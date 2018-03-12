Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Stewart-Haas Racing puts together best race yet

By Daniel McFadinMar 12, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
2 Comments

It’s a good time to be Stewart-Haas Racing.

In the midst of celebrating its 10th anniversary, the team enjoyed its best Cup race yet as a four-car operation Sunday at ISM Raceway.

While Kevin Harvick grabbed a third consecutive Cup win for the first time, SHR put all four of its cars in the top 10 for the first time ever.

Clint Bowyer finished sixth, Aric Almirola finished seventh and Kurt Busch, who won Stage 2, placed 10th.

Busch has two top 10s through four races. Bowyer has two top 10s and one top five. Almirola has two top 10s. He was a half a lap away from winning the Daytona 500 until he was wrecked on the backstretch.

The team has four races with its new driver lineup after Danica Patrick departed at the end of last season. It’s also in its second season of working with Ford.

Team co-owner Tony Stewart took note of the team’s improvement at Atlanta, a race he watched from home due to the threat of rain.

“I took a picture of the screen when we had all four cars in the top seven,” Stewart said. “I took a screen shot of it as a fan. Just kept looking at it, going, ‘This is really cool.'”

Is this the strongest his team has ever been?

“I don’t think there’s any question about that,” Stewart said. “It just shows the strength of having four really good teammates that are giving four valid sets of information that they can all feed off of and work off of.  It just seems like this group of these guys really work well together.

“I think a lot of it, too, is having that little extra time like we mentioned last week, for these guys to be able to massage everything, take everything we had and make it better. It’s nice to look on the board and see all four cars in the top 10. That’s a proud moment.”

Harvick, who earned his 17th win with SHR, received a positive text message from Almirola Saturday night predicting a top-10 run for his No. 10 Ford.

“Dude, you’ve got a top-five car,” Harvick responded.  “You need to go out and run in the top five.”

Almirola’s result is his best in 15 starts at ISM Raceway.

“That’s really the most important thing because that progression as a race team, when everybody ups the ante on the car, you learn something from each car and each person,” Harvick said. “The confidence in the company goes up. The evolution of things starts to happen more rapidly. Now that the 10 car is in that evolution, it is good for our company.”

 and on Facebook

Kevin Harvick makes plea for greater involvement in grassroots racing

Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images
By Dustin LongMar 12, 2018, 10:16 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Kevin Harvick wasn’t only passionate about proving the haters wrong by winning Sunday’s race at ISM Raceway. After his victory, he turned his feelings toward the need to boost grassroots racing.

Harvick will compete in the K&N West Pro Series opener Thursday at Kern County Raceway Park (the race will be broadcast at 11 p.m. ET on March 20 on NBCSN), and expressed the need for more to be done with grassroots racing, echoing a plea Kyle Larson made last year.

Larson triggered the conversation last March on short track racing when he said NASCAR should encourage drivers to race at tracks in lower series because “I feel like we’ve lost touch with our grassroots race fans.’’

Harvick carried that conversation forward last May when he said the Camping World Truck Series was racing at the wrong tracks. He said the series needed to run at “grassroots race tracks” instead of the bigger tracks.

Harvick, who is from Bakersfield, California, is racing at the local track before the Cup series competes at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, this weekend.

“I would love to build the K&N West Series back to what it needs to be, that enthusiasm, get to the right racetracks, help those kids,’’ Harvick said after Sunday’s Cup win, his third in a row in the series. “For me it was an eye‑opener last year when I went to Sonoma and saw the impact that running that race had on the competitors, the series.’’

Harvick won that K&N Pro Series West race, holding off Will Rodgers, a 22-year old in his first full-time season in that series last year.

“The fans will sometimes say, You’re cherry picking,’’ Harvick said of racing in a lower series. “I would tell you, nobody would know who Will Rodgers is unless it was for us running that race, having him on the radio show, bringing him to the pit box the next day, these guys take him in. If we can shed some light on those particular series, really build them back to where they need to be.’’

Harvick took exception with ISM Raceway no longer hosting the K&N Pro Series West. The series last raced there in 2015.

“One of the best things that happened for racing, it’s not just about NASCAR, was when we had the Copper Classic here,’’ Harvick said of the track outside Phoenix, Arizona. “We had midgets, sprint cars. Didn’t matter how many people sat in the grandstands. As competitors, those guys, this was their Daytona. 

“It’s kicking those guys low on the K&N West Series that they don’t get to come and race at this particular racetrack because of the fact there’s a little bit of a pissing contest between a budget, what is right, what is wrong from a sanctioning fee side on Trucks and Xfinity. So they cut the K&N guys out. Cutting the grassroots side of things out is not the right way to do things.’’

 and on Facebook

Chase Elliott gives Hendrick Motorsports first top five of season

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMar 11, 2018, 8:49 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It took four races, but Hendrick Motorsports showed signs of competitiveness Sunday at ISM Raceway.

Chase Elliott became the first Hendrick driver to earn a top five in 2018 as he finished third in the TicketGuardian 500.

The result comes after pit strategy late in the race put Elliott in position to take the lead after a swift-green-flag pit stop.

But Elliott was passed by race winner Kevin Harvick well before leader Ryan Newman pitted with 23 laps to go. Elliott then fell behind runner-up Kyle Busch.

“We had a good car, solid,” Elliott told Fox. “(Crew chief) Alan (Gustafson) made a good call there at the end. We had a good pit stop there to give us the lead and just felt I needed a little bit more forward drive there to put the power down in front of (Harvick). I had pretty good turn those last two runs, before that I wasn’t turning good enough and had too good of forward bite. (Harvick) was definitely the car to beat. … There was a lot of laps left and I tried my best to hold him off as long as I could. I felt like him and Kyle (Busch) had just a little bit on us.”

The previous best finish for the No. 9 Chevrolet in the first three races this season was 10th at Atlanta. Elliott wrecked at Daytona and Las Vegas.

Sunday’s result was Elliott best since Cup’s last visit to the 1-mile track in November when he finished second to Matt Kenseth.

Hendrick’s other three Chevys finished in the top 15, with rookie William Byron placing a career-best 12th, was followed by Alex Bowman (13th) and Jimmie Johnson (14th).

Byron also led 15 laps, the first of his Cup career. He took the lead with a two-tire stop under caution on Lap 195.

“I think it just showed myself that I can do it; that I can do those restarts up there,” the 2017 Xfinity Series champion said. “I know I have the pace up there to run until our handling kind of took over, but I felt like if we can really start to hone in on what we need a little better we are going to be right there.  It’s going to take a little bit of work, but it was fun to at least be up there a little bit.”

Bowman started the day in fourth, but his race started to unravel during his first pit stop when he came out 15th. Then the driver cooling systems on the No. 88 Chevrolet failed.

Bowman was called for a speeding penalty on Lap 147.

“It was a frustrating day,” Bowman said. “I don’t know if we had brake fans or not because we didn’t have any other fans, everything inside the car quit.  My helmet blower quit, everything quit.  It was hot.  I burnt my feet pretty good, but the race car wasn’t bad.  Just my track bar quit when everything else quit, so I had no adjustment all day too.  We overcame a lot.  I sped on pit road, when I swerved to miss some debris.  Had some bad pit stops and rebounded from it.  We will take 13th for as rough as today was.”

Bowman and Johnson have yet to finish in the top 10 through four races.

“We got up to eighth and then had some pit strategy kind of work against us and fell back into the teens again, and it’s just so stinking hard to pass,” Johnson said. “I think if we could have stayed up there in that top 10 where we were, we would have finished there, but once we got mired back and had to start all over again, it was just a long grind.”

Stewart-Haas Racing won’t appeal No. 4 team’s penalty from Las Vegas

By Dustin LongMar 11, 2018, 8:38 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Tony Stewart says that Stewart-Haas Racing will not appeal the penalty to Kevin Harvick’s team from last weekend’s Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“How many appeals have you seen overturned?’’ Stewart said after Harvick won Sunday at ISM Raceway for his third consecutive Cup win.

The team had to decide by Monday if to appeal the L1 penalties. NASCAR penalized the team for a failed window brace and side skirts being aluminum instead of steel.

NASCAR docked Harvick all seven playoff points he earned at Las Vegas for his victory and two stage wins, along with 20 driver points. NASCAR also fined crew chief Rodney Childers $50,000, suspended the team’s car chief two races and docked the team 20 owner points.

 and on Facebook

Kevin Harvick has a message for haters after win: ‘I see you’

By Nate RyanMar 11, 2018, 8:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The first three-race winning streak of Kevin Harvick‘s career was accompanied by special meaning and a sardonic message.

Harvick, whose win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway was stripped of its playoff implications because of a rear window deemed illegal by NASCAR, said Sunday’s victory at ISM Raceway was on par with winning the 2014 season finale to clinch a Cup championship.

“This really felt more important than winning at Homestead, to race for a championship,” Harvick told Fox Sports in victory lane (video above) after his 40th career victory tied him with Mark Martin for 18th all time. “Just to drive it home for all those supporters out there.”

Harvick paused and pointed at the camera.

“And all you haters, I see you,” he said with a smile.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver certainly seemed to relish the rebound from a controversial week in which he pointedly questioned NASCAR’s decision last Friday. Part of his victory celebration included playfully tapping and pointing at the rear window of his No. 4 Ford after climbing from the car.

“I’ve been pissed is what I’ve been,” said Harvick, who increased his win total to nine at the 1-mile oval formerly known as Phoenix Raceway. “I’ve been mad as all get out because this team does a great job, this organization does a great job, and we’ve got fast race cars. To take that away from those guys just really pissed me off last week.

“To come to a racetrack that is so good for us is a lot of fun, and everyone was just determined this week. We just wanted to go stomp them. We didn’t stop them, but we won. That’s really all that matters. Just proud of this team. It put a fire in our belly.”

Stewart-Haas Racing co-owner Tony Stewart said after the win Sunday that the team wouldn’t appeal the Las Vegas penalty.

Watch the video of Harvick’s victory lane interview above.