. These cars qualifying will start on the tires they’re using for qualifying. #TheMoreYouKnow💫 — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) March 16, 2018

We are not alone, as many did not make it through tech in time. Fortunately there are many positives to take away. We have some good practice time tomorrow to look for speed, and we will have fresh tires to start with on Sunday. 💪 #Progression — LeavineFamilyRacing (@LFR95) March 16, 2018

Here’s the sucky part. 10 really good cars will start the race on new tires and the guys that qualified will start on scuffs. Nothing anybody can do about it but look for those 10 to be passing cars like they’re tied to a rocket at the start. — Wood Brothers Racing (@woodbrothers21) March 16, 2018