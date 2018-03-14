NASCAR America: When should Hendrick Motorsports start to worry?

On Sunday, Hendrick Motorsports saw important gains in its efforts to win it first race since June.
With a third-place finish, Chase Elliott led an effort that saw all four Hendrick cars in the top 15 for the first time this year.
But Elliott’s top five was the team’s first in 2018.
Of Hendrick’s four drivers, only seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson has won a Cup race.
On NASCAR America, analysts Dale Earnhardt Jr., Steve Letarte and Dale Jarrett discussed what’s ailed the team and when it should start to worry about results.
“I think the car is a lot of it,” Earnhardt said, referencing the new Camaro model Chevrolet teams are breaking in this season. “I look at the Chevrolet and I see things I like about that car that I think would make instant success on the track compared to what we had last year. But then there’s things I see that are going to take some time for those guys to figure out just in the body alone.”
Earnhardt said anyone worried about Hendrick should wait until the end of May and the beginning of summer. If HMS is still struggling to get into the top 10 then “it’s a serious issue.”
A race looms next weekend at Martinsville Speedway, a track Johnson has won at nine times.
But Earnhardt, Johnson’s former teammate, said a Johnson win at the short track wouldn’t necessarily mean the team’s problems are solved.
“Even if he does run well, Martinsville is such an odd track and doesn’t relate to any other race track we go to,” Earnhardt said.
Anheuser-Busch is back with its Busch brand as the sponsor of the Cup pole award, NASCAR announced Wednesday.
Anheuser-Busch first sponsored the pole award in 1978 with its Busch brand. From 1998-2007, Anheuser-Busch’s Budweiser brand sponsored the pole award. Coors Light was the award’s presenting sponsor from 2008-17.
The Busch Pole Award will be presented Friday at Auto Club Speedway.
Busch, which sponsors Kevin Harvick’s car at Stewart-Haas Racing, also becomes the official beer of NASCAR as part of its multi-year agreement.
“We are continuing to evolve our presence in NASCAR because we believe in the power and loyalty of NASCAR fans,” said Chelsea Phillips, Vice President, Value and Beyond Beer brands, Anheuser-Busch, in a statement. “Returning as the official beer of NASCAR strengthens our deep-rooted history in the sport and will provide fans with even more opportunities to enjoy a crisp, cold Busch beer on race day.”
Charles Strang, who oversaw NASCAR appeals as the national commissioner for the sanctioning body for more than a decade, died Sunday. He was 96.
Strang took over the role in 1999 and had the final say on appeal decisions for 11 seasons. In NASCAR’s system for challenging penalties, appeals initially were heard by a three-person panel chosen from a pool of more than two dozen on the National Stock Car Racing Commission. If a case reached the final appeal stage, the case was heard and decided solely by the national commissioner.
Strang reportedly heard a dozen final appeals during his tenure.
Strang also was a mainstay in the boating industry, working at companies that built boat engines. He reportedly was the longtime top engineer at Mercury Marine, which was founded by Carl Kiekhaefer, a two-time championship car owner in NASCAR with drivers Tim Flock and Buck Baker.
“Charles Strang joined NASCAR following a long tenure as an executive at Outboard Marine Corp., where he built a well-deserved reputation as a respected leader with a reasoned and measured voice,” NASCAR chairman and CEO Brian France said in a statement. “He used those skills expertly in our sport for many years, holding the post of NASCAR National Commissioner for more than a decade.
“Charlie was a valued friend and resource to both my father and I, and to many throughout NASCAR. On behalf of the France family and all of NASCAR, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to Charlie’s wife Barbara, his entire family and his many friends.”
Strang was succeeded in 2010 as national commissioner by John Middlebrook. NASCAR reorganized its appeals structure in 2013, installing Bryan Moss as the newly named final appeals officer.
“History making right there, you’re the man.”
That’s what crew chief Rodney Childers said to Kevin Harvick after he won his record ninth Cup race at ISM Raceway and his third consecutive race, a career first.
Scan All is back this week to relive Sunday’s race through the best scanner traffic from the Ticket Guardian 500.
Here are some highlights.
— “Went from needing long johns yesterday to I can take my shirt off today.” – Brett Griffin, spotter for Clint Bowyer.
“I probably wouldn’t do that.” – Bowyer
— “My back tires are shaking so much.” – Kyle Larson, who would spin to bring out the caution on Lap 123.
— “Fix your radio, you’re worthless to me right now.” – Jamie McMurray while experiencing radio problems that kept him from communicating with his spotter.
— “Oh, saved by the bell! Gosh, we’ve gotta’ fix this!” – Michael McDowell right after a Paul Menard wreck brought out the caution.
Things are looking up for Aric Almirola after only four races behind the wheel of Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 10 Ford.
Almirola is 10th in the point standings after earning his first top 10 on Sunday at ISM Raceway.
NASCAR America’s Mary Snider met with Almirola to discuss how his tenure with SHR is going so far.
“It’s been exactly what I imagined,” Almirola said. “I thought we’d get off to a good start and be competitive and that’s been my main focus and (crew chief) Johnny (Klausmeier’s) focus. We really wanted to get through this first stretch of races and run top 15. That was our goal, to go out and finish on the lead lap, run in the top 15 and be in the hunt. We’ve done exactly that and we’re putting ourself in position in the points to make a run at making the playoffs.”
Almirola, who spent the last six years driving the No. 43 for Richard Petty Motorsports, credited being able to see driver data from his teammates for helping speed his progress.
“It’s changed everything for me,” Almirola said. “I now get to look at driver data from other drivers and really talented drivers at that. Their cars are driving good and they’re fast and you get to talk to them after practice and really understand what it is they’re looking for in their car to drive like on Saturday to be good on Sunday.”
Almirola, who has one Cup win, said the four races so far have been “very validating” for him after being “average at best” the last six years.
“As a race car driver, you never know where you stack up,” Almirola said. “Because so much of it is driven on equipment and team. For me, for the last six years I’ve really never known, because you feel like you’ve got an excuse. ‘Well, we’re an underfunded team,’ or ‘our equipment is not where it needs to be.’ So you feel like you have that as an excuse. But you come here to Stewart-Haas Racing, there’s no excuse, right?”
