NASCAR America: Dale Earnhardt Jr. explains Kyle Busch’s pit strategy at Phoenix

While Kevin Harvick celebrated a third consecutive win last weekend at ISM Raceway, it was clear that runner-up Kyle Busch could have challenged Harvick more or beaten him had it not been for issues with the final pit stop.

One of the questions raised this week was about Busch’s pit strategy for the final stop and how he didn’t pit immediately after Harvick did.

NASCAR America played audio from the No. 18 team’s radio channel revealing the team’s plan. Also, Earnhardt talked to Busch about the strategy.

“He referred back to some races last year where they had tried the same strategy and it actually worked in their favor,’’ Earnhardt said.

Watch the video above for more on what Busch told Earnhardt about the last pit stop.

“It was great to have the opportunity to talk to Kyle and sort of understand what was going on in that moment,” Earnhardt said.

