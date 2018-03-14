Star of NBC show ‘Taken’ to serve as pace car driver at Bristol

Clive Standen, who plays covert operative Bryan Mills on the show “Taken” on NBC, will drive the pace car for the start of the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway next month.
Standen, who also has appeared in the films “Everest” and “Hammer of the Gods,” will have the chance to reunite with Ryan Blaney at Bristol. Blaney will appear as an FBI agent in an episode of “Taken” at 9 p.m. EST on April 20.
“It is such an honor to be asked to drive the pace car at a NASCAR race that I am beyond excited,” Standen said in a statement. “I’m also pretty hyped up to see Ryan Blaney race, especially after witnessing his great performance on our upcoming episode of ‘Taken.’ It’s such a fun opportunity to get to be part of the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway and lead my co-star to the green flag!”
Hendrick Motorsports announced Wednesday that Lowe’s will not return to sponsor the No. 48 team and Jimmie Johnson after this season.
“Working with Hendrick Motorsports, Jimmie, Chad (Knaus) and the entire No. 48 team has been an incredible journey,” said Michael P. McDermott, Lowe’s chief customer officer, in a statement. “Rick Hendrick and his organization have been exceptional partners, and we could not have asked for more from Jimmie – a consummate champion and an incredible representative for our brand and his sport.
“The No. 48 team is a valuable property and has been an integral part of building the Lowe’s brand, which makes today’s decision difficult as we now look to invest in other strategic initiatives. Although we are evolving our strategy, there’s no question that being a part of seven championships and many history-making moments has been valuable for Lowe’s.”
Said car owner Rick Hendrick in a statement: “We are so appreciative of everyone at Lowe’s. They have been amazing partners. With seven championships, this program has delivered far beyond what anyone could have imagined. It goes without saying that we will fully support Lowe’s and our program together in 2018 as we pursue another championship. The success of the relationship has been unbelievable.”
Lowe’s has been with Hendrick Motorsports since 2001. In 2015, Lowe’s signed a two-year extension. Lowe’s extended the deal last year through 2018 only.
Since 2001, Johnson has won seven Cup championships and 83 races. Johnson signed signed a contract extension last June with Hendrick Motorsports through the 2020 season. Crew chief Chad Knaus’ contract ends after this season.
“I’ll always be grateful to Lowe’s for taking a chance on me and believing that I could win,” Johnson said in a statement from the team. “I’m not sure where I’d be right now if they hadn’t committed to the No. 48 team. It’s hard to see them move on, but we’ve made history together and celebrated so much success on and off the track. There’s still a lot left to do in 2018.
“I have more to accomplish in this sport. I feel the best I’ve ever felt physically. I’m motivated. I’m focused on winning races and chasing more championships. Someone (a new sponsor) will be a big part of writing that story with us. I’m not going anywhere.”
The National Motorsports Appeals Panel affirmed the penalty issued to Ben Rhodes‘ Camping World Truck Series team from Daytona.
The team stated it will appeal Wednesday’s decision to the National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer. The officer’s decision will be final.
NASCAR penalized the team for post-race body inspection heights outside allowable tolerances. NASCAR suspended crew chief Eddie Troconis one race and fined him $5,000. NASCAR also docked Rhodes 10 points and the team 10 owner points.
The appeal panel ruled Wednesday that the team violated the rules and upheld the penalties.
Dixon Johnston, Bill Mullis and Cathy Rice served on the panel.
While Kevin Harvick celebrated a third consecutive win last weekend at ISM Raceway, it was clear that runner-up Kyle Busch could have challenged Harvick more or beaten him had it not been for issues with the final pit stop.
One of the questions raised this week was about Busch’s pit strategy for the final stop and how he didn’t pit immediately after Harvick did.
NASCAR America played audio from the No. 18 team’s radio channel revealing the team’s plan. Also, Earnhardt talked to Busch about the strategy.
“He referred back to some races last year where they had tried the same strategy and it actually worked in their favor,’’ Earnhardt said.
Watch the video above for more on what Busch told Earnhardt about the last pit stop.
“It was great to have the opportunity to talk to Kyle and sort of understand what was going on in that moment,” Earnhardt said.
A bit overlooked from last weekend’s race at ISM Raceway was that both Jimmie Johnson and Ryan Newman moved up a spot for most consecutive Cup starts.
Both started their 580th consecutive Cup race last weekend. That moved them ahead of Ken Schrader (579 career starts) into ninth on the all-time list. Kevin Harvick has 572 consecutive starts. He’s set to pass Schrader at Kansas in May.
Next for Johnson and Newman is Mark Martin, who made 621 career Cup starts.
Jeff Gordon is the record holder with 797 consecutive starts. At this point, both Johnson, who is 42 years old, and Newman, who is 40, would need six years to reach Gordon’s mark.
To put the streak Johnson and Newman have compiled into perspective, rookies William Byron and Darrell Wallace Jr. would each need to not miss a race for 16 years to match them (provided there continues to be 36 points races a year). Both Byron and Wallace will need 22 seasons to match Gordon’s mark.
Most consecutive Cup starts
797 – Jeff Gordon
788 – Ricky Rudd
704 – Bobby Labonte
697 – Rusty Wallace
655 – Terry Labonte
648 – Dale Earnhardt
628 – Jeff Burton
621 – Mark Martin
580 – Jimmie Johnson
580 – Ryan Newman
579 – Ken Schrader
572 – Kevin Harvick
571 – Matt Kenseth
548 – Jamie McMurray
521 – Tony Stewart
