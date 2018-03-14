Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Interviews with Kevin Harvick, Rodney Childers & Ryan Preece

By Dustin LongMar 14, 2018, 4:40 PM EDT
Today’s packed NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Leigh Diffey hosts and is joined by Parker Kligerman, Kyle Petty and Nate Ryan.

On today’s show:

  • More on the late-breaking news that Lowe’s will not sponsor Jimmie Johnson’s car at Hendrick Motorsports after this season.
  • Tony Stewart is coming off a milestone weekend as an owner, with four cars finishing in the top 10. In his second full season outside of the car, how has his transition been from driver to owner and what is his impact on the team?
  • The hottest driver & crew chief join the show. Kevin Harvick looks ahead to his participation in the K&N Pro Series opener on Thursday, and Rodney Childers discusses how the No. 4 team has found so much success this season.
  • Fontana marks the end of the West Coast trip for NASCAR. Will Kyle Larson continue his recent dominance at 2-mile tracks? What other drivers can make some noise at Auto Club Speedway?
  • Our SOCIAL PIT STOP takes a look at how drivers are spending their final weekend on the West Coast including one driver’s first Laker game.
  • Ryan Preece found plenty of success in the Xfinity Series last season with four top-five finishes in his 4 races including his first career win. We’ll hear from the 27-year-old prior to his first race of the season.

NASCAR penalizes Chase Elliott’s team for Phoenix violation

Getty Images
By Dustin LongMar 14, 2018, 6:09 PM EDT
NASCAR penalized Chase Elliott‘s Hendrick Motorsports team for an L1 violation found after Sunday’s race at Phoenix.

NASCAR fined crew chief Alan Gustafson $50,000, suspended car chief Josh Kirk two races and docked Elliott 25 points and the team 25 owner points. Elliott’s third-place finish will not count toward any tiebreakers. By losing 25 points, Elliott drops from 16th to 23rd in the points.

NASCAR stated that the team’s truck trailing arm spacer/pinion angle shim mounting surfaces must be planar and in complete contact with corresponding mating surfaces at all points and at all times. The team plans to appeal the penalty.

NASCAR also announced that the cars of Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. were all cited for having one lug nut unsecured at the end of the Phoenix race. That resulted in a $10,000 fine each to crew chiefs Todd Gordon (Logano), Cole Pearn (Truex), Mike Wheeler (Hamlin), Jeremy Bullins (Blaney) and Brian Pattie (Stenhouse).

In the Xfinity Series, the teams of Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch were each found to have one lug nut unsecured. That resulted in a $5,000 fine for crew chief Brian Wilson (Keselowski) and Eric Phillips (Busch).

NASCAR also announced that Brandon Lee and Wayne Kanter had been indefinitely suspended for violating NASCAR’s substance abuse policy.

Lowe’s will not return as Jimmie Johnson’s sponsor in 2019

By Dustin LongMar 14, 2018, 4:08 PM EDT
Hendrick Motorsports announced Wednesday that Lowe’s will not return to sponsor the No. 48 team and Jimmie Johnson after this season. Lowe’s, along with its vendors, are to be the primary sponsor on Johnson’s car for all 38 races this year (36 points races, two non-points events).

“Working with Hendrick Motorsports, Jimmie, Chad (Knaus) and the entire No. 48 team has been an incredible journey,” said Michael P. McDermott, Lowe’s chief customer officer, in a statement. “Rick Hendrick and his organization have been exceptional partners, and we could not have asked for more from Jimmie – a consummate champion and an incredible representative for our brand and his sport.

“The No. 48 team is a valuable property and has been an integral part of building the Lowe’s brand, which makes today’s decision difficult as we now look to invest in other strategic initiatives. Although we are evolving our strategy, there’s no question that being a part of seven championships and many history-making moments has been valuable for Lowe’s.”

A spokesperson for Lowe’s told NBC Sports that the company will not be sponsoring any other Cup team or NASCAR after the 2018 season.

Said car owner Rick Hendrick in a statement: “We are so appreciative of everyone at Lowe’s. They have been amazing partners. With seven championships, this program has delivered far beyond what anyone could have imagined. It goes without saying that we will fully support Lowe’s and our program together in 2018 as we pursue another championship. The success of the relationship has been unbelievable.”

Lowe’s has been with Hendrick Motorsports since 2001. In 2015, Lowe’s signed a two-year extension. Lowe’s extended the deal last year through 2018 only.

Since 2001, Johnson has won seven Cup championships and 83 races. Johnson signed signed a contract extension last June with Hendrick Motorsports through the 2020 season. Crew chief Chad Knaus’ contract ends after this season.

“I’ll always be grateful to Lowe’s for taking a chance on me and believing that I could win,” Johnson said in a statement from the team. “I’m not sure where I’d be right now if they hadn’t committed to the No. 48 team. It’s hard to see them move on, but we’ve made history together and celebrated so much success on and off the track. There’s still a lot left to do in 2018.

“I have more to accomplish in this sport. I feel the best I’ve ever felt physically. I’m motivated. I’m focused on winning races and chasing more championships. Someone (a new sponsor) will be a big part of writing that story with us. I’m not going anywhere.”

Appeal panel upholds penalty to Ben Rhodes’ Truck team

Getty Images
By Dustin LongMar 14, 2018, 2:49 PM EDT
The National Motorsports Appeals Panel affirmed the penalty issued to Ben Rhodes‘ Camping World Truck Series team from Daytona.

The team stated it will appeal Wednesday’s decision to the National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer. The officer’s decision will be final.

NASCAR penalized the team for post-race body inspection heights outside allowable tolerances. NASCAR suspended crew chief Eddie Troconis one race and fined him $5,000. NASCAR also docked Rhodes 10 points and the team 10 owner points.

The appeal panel ruled Wednesday that the team violated the rules and upheld the penalties.

Dixon Johnston, Bill Mullis and Cathy Rice served on the panel.

Star of NBC show ‘Taken’ to serve as pace car driver at Bristol

Photo by: Jeff Riedel/NBC
By Dustin LongMar 14, 2018, 2:31 PM EDT
Clive Standen, who plays covert operative Bryan Mills on the show “Taken” on NBC, will drive the pace car for the start of the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway next month.

Standen, who also has appeared in the films “Everest” and “Hammer of the Gods,” will have the chance to reunite with Ryan Blaney at Bristol. Blaney will appear as an FBI agent in an episode of “Taken” at 9 p.m. EST on April 20.

“It is such an honor to be asked to drive the pace car at a NASCAR race that I am beyond excited,” Standen said in a statement. “I’m also pretty hyped up to see Ryan Blaney race, especially after witnessing his great performance on our upcoming episode of ‘Taken.’ It’s such a fun opportunity to get to be part of the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway and lead my co-star to the green flag!”

