Former National Commissioner Charles Strang dies at 96

Charles Strang, who oversaw NASCAR appeals as the national commissioner for the sanctioning body for more than a decade, died Sunday. He was 96.
Strang took over the role in 1999 and had the final say on appeal decisions for 11 seasons. In NASCAR’s system for challenging penalties, appeals initially were heard by a three-person panel chosen from a pool of more than two dozen on the National Stock Car Racing Commission. If a case reached the final appeal stage, the case was heard and decided solely by the national commissioner.
Strang reportedly heard a dozen final appeals during his tenure.
Strang also was a mainstay in the boating industry, working at companies that built boat engines. He reportedly was the longtime top engineer at Mercury Marine, which was founded by Carl Kiekhaefer, a two-time championship car owner in NASCAR with drivers Tim Flock and Buck Baker.
“Charles Strang joined NASCAR following a long tenure as an executive at Outboard Marine Corp., where he built a well-deserved reputation as a respected leader with a reasoned and measured voice,” NASCAR chairman and CEO Brian France said in a statement. “He used those skills expertly in our sport for many years, holding the post of NASCAR National Commissioner for more than a decade.
“Charlie was a valued friend and resource to both my father and I, and to many throughout NASCAR. On behalf of the France family and all of NASCAR, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to Charlie’s wife Barbara, his entire family and his many friends.”
Strang was succeeded in 2010 as national commissioner by John Middlebrook. NASCAR reorganized its appeals structure in 2013, installing Bryan Moss as the newly named final appeals officer.
“History making right there, you’re the man.”
That’s what crew chief Rodney Childers said to Kevin Harvick after he won his record ninth Cup race at ISM Raceway and his third consecutive race, a career first.
Scan All is back this week to relive Sunday’s race through the best scanner traffic from the Ticket Guardian 500.
Here are some highlights.
— “Went from needing long johns yesterday to I can take my shirt off today.” – Brett Griffin, spotter for Clint Bowyer.
“I probably wouldn’t do that.” – Bowyer
— “My back tires are shaking so much.” – Kyle Larson, who would spin to bring out the caution on Lap 123.
— “Fix your radio, you’re worthless to me right now.” – Jamie McMurray while experiencing radio problems that kept him from communicating with his spotter.
— “Oh, saved by the bell! Gosh, we’ve gotta’ fix this!” – Michael McDowell right after a Paul Menard wreck brought out the caution.
Watch the above video for the full “Scan All” experience.
Things are looking up for Aric Almirola after only four races behind the wheel of Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 10 Ford.
Almirola is 10th in the point standings after earning his first top 10 on Sunday at ISM Raceway.
NASCAR America’s Mary Snider met with Almirola to discuss how his tenure with SHR is going so far.
“It’s been exactly what I imagined,” Almirola said. “I thought we’d get off to a good start and be competitive and that’s been my main focus and (crew chief) Johnny (Klausmeier’s) focus. We really wanted to get through this first stretch of races and run top 15. That was our goal, to go out and finish on the lead lap, run in the top 15 and be in the hunt. We’ve done exactly that and we’re putting ourself in position in the points to make a run at making the playoffs.”
Almirola, who spent the last six years driving the No. 43 for Richard Petty Motorsports, credited being able to see driver data from his teammates for helping speed his progress.
“It’s changed everything for me,” Almirola said. “I now get to look at driver data from other drivers and really talented drivers at that. Their cars are driving good and they’re fast and you get to talk to them after practice and really understand what it is they’re looking for in their car to drive like on Saturday to be good on Sunday.”
Almirola, who has one Cup win, said the four races so far have been “very validating” for him after being “average at best” the last six years.
“As a race car driver, you never know where you stack up,” Almirola said. “Because so much of it is driven on equipment and team. For me, for the last six years I’ve really never known, because you feel like you’ve got an excuse. ‘Well, we’re an underfunded team,’ or ‘our equipment is not where it needs to be.’ So you feel like you have that as an excuse. But you come here to Stewart-Haas Racing, there’s no excuse, right?”
Watch the above video for more from Almirola.
and on Facebook
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and continues to recap last weekend’s racing at ISM Raceway.
Leigh Diffey hosts with Steve Letarte and Dale Earnhardt Jr. in Stamford, Connecticut. Dale Jarrett joins them from NBC Charlotte.
On today’s show:
- “Scan All” highlights all of the best moments of the race in Phoenix. Hear what drivers, crew chiefs and spotters had to say during the race and relive all of the excitement from inside the car.
- Kevin Harvick may be dominating the headlines, but his Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Aric Almirola is flourishing in his new ride. We’ll hear from Aric and get his thoughts on the first four races and which upcoming track may provide the best chance for a win.
- Name that Dale! How well does Steve Letarte really know his good friend, Dale Jr? We’ll test his knowledge with a Dale-themed round of trivia to see if he can separate the fun facts and accomplishments of Dale Jr. from those of our resident Hall of Famer, Dale Jarrett.
If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.
Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.
Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.
A Goodyear racing executive said a softer “option” tire will not be used in May’s All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, but the idea of it is not a “dead issue.”
Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing, made the announcement Tuesday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “Tradin’ Paint.”
The “option” tire was introduced last year for the exhibition race. The softer tires provided cars more grip and speed, providing lap times that were three to four-tenths of a second quicker compared to the “prime” tire.
But Stucker said that once the lights came on at Charlotte Motor Speedway, any advantage was nullified.
“I think it really lends itself to a race like the All-Star,” Stucker told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “I think there’s some real opportunities there. We all kind of figured last year we needed about three to four-tenths (of a second) between the prime tire and the option tire. That’s exactly what we had when we did back to backs in the daytime. But when the race came along and it cooled down, the cooler temperatures kind of leveled everything out. I think the difference between the prime and the option wasn’t big enough last year to overcome the aerodynamic advantage of a guy who was out front.”
Stucker also said there “probably also needs to be more of a penalty that you pay” or a “compromise” when the softer tire was used.
In the race, teams could put on the “option” tire at any point. But if they put them on before the final stage, they had to restart from the rear. All teams used their “option” tire before the final stage.
Stucker said the option tire could make a reappearance soon.
“I don’t think it’s a dead issue, we’ve talked about it a couple of different times,” Stucker said. “I’m sure we’ll talk about it over the course of 2018 and perhaps see it again in 2019.”
and on Facebook