NASCAR Euro Series will have record number of teams for 2018

The 2018 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series will have a record number of teams competing this season, it was announced Thursday.

A total of 30 cars and drivers from 19 teams – both returning teams and newcomers – will take part in the 12-event series held on six racetracks in competition for the European NASCAR championship.

The six countries that will play host to the series are Spain, Italy, Great Britain, France, Germany and Belgium.

A new addition to the series’ roster of racetracks will be the oval track at Tours, France, which will play host to the Oval World Challenge.

Here’s how the 2018 NASCAR Euro season shapes up:

The season will open with the NASCAR Grand Prix of Spain, April 14-15, at the Circuit Valenciana Ricardo Tormo road course as part of the fifth annual Valencia NASCAR Fest.

From there, the schedule will go to Brescia, Italy and the Autodromo Franciancorta road course on May 19 and 20.

June 9-10 will be contested at Great Britain’s famous Brands Hatch road course as part of the American SpeedFest.

June 30 and July 1 will see the only oval track of the season, the Oval World Challenge at Tours Speedway in Tours, France.

After a 2 ½ month layoff, the series resumes with a four-race playoff: Sept. 15 and 16 at the road course in Hockehiem, Germany, and the championship-deciding pair of races Oct. 21 and 22 on the Circuit Zolder road course in Belgium.

Date Round Track Country

April 14: Round 1 – Valencia (road course), Spain

April 15: Round 2 – Valencia (road course), Spain

May 19: Round 3 – Franciacorta (road course) in Brescia, Italy

May 20: Round 4 – Franciacorta (road course) in Brescia, Italy

June 9: Round 5 – Brands Hatch (road course) in Great Britain

June 10: Round 6 – Brands Hatch (road course) in Great Britain

June 30: Round 7 – Oval World Challenge (oval) in Tours, France

July 1: Round 8 – Oval World Challenge (oval) in Tours, France

PLAYOFFS:

September 15: Semi-final 1 – Hockenheim (road course) in Germany

September 16: Semi-final 2 – Hockenheim (road course) in Germany

October 20: Final 1 – Circuit Zolder (road course) in Belgium

October 21: Final 2 – Circuit Zolder (road course) in Belgium

The series will once again be divided into the Elite 1 and Elite 2 divisions.

Israeli driver Alon Day will return to defend his 2017 NWES championship with CAAL Racing, which will field three Chevrolets.

Other key teams include:

* Knauf Racing, which brings back Elite 2 Division Champion Thomas Ferrando as part of a two-car Ford Mustang operation.

* PK Carsport and Alex Caffi Motorsport will once again both have two two entries apiece.

* Braxx Racing will expand to three cars.

* Racers Motorsport will field three Ford Mustangs.

* Renauer Motorsport and MRT by Nocentini will field two Mustangs apiece.

* Other returning teams include RDV Competition, Racing Total, DF1 Racing, Mishumotors and The Club Motorsports.

* Newcomers to the series include Go Fas Racing Europe, Pegasus Racing (switches to the NWES from endurance racing), Solaris Motorsport (from GT racing), Hezemans Racing, Race Art Technology and BVR Motorsport. All newcomers will make their official NWES debuts at Valencia.

