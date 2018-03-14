NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Interviews with Kevin Harvick, Rodney Childers & Ryan Preece

Today’s packed NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Leigh Diffey hosts and is joined by Parker Kligerman, Kyle Petty and Nate Ryan.
On today’s show:
- More on the late-breaking news that Lowe’s will not sponsor Jimmie Johnson’s car at Hendrick Motorsports after this season.
- Tony Stewart is coming off a milestone weekend as an owner, with four cars finishing in the top 10. In his second full season outside of the car, how has his transition been from driver to owner and what is his impact on the team?
- The hottest driver & crew chief join the show. Kevin Harvick looks ahead to his participation in the K&N Pro Series opener on Thursday, and Rodney Childers discusses how the No. 4 team has found so much success this season.
- Fontana marks the end of the West Coast trip for NASCAR. Will Kyle Larson continue his recent dominance at 2-mile tracks? What other drivers can make some noise at Auto Club Speedway?
- Our SOCIAL PIT STOP takes a look at how drivers are spending their final weekend on the West Coast including one driver’s first Laker game.
- Ryan Preece found plenty of success in the Xfinity Series last season with four top-five finishes in his 4 races including his first career win. We’ll hear from the 27-year-old prior to his first race of the season.
