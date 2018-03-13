Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Goodyear tire info for Auto Club Speedway

By Daniel McFadinMar 13, 2018, 11:39 AM EDT
NASCAR visits Auto Club Speedway this weekend in Fontana, California.

Both Cup and Xfinity Series teams will take to the 2-mile speedway with the same Goodyear tire set-up. The set-up includes a new left side tire.

The right side tire, being a multi-zone tread tire, features two distinct tread compounds on the same tire — one for heat and wear resistance on the inboard two inches of the tread (Endurance Zone) and one for grip on the outboard 10 inches (Traction Zone).

The left side tire features a construction update to bring into line with what is run at other speedways, including Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

As on all NASCAR ovals greater than 1 mile in length, teams are required to run liners in all four tires at Auto Club. Air pressure in those inner liners should be 12-25 psi greater than that of the outer tire.

Goodyear projects the track’s surface will generate more than three seconds of fall-off during a run.

Set limits: Cup: Four sets for practice, one set for qualifying/start of race and 10 sets for race; Xfinity: Eight sets for entire weekend.

Tire Codes: Left-side — D-4754; Right-side — D-4658

Tire Circumference: Left-side — 2,227 mm (87.68 in.); Right-side — 2,245 mm (88.39 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front — 19 psi; Left Rear — 19 psi; Right Front — 45 psi; Right Rear — 42 psi

Bump & Run: Is it time to eliminate inspection at R&D Center after races?

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By NBC SportsMar 13, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Should NASCAR inspect cars only at the track after a race and no longer do so at the R&D Center days later even though penalties can be found there?

Nate Ryan: Yes, NASCAR needs to find a way to make this happen. It’s worth the accompanying drawbacks and sacrifices.

Dustin Long: What’s the goal here? If NASCAR inspects only at the track and doesn’t do as comprehensive of an inspection as at the R&D Center, are officials all but encouraging teams to spend as much money as possible on certain things that don’t get inspected? Won’t that cause a greater difference between teams? Is that best for the sport? If that’s less a concern than announcing penalties three days later, go ahead and eliminate the R&D Center inspection.

Daniel McFadin: I’m split on this. The NASCAR community shouldn’t have to find out penalties three days after an event. But by doing the more in-depth inspections, teams learn just how far they can color outside NASCAR’s designated lines. It’s a necessary evil, but one that should be done much closer to the checkered flag.

Jerry Bonkowski: Yes. Inspections, and very thorough ones at that, should come immediately after the race. If there is an issue that needs further examination — and which could potentially lead to a penalty — only then should a vehicle be sent back to the R&D Center.

Do you believe social media influences NASCAR in terms of penalizing teams? Is that a concern?

Nate Ryan: The impact was mostly overstated after Harvick’s Las Vegas penalty; but you also can’t untether social media from the rise of technology that has changed the nature of policing races (i.e., rival teams would have ensured NASCAR sees potentially incriminating photos regardless of whether they were on Twitter). This is the 21st century world in which NASCAR finds itself. The ultimate answer is to find a way to do postrace inspection expeditiously and exclusively at track.

Dustin Long: Penalizing? No. Can social media flag potential infractions? Sure. Of course, teams are going to see what others are doing and someone is likely to make NASCAR aware of something that doesn’t seem right. In the end, NASCAR needs to penalize based on the rulebook, not on what is being said on social media. If it gets to that point, then just let the fans run the sport.

Daniel McFadin: I think it should be a concern, especially since most fans don’t know the extent to what is legal and illegal according to NASCAR’s rulebook. I honestly believe it’s possible Kevin Harvick‘s team would have been penalized following Las Vegas even if social media and Reddit hadn’t pulled out their Junior Detective kits. Harvick’s car was already going back to the R&D center. On the other hand, I don’t think Chase Elliott‘s team would have been penalized at Chicago last year if not for those same Internet sleuths.

Jerry Bonkowski: NASCAR shouldn’t and I believe doesn’t let outside influences like social media impact its decisions on whether or not to penalize teams for infractions. Let’s face it, if a team is wrong and if modifications to a car are outside of the rules, a penalty is a penalty, pure and simple. And that’s why teams are cited for infractions. It is interesting to see the reaction on social media both before and after penalties are meted out, but I believe NASCAR has enough integrity not to let fan comments, either pro or con, influence how it deals with infractions.

Other than Kevin Harvick’s dominance, what has stood out to you in the season’s first four races?

Nate Ryan: That Joe Gibbs Racing and Furniture Row Racing seem to have maintained last year’s pace (it’s just that Harvick has been slightly better).

Dustin Long: The relevance of the No. 10 car with Aric Almirola this season. Yes, Stewart-Haas Racing and Ford are strong, but Almirola has made an immediate impact with that team and organization. Remember, he nearly won the Daytona 500.

Daniel McFadin: Martin Truex Jr.‘s quiet consistency. He’s finished in the top five in the last three races and has placed in the top 10 in all but one stage through four races. Yet he’s only led 14 laps. Makes me wonder when the No. 78 team will start to show its muscle.

Jerry Bonkowski: Jimmie Johnson‘s struggles. While he’s managed to move up to 26th place, that’s nowhere near where the seven-time champion should be. I sense that he and crew chief Chad Knaus have had difficulty adapting to the new Chevrolet Camaro, but this isn’t the first time we’ve seen early-season struggles from the No. 48 team. All Johnson and Knaus need is one win, or maybe a top-five, and I believe they’ll be back on-track from that point on.

NASCAR America: Tony Stewart adding to his legacy as car owner

By Dustin LongMar 13, 2018, 8:20 AM EDT
Coming off Stewart-Haas Racing’s first race where it placed all four cars in the top 10 is just another example of how Tony Stewart’s legacy continues to grow, Dale Earnhardt Jr. said on Monday’s NASCAR America.

Kevin Harvick scored his third consecutive victory of the season and was followed by teammates Clint Bowyer (sixth), Aric Almirola (seventh) and Kurt Busch (10th and a stage win).

Earnhardt, making his debut on NASCAR America, said the accomplishment should not be overlooked.

“I think about what he’s meant to the sport as a driver and now what he’s doing to his own legacy as an owner, it’s incredible,’’ Earnhardt said of Stewart. “Steve (Letarte) knows how hard it is to be competitive in this sport.

“It is so hard to get one of the four cars in the top five much less all of them in the top 10. It’s just really incredible what he’s been able to do. He’s put in a lot of hard work.

“I think you’ve got to go back and give Kevin some of the credit for how good those teams are. I’ve had Kevin to come work at JR. Motorsports and be a part of our program. I know what he does as a driver for an entire organization. He’s so smart outside of the car as far as what he needs from crew chiefs and engineers. He does so much outside of the race car that people don’t know about. Tony knows this, and Tony is really enjoying that. He’s finally got all four teams really sort of clicking along.’’

Letarte notes that while SHR has found a way to fund four teams in the past it hasn’t had the success of all four teams.

“Now is the only time I can remember where they have the competition of the four cars to back it up,’’ Letarte said. “Four cars are only valuable if you sit in a debrief after practice and four drivers can give you valid opinions that you trust and believe in.’’

Jeff Burton said those teammates are “so important.’’

“It’s so important for everyone to know they can help each other,’’ Burton said.

See more of their discussion in the video above.

NASCAR America: Dale Earnhardt Jr., Steve Letarte look at turning points in Phoenix race

By Daniel McFadinMar 12, 2018, 9:05 PM EDT
Quite a bit had to happen in the late stages of Sunday’s Cup race at ISM Raceway for Kevin Harvick to secure his third consecutive win.

Harvick got a little bit of help from Kyle Busch and his pit crew.

On NASCAR America, analysts Steve Letarte and Dale Earnhardt Jr. sat down to look at the key turning points in the 312-lap race.

One of them was Busch’s last pit stop during the final stage.

Busch was leading with 53 laps to go. Chase Elliott and Harvick had already pitted. Letarte questioned the decision by Busch’s team to stay out a few laps longer than them.

“I’m asking myself, ‘Why? Why are they continuing to run?'” Letarte said.

He then reacted to Busch’s unusual entrance to pit road.

“It seems like he was going to run his lap, but then with traffic around him he comes to pit road and then disaster on top of that,” Letarte said.

As Busch’s pit crew attempted to change his left side tires, the jack dropped unexpectedly.

“Extra laps on the track and a slow pit stop. … The 18 of Kyle Busch, perhaps the best car on the race track now has lost valuable track position,” Letarte said.

Before the pit stop, Busch had a .7 second advantage over Harvick. When he left pit road, Busch was 3.3 seconds behind Harvick.

That lost track position was insurmountable. Harvick’s margin of victory was .744 seconds.

Watch the above video for more analysis of the race’s turning points.

NASCAR America: Kevin Harvick, Rodney Childers showed ‘unity and strength’ in Phoenix win

By Daniel McFadinMar 12, 2018, 8:08 PM EDT
1 Comment

Kevin Harvick‘s 17th Cup Series win with crew chief Rodney Childers was a big one.

The victory in Sunday’s race at ISM Raceway marked the first time Harvick had strung together three consecutive Cup victories.

It also came after the No. 4 team was hit with penalties after its win the previous week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

On NASCAR America, analysts Steve Letarte, Jeff Burton and newcomer Dale Earnhardt Jr. discussed the importance of the win to Harvick after the week of controversy.

“When you back Kevin Harvick into a corner, he’s going to come out swinging,” Burton said. “He relishes the opportunity to prove that he and his team are better than you. I think when the chips are down and people give up on Kevin Harvick, I think that’s when he’s his best.”

Despite not having the best car Sunday, Burton said the No. 4 team “willed themselves to a win.”

Letarte discussed the first time he saw Harvick and Childers working together during a test at Charlotte Motor Speedway before their first season together in 2014, which resulted in a Cup title.

“They were hands down the best car at Charlotte, at a test,” Letarte said. “Then we knew this would be a team to reckon with.”

Letarte also marveled at the “polar opposites” of Harvick and Childers’ personalities.

“Fiery Kevin Harvick and soft-spoken, no animation Rodney Childers,” Letarte said.”But when you put them together, they are a force because they play off each other. Rodney doesn’t need the media. Kevin Harvick, very successful in it.”

Earnhardt, who won five times in the Cup Series with Letarte as his crew chief, said a strong relationship between driver and crew chief makes the “pride and joy” in winning races “means that much more.”

“They showed some really good unity and strength,” Earnhardt continued. “They had each other’s back in the media and how they methodically went through this whole process over the last week.”

Watch the above video for more on the relationship between Harvick and his crew chief.