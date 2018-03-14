NASCAR America: Dale Earnhardt Jr. explains Kyle Busch’s pit strategy at Phoenix

While Kevin Harvick celebrated a third consecutive win last weekend at ISM Raceway, it was clear that runner-up Kyle Busch could have challenged Harvick more or beaten him had it not been for issues with the final pit stop.
One of the questions raised this week was about Busch’s pit strategy for the final stop and how he didn’t pit immediately after Harvick did.
NASCAR America played audio from the No. 18 team’s radio channel revealing the team’s plan. Also, Earnhardt talked to Busch about the strategy.
“He referred back to some races last year where they had tried the same strategy and it actually worked in their favor,’’ Earnhardt said.
Watch the video above for more on what Busch told Earnhardt about the last pit stop.
“It was great to have the opportunity to talk to Kyle and sort of understand what was going on in that moment,” Earnhardt said.
and on Facebook
A bit overlooked from last weekend’s race at ISM Raceway was that both Jimmie Johnson and Ryan Newman moved up a spot for most consecutive Cup starts.
Both started their 580th consecutive Cup race last weekend. That moved them ahead of Ken Schrader (579 career starts) into ninth on the all-time list. Kevin Harvick has 572 consecutive starts. He’s set to pass Schrader at Kansas in May.
Next for Johnson and Newman is Mark Martin, who made 621 career Cup starts.
Jeff Gordon is the record holder with 797 consecutive starts. At this point, both Johnson, who is 42 years old, and Newman, who is 40, would need six years to reach Gordon’s mark.
To put the streak Johnson and Newman have compiled into perspective, rookies William Byron and Darrell Wallace Jr. would each need to not miss a race for 16 years to match them (provided there continues to be 36 points races a year). Both Byron and Wallace will need 22 seasons to match Gordon’s mark.
Most consecutive Cup starts
797 – Jeff Gordon
788 – Ricky Rudd
704 – Bobby Labonte
697 – Rusty Wallace
655 – Terry Labonte
648 – Dale Earnhardt
628 – Jeff Burton
621 – Mark Martin
580 – Jimmie Johnson
580 – Ryan Newman
579 – Ken Schrader
572 – Kevin Harvick
571 – Matt Kenseth
548 – Jamie McMurray
521 – Tony Stewart
and on Facebook
Anheuser-Busch is back with its Busch brand as the sponsor of the Cup pole award, NASCAR announced Wednesday.
Anheuser-Busch first sponsored the pole award in 1978 with its Busch brand. From 1998-2007, Anheuser-Busch’s Budweiser brand sponsored the pole award. Coors Light was the award’s presenting sponsor from 2008-17.
The Busch Pole Award will be presented Friday at Auto Club Speedway.
Busch, which sponsors Kevin Harvick’s car at Stewart-Haas Racing, also becomes the official beer of NASCAR as part of its multi-year agreement.
“We are continuing to evolve our presence in NASCAR because we believe in the power and loyalty of NASCAR fans,” said Chelsea Phillips, Vice President, Value and Beyond Beer brands, Anheuser-Busch, in a statement. “Returning as the official beer of NASCAR strengthens our deep-rooted history in the sport and will provide fans with even more opportunities to enjoy a crisp, cold Busch beer on race day.”
and on Facebook
On Sunday, Hendrick Motorsports saw important gains in its efforts to win it first race since June.
With a third-place finish, Chase Elliott led an effort that saw all four Hendrick cars in the top 15 for the first time this year.
But Elliott’s top five was the team’s first in 2018.
Of Hendrick’s four drivers, only seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson has won a Cup race.
On NASCAR America, analysts Dale Earnhardt Jr., Steve Letarte and Dale Jarrett discussed what’s ailed the team and when it should start to worry about results.
“I think the car is a lot of it,” Earnhardt said, referencing the new Camaro model Chevrolet teams are breaking in this season. “I look at the Chevrolet and I see things I like about that car that I think would make instant success on the track compared to what we had last year. But then there’s things I see that are going to take some time for those guys to figure out just in the body alone.”
Earnhardt said anyone worried about Hendrick should wait until the end of May and the beginning of summer. If HMS is still struggling to get into the top 10 then “it’s a serious issue.”
A race looms next weekend at Martinsville Speedway, a track Johnson has won at nine times.
But Earnhardt, Johnson’s former teammate, said a Johnson win at the short track wouldn’t necessarily mean the team’s problems are solved.
“Even if he does run well, Martinsville is such an odd track and doesn’t relate to any other race track we go to,” Earnhardt said.
Watch the above video for more on Hendrick’s problems.
Charles Strang, who oversaw NASCAR appeals as the national commissioner for the sanctioning body for more than a decade, died Sunday. He was 96.
Strang took over the role in 1999 and had the final say on appeal decisions for 11 seasons. In NASCAR’s system for challenging penalties, appeals initially were heard by a three-person panel chosen from a pool of more than two dozen on the National Stock Car Racing Commission. If a case reached the final appeal stage, the case was heard and decided solely by the national commissioner.
Strang reportedly heard a dozen final appeals during his tenure.
Strang also was a mainstay in the boating industry, working at companies that built boat engines. He reportedly was the longtime top engineer at Mercury Marine, which was founded by Carl Kiekhaefer, a two-time championship car owner in NASCAR with drivers Tim Flock and Buck Baker.
“Charles Strang joined NASCAR following a long tenure as an executive at Outboard Marine Corp., where he built a well-deserved reputation as a respected leader with a reasoned and measured voice,” NASCAR chairman and CEO Brian France said in a statement. “He used those skills expertly in our sport for many years, holding the post of NASCAR National Commissioner for more than a decade.
“Charlie was a valued friend and resource to both my father and I, and to many throughout NASCAR. On behalf of the France family and all of NASCAR, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to Charlie’s wife Barbara, his entire family and his many friends.”
Strang was succeeded in 2010 as national commissioner by John Middlebrook. NASCAR reorganized its appeals structure in 2013, installing Bryan Moss as the newly named final appeals officer.