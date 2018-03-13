NASCAR America: Tony Stewart adding to his legacy as car owner

Coming off Stewart-Haas Racing’s first race where it placed all four cars in the top 10 is just another example of how Tony Stewart’s legacy continues to grow, Dale Earnhardt Jr. said on Monday’s NASCAR America.

Kevin Harvick scored his third consecutive victory of the season and was followed by teammates Clint Bowyer (sixth), Aric Almirola (seventh) and Kurt Busch (10th and a stage win).

Earnhardt, making his debut on NASCAR America, said the accomplishment should not be overlooked.

“I think about what he’s meant to the sport as a driver and now what he’s doing to his own legacy as an owner, it’s incredible,’’ Earnhardt said of Stewart. “Steve (Letarte) knows how hard it is to be competitive in this sport.

“It is so hard to get one of the four cars in the top five much less all of them in the top 10. It’s just really incredible what he’s been able to do. He’s put in a lot of hard work.

“I think you’ve got to go back and give Kevin some of the credit for how good those teams are. I’ve had Kevin to come work at JR. Motorsports and be a part of our program. I know what he does as a driver for an entire organization. He’s so smart outside of the car as far as what he needs from crew chiefs and engineers. He does so much outside of the race car that people don’t know about. Tony knows this, and Tony is really enjoying that. He’s finally got all four teams really sort of clicking along.’’

Letarte notes that while SHR has found a way to fund four teams in the past it hasn’t had the success of all four teams.

“Now is the only time I can remember where they have the competition of the four cars to back it up,’’ Letarte said. “Four cars are only valuable if you sit in a debrief after practice and four drivers can give you valid opinions that you trust and believe in.’’

Jeff Burton said those teammates are “so important.’’

“It’s so important for everyone to know they can help each other,’’ Burton said.

See more of their discussion in the video above.