Weekend schedule at Auto Club Speedway for Cup, Xfinity

While much of the focus last weekend at Phoenix was on all four Stewart-Haas Racing cars finishing in the top 10 for the first time, Joe Gibbs Racing also accomplished the feat.

Kyle Busch finished second, Denny Hamlin placed fourth, Daniel Suarez was eighth and Erik Jones placed ninth.

As NBC’s Nate Ryan noted, it was the eighth time JGR placed all four of its cars in the top 10 since becoming a four-car operation in 2015 — a year after Stewart-Haas Racing expanded to four cars.

While Busch and Hamlin provide the leadership, the organization also has a pair of second-year drivers in Suarez and Jones.

“These are two guys that as the year goes on, they’re going to contend for wins,’’ NBC’s Kyle Petty said of Suarez and Jones.

NBC’s Marty Snider said Hamlin’s crew chief, Mike Wheeler, told him the organization is finding more speed after overcoming some challenges, including the new splitter.

“We had to rebalance our race cars, that was very different for us from 2017,’’ Snider said Wheeler told him.

Check the video above for what else Wheeler told Snider has helped JGR find more speed.

