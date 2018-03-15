Kurt Busch’s No. 41 becomes first car revealed for this year’s throwback race at Darlington Raceway

If Kurt Busch’s car in this year’s Bojangles’ Southern 500 throwback race at Darlington Raceway looks familiar, there’s a good reason for it.
Busch will drive a car with a paint scheme similar to the car he drove at the 1.366-mile egg-shaped track in the 2003 Carolina Dodge Dealers 400.
And what a race that was. Busch’s No. 97 Rubbermaid-sponsored red and gray Ford had a last-lap fender-banging battle with Ricky Craven, with Craven’s No. 32 Cal Wells Racing Pontiac ending up .002 seconds ahead of Busch for the win.
Ironically, tomorrow, March 16, marks the 15th anniversary of what at the time was the closest finish in NASCAR history.
Busch’s Darlington black, red and gray throwback scheme – the first of all teams to be revealed for this year’s race – on his No. 41 Haas Automation Ford Fusion, was first unveiled by NASCAR.com.
Busch has never won at Darlington. His 2003 runner-up finish has been his highest finish, although he’s also finished third in 2010 and in last year’s race.
This will be the fourth consecutive year for Darlington’s popular throwback weekend. This year’s theme is “seven decades of NASCAR” across the entire weekend from August 31 to September 2.
Stewart-Haas Racing has won the best throwback paint scheme the last two years, last year with Danica Patrick’s No. 10 car (a blue-and-white look that honored NASCAR Hall of Famer Robert Yates), and Tony Stewart’s car for his final race at Darlington in 2016 that honored Bobby Allison.
Today’s NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Leigh Diffey hosts and is joined by Parker Kligerman, while NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett checks in from Burton’s Garage.
On today’s show:
Chase Elliott and his No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports team got some harsh news yesterday from NASCAR, which gave them a Level 1 penalty for violations found after Sunday’s race at Phoenix. Nate Ryan weighs in on the team’s plans, both for this weekend at Fontana and for appealing the penalty.
NASCAR goes Hollywood this weekend to close the West Coast swing. So which drivers would fit best in the starring roles of a Tinseltown blockbuster? Parker and DJ share their picks. Plus, Parker gets some laps in at Fontana when he jumps in the NBC Sports iRacing Simulator.
Last year, Erik Jones claimed Cup Series rookie of the year honors. Now, he’s looking for a great sophomore season back at Joe Gibbs Racing. Can the lessons he learned in his first Cup campaign help him? We’ll hear from Jones about that and more in his interview with our Marty Snider.
If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com.
If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.
Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.
The 2018 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series will have a record number of teams competing this season, it was announced Thursday.
A total of 30 cars and drivers from 19 teams – both returning teams and newcomers – will take part in the 12-event series held on six racetracks in competition for the European NASCAR championship.
The six countries that will play host to the series are Spain, Italy, Great Britain, France, Germany and Belgium.
A new addition to the series’ roster of racetracks will be the oval track at Tours, France, which will play host to the Oval World Challenge.
Here’s how the 2018 NASCAR Euro season shapes up:
The season will open with the NASCAR Grand Prix of Spain, April 14-15, at the Circuit Valenciana Ricardo Tormo road course as part of the fifth annual Valencia NASCAR Fest.
From there, the schedule will go to Brescia, Italy and the Autodromo Franciancorta road course on May 19 and 20.
June 9-10 will be contested at Great Britain’s famous Brands Hatch road course as part of the American SpeedFest.
June 30 and July 1 will see the only oval track of the season, the Oval World Challenge at Tours Speedway in Tours, France.
After a 2 ½ month layoff, the series resumes with a four-race playoff: Sept. 15 and 16 at the road course in Hockehiem, Germany, and the championship-deciding pair of races Oct. 21 and 22 on the Circuit Zolder road course in Belgium.
Date Round Track Country
April 14: Round 1 – Valencia (road course), Spain
April 15: Round 2 – Valencia (road course), Spain
May 19: Round 3 – Franciacorta (road course) in Brescia, Italy
May 20: Round 4 – Franciacorta (road course) in Brescia, Italy
June 9: Round 5 – Brands Hatch (road course) in Great Britain
June 10: Round 6 – Brands Hatch (road course) in Great Britain
June 30: Round 7 – Oval World Challenge (oval) in Tours, France
July 1: Round 8 – Oval World Challenge (oval) in Tours, France PLAYOFFS:
September 15: Semi-final 1 – Hockenheim (road course) in Germany
September 16: Semi-final 2 – Hockenheim (road course) in Germany
October 20: Final 1 – Circuit Zolder (road course) in Belgium
October 21: Final 2 – Circuit Zolder (road course) in Belgium
The series will once again be divided into the Elite 1 and Elite 2 divisions.
Israeli driver Alon Day will return to defend his 2017 NWES championship with CAAL Racing, which will field three Chevrolets.
Other key teams include:
* Knauf Racing, which brings back Elite 2 Division Champion Thomas Ferrando as part of a two-car Ford Mustang operation.
* PK Carsport and Alex Caffi Motorsport will once again both have two two entries apiece.
* Braxx Racing will expand to three cars.
* Racers Motorsport will field three Ford Mustangs.
* Renauer Motorsport and MRT by Nocentini will field two Mustangs apiece.
* Other returning teams include RDV Competition, Racing Total, DF1 Racing, Mishumotors and The Club Motorsports.
* Newcomers to the series include Go Fas Racing Europe, Pegasus Racing (switches to the NWES from endurance racing), Solaris Motorsport (from GT racing), Hezemans Racing, Race Art Technology and BVR Motorsport. All newcomers will make their official NWES debuts at Valencia.
NASCAR’s trio of seven-time champions have built vast cache with the companies they represented.
Richard Petty became synonymous with STP. Dale Earnhardt’s connection to the black GM Goodwrench paint scheme was iconic. And Jimmie Johnson has become a fixture as the polished spokesman for Lowe’s the past 17 seasons.
On Wednesday’s NASCAR America (video above), analyst Kyle Petty explained why that might be difficult.
“That’s going to be tough I think,” Petty said. “Richard Petty was an STP driver. I can’t imagine Richard Petty ever being anything but STP. Even though Dale Earnhardt Sr. drove that Wranger car, I remember him as the Goodwrench guy. That’s his brand.
“Jimmie Johnson has tied his brand to Lowe’s. It is Jimmie Johnson, it is Lowe’s, it is Chad Knaus, it is Hendrick Motorsports. If I come in and sponsor the last couple of years of his career, am I just going to be the answer to a trivia question at some time? ‘Who sponsored Jimmie Johnson the last year of his career?’, that type of thing.”
Johnson, 42, does offer a resume that includes 83 victories (tied with Cale Yarborough for sixth all time) and the record-tying seven titles. And a major selling point could be the history-making possibility of an eighth championship awaiting future sponsors.
But Petty said that success also could work against the search.
“When you’ve had success with a sponsor that they have had, when you’ve had the success of championships and race wins, and you’ve built that brand, it’s tough to rebrand yourself at 40, 41, 42, 43 as a driver,” Petty said. “I think Hendrick, even though (Johnson) is a seven-time champion, even though he can win races, it’s a little bit of a battle. It’s going to take the right company to come in and say, ‘I’ll take this project on.’ ”
