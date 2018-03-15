Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Joe Gibbs Racing finding more speed

By Dustin LongMar 15, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
While much of the focus last weekend at Phoenix was on all four Stewart-Haas Racing cars finishing in the top 10 for the first time, Joe Gibbs Racing also accomplished the feat.

Kyle Busch finished second, Denny Hamlin placed fourth, Daniel Suarez was eighth and Erik Jones placed ninth.

As NBC’s Nate Ryan noted, it was the eighth time JGR placed all four of its cars in the top 10 since becoming a four-car operation in 2015 — a year after Stewart-Haas Racing expanded to four cars.

While Busch and Hamlin provide the leadership, the organization also has a pair of second-year drivers in Suarez and Jones.

“These are two guys that as the year goes on, they’re going to contend for wins,’’ NBC’s Kyle Petty said of Suarez and Jones.

NBC’s Marty Snider said Hamlin’s crew chief, Mike Wheeler, told him the organization is finding more speed after overcoming some challenges, including the new splitter.

“We had to rebalance our race cars, that was very different for us from 2017,’’ Snider said Wheeler told him.

Check the video above for what else Wheeler told Snider has helped JGR find more speed.

NASCAR America: Ryan Preece ready to get back in Xfinity car (video)

By Dustin LongMar 14, 2018, 8:30 PM EDT
Ryan Preece makes his season debut in the Xfinity Series this weekend at Auto Club Speedway, driving the No. 18 for Joe Gibbs Racing.

This will be the first of 10 Xfinity starts for Preece, who scored four top-five finishes — including a win at Iowa — in four series starts.

“I’m ready to get out to California,’’ Preece told NASCAR America’s Dave Burns.

Preece drove a modified in Florida, winning a couple of races, when NASCAR was at Daytona and raced a three-quarter midget indoors in the Northeast since his last Xfinity race last year in Miami.

Preece said he’s focused on more strong results.

“For me, this is the opportunity that I’ve been wanting for my entire life, to go there and compete for wins,’’ he said.

Preece talked about his racing plans for the rest of the season when he’s not driving in the Xfinity Series. Check out the above video for that and more.

NASCAR penalizes Chase Elliott’s team for Phoenix violation

By Dustin LongMar 14, 2018, 6:09 PM EDT
NASCAR penalized Chase Elliott‘s Hendrick Motorsports team for an L1 violation found after Sunday’s race at Phoenix.

NASCAR fined crew chief Alan Gustafson $50,000, suspended car chief Josh Kirk two races and docked Elliott 25 points and the team 25 owner points. Elliott’s third-place finish will not count toward any tiebreakers. By losing 25 points, Elliott drops from 16th to 23rd in the points.

NASCAR stated that the team’s truck trailing arm spacer/pinion angle shim mounting surfaces must be planar and in complete contact with corresponding mating surfaces at all points and at all times. The team plans to appeal the penalty.

NASCAR also announced that the cars of Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. were all cited for having one lug nut unsecured at the end of the Phoenix race. That resulted in a $10,000 fine each to crew chiefs Todd Gordon (Logano), Cole Pearn (Truex), Mike Wheeler (Hamlin), Jeremy Bullins (Blaney) and Brian Pattie (Stenhouse).

In the Xfinity Series, the teams of Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch were each found to have one lug nut unsecured. That resulted in a $5,000 fine for crew chief Brian Wilson (Keselowski) and Eric Phillips (Busch).

NASCAR also announced that Brandon Lee and Wayne Kanter had been indefinitely suspended for violating NASCAR’s substance abuse policy.

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Interviews with Kevin Harvick, Rodney Childers & Ryan Preece

By Dustin LongMar 14, 2018, 4:40 PM EDT
Today’s packed NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Leigh Diffey hosts and is joined by Parker Kligerman, Kyle Petty and Nate Ryan.

On today’s show:

  • More on the late-breaking news that Lowe’s will not sponsor Jimmie Johnson’s car at Hendrick Motorsports after this season.
  • Tony Stewart is coming off a milestone weekend as an owner, with four cars finishing in the top 10. In his second full season outside of the car, how has his transition been from driver to owner and what is his impact on the team?
  • The hottest driver & crew chief join the show. Kevin Harvick looks ahead to his participation in the K&N Pro Series opener on Thursday, and Rodney Childers discusses how the No. 4 team has found so much success this season.
  • Fontana marks the end of the West Coast trip for NASCAR. Will Kyle Larson continue his recent dominance at 2-mile tracks? What other drivers can make some noise at Auto Club Speedway?
  • Our SOCIAL PIT STOP takes a look at how drivers are spending their final weekend on the West Coast including one driver’s first Laker game.
  • Ryan Preece found plenty of success in the Xfinity Series last season with four top-five finishes in his 4 races including his first career win. We’ll hear from the 27-year-old prior to his first race of the season.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Lowe’s will not return as Jimmie Johnson’s sponsor in 2019

By Dustin LongMar 14, 2018, 4:08 PM EDT
Hendrick Motorsports announced Wednesday that Lowe’s will not return to sponsor the No. 48 team and Jimmie Johnson after this season. Lowe’s, along with its vendors, are to be the primary sponsor on Johnson’s car for all 38 races this year (36 points races, two non-points events).

“Working with Hendrick Motorsports, Jimmie, Chad (Knaus) and the entire No. 48 team has been an incredible journey,” said Michael P. McDermott, Lowe’s chief customer officer, in a statement. “Rick Hendrick and his organization have been exceptional partners, and we could not have asked for more from Jimmie – a consummate champion and an incredible representative for our brand and his sport.

“The No. 48 team is a valuable property and has been an integral part of building the Lowe’s brand, which makes today’s decision difficult as we now look to invest in other strategic initiatives. Although we are evolving our strategy, there’s no question that being a part of seven championships and many history-making moments has been valuable for Lowe’s.”

A spokesperson for Lowe’s told NBC Sports that the company will not be sponsoring any other Cup team or NASCAR after the 2018 season.

Said car owner Rick Hendrick in a statement: “We are so appreciative of everyone at Lowe’s. They have been amazing partners. With seven championships, this program has delivered far beyond what anyone could have imagined. It goes without saying that we will fully support Lowe’s and our program together in 2018 as we pursue another championship. The success of the relationship has been unbelievable.”

Lowe’s has been with Hendrick Motorsports since 2001. In 2015, Lowe’s signed a two-year extension. Lowe’s extended the deal last year through 2018 only.

Since 2001, Johnson has won seven Cup championships and 83 races. Johnson signed signed a contract extension last June with Hendrick Motorsports through the 2020 season. Crew chief Chad Knaus’ contract ends after this season.

“I’ll always be grateful to Lowe’s for taking a chance on me and believing that I could win,” Johnson said in a statement from the team. “I’m not sure where I’d be right now if they hadn’t committed to the No. 48 team. It’s hard to see them move on, but we’ve made history together and celebrated so much success on and off the track. There’s still a lot left to do in 2018.

“I have more to accomplish in this sport. I feel the best I’ve ever felt physically. I’m motivated. I’m focused on winning races and chasing more championships. Someone (a new sponsor) will be a big part of writing that story with us. I’m not going anywhere.”

