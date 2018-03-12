Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Kevin Harvick, Rodney Childers showed ‘unity and strength’ in Phoenix win

By Daniel McFadinMar 12, 2018, 8:08 PM EDT
Kevin Harvick‘s 17th Cup Series win with crew chief Rodney Childers was a big one.

The victory in Sunday’s race at ISM Raceway marked the first time Harvick had strung together three consecutive Cup victories.

It also came after the No. 4 team was hit with penalties after its win the previous week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

On NASCAR America, analysts Steve Letarte, Jeff Burton and newcomer Dale Earnhardt Jr. discussed the importance of the win to Harvick after the week of controversy.

“When you back Kevin Harvick into a corner, he’s going to come out swinging,” Burton said. “He relishes the opportunity to prove that he and his team are better than you. I think when the chips are down and people give up on Kevin Harvick, I think that’s when he’s his best.”

Despite not having the best car Sunday, Burton said the No. 4 team “willed themselves to a win.”

Letarte discussed the first time he saw Harvick and Childers working together during a test at Charlotte Motor Speedway before their first season together in 2014, which resulted in a Cup title.

“They were hands down the best car at Charlotte, at a test,” Letarte said. “Then we knew this would be a team to reckon with.”

Letarte also marveled at the “polar opposites” of Harvick and Childers’ personalities.

“Fiery Kevin Harvick and soft-spoken, no animation Rodney Childers,” Letarte said.”But when you put them together, they are a force because they play off each other. Rodney doesn’t need the media. Kevin Harvick, very successful in it.”

Earnhardt, who won five times in the Cup Series with Letarte as his crew chief, said a strong relationship between driver and crew chief makes the “pride and joy” in winning races “means that much more.”

“They showed some really good unity and strength,” Earnhardt continued. “They had each other’s back in the media and how they methodically went through this whole process over the last week.”

Watch the above video for more on the relationship between Harvick and his crew chief.

NASCAR America: Dale Earnhardt Jr., Steve Letarte look at turning points in Phoenix race

By Daniel McFadinMar 12, 2018, 9:05 PM EDT
Quite a bit had to happen in the late stages of Sunday’s Cup race at ISM Raceway for Kevin Harvick to secure his third consecutive win.

Harvick got a little bit of help from Kyle Busch and his pit crew.

On NASCAR America, analysts Steve Letarte and Dale Earnhardt Jr. sat down to look at the key turning points in the 312-lap race.

One of them was Busch’s last pit stop during the final stage.

Busch was leading with 53 laps to go. Chase Elliott and Harvick had already pitted. Letarte questioned the decision by Busch’s team to stay out a few laps longer than them.

“I’m asking myself, ‘Why? Why are they continuing to run?'” Letarte said.

He then reacted to Busch’s unusual entrance to pit road.

“It seems like he was going to run his lap, but then with traffic around him he comes to pit road and then disaster on top of that,” Letarte said.

As Busch’s pit crew attempted to change his left side tires, the jack dropped unexpectedly.

“Extra laps on the track and a slow pit stop. … The 18 of Kyle Busch, perhaps the best car on the race track now has lost valuable track position,” Letarte said.

Before the pit stop, Busch had a .7 second advantage over Harvick. When he left pit road, Busch was 3.3 seconds behind Harvick.

That lost track position was insurmountable. Harvick’s margin of victory was .744 seconds.

Watch the above video for more analysis of the race’s turning points.

NASCAR America at 6 p.m. ET: Phoenix recap, Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins the show

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinMar 12, 2018, 5:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 6-7 p.m. ET on NBCSN and will recap the weekend’s action from ISM Raceway.

Leigh Diffey hosts with Steve Letarte from Stamford, Connecticut, and Jeff Burton joins them from Burton’s Garage in Huntersville, North Carolina.

Diffey and Letarte will also be joined in studio by Dale Earnhardt Jr. The 15-time most popular driver makes his debut as an analyst on NASCAR America.

What to expect from the show:

  • Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s post-retirement world tour features his first stop on NASCAR America in the Stamford Studios. We’ll sit down with him to see how Kevin Harvick was able to win at ISM Raceway and extend his win streak to three races.  Jeff Burton and our resident crew chief Steve Letarte also join in to lend their expert analysis.
  • Stewart-Haas Racing had a great day in the Valley of the Sun with all four of its drivers finishing in the top 10. We’ll hear from team co-owner Tony Stewart on a milestone day in SHR history.
  • We’ll also check out the wild season opener in the Verizon IndyCar Series, where Sebastien Bourdais took the checkered flag in front of a hometown crowd in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Mark Martin shares the story of when Dale Earnhardt made him mad

Getty Images
By Dustin LongMar 12, 2018, 3:36 PM EDT
Mark Martin joined the digital world Monday with the debut of his own podcast, sharing stories about his interest in rap music, his racing carer and his battles with Dale Earnhardt.

Martin won 40 career Cup races (a mark Kevin Harvick tied Sunday with his victory at ISM Raceway) in a career that began in 1981 and ended in 2013. Martin’s success led to his induction to the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2017.

During episode one of the Mark Martin Podcast, the former racer took fan questions. He talked about a variety of topics, noting what he liked about rap music, what valuable lesson crew chief Alan Gustafson taught him and how he doesn’t lament losing the 2007 Daytona 500 by a nose but how another loss ranks as the one that bothers him to this day.

One question to Martin was who made him the maddest at the track.

Dale Earnhardt’s name came up.

Here’s how Martin tells the story:

“I had some issues with Earnhardt,’’ Martin said “The stories on Earnhardt are Dale really respected me before I got to NASCAR, he knew who I was. He treated me with great respect until one day in the mid 90s he wakes up and he just thinks, ‘Boy, I’ll just mess with Mark, see how much he will take.’ He started pushing my buttons just for the fun of it.

“I would go out to practice and try to run by myself and he would come out. He would wait for me. He would come out right beside me and he would get on the outside of me. That’s when the cars were just starting to get aero loose with a car on the outside.

“He would mess with me and mess with me and mess with me. Well, I finally got tired of it at Michigan. He got on my outside and I switched it on him. I got ahead of him and then let him get on the inside of me and when we did, it sucked him around. He spun me around and he wrecked me. I had not wrecked myself or him all this time he had been messing with me and it pissed me off because it wrecked my car. Leave me alone. So I was mad. That was in practice. That wasn’t in a race.

“So, the next weekend on Friday, first thing we rolled out at New Hampshire, I go out and here he is. He does the same thing, and I put the wheel on him in practice. He comes in after practice and he looks at his p.r. guy and he said ‘I think Mark has had enough.’

“That’s all. It was just playing. I wasn’t going to cry to the media, I wasn’t going to complain, I was going to be a man. I wasn’t going to be a baby. Some of the other people, their reactions … Dale didn’t like the way they reacted, he didn’t respect it and he made their life miserable.

“I watched him do it to Geoff Bodine. God, he just irritated Geoff Bodine something terrible, just all the time and he just did it because he didn’t like the way Geoff would act when he would do it to him. He would just do it. Dale was a tough guy, he was a tough customer.’’

Preliminary entry lists for Auto Club Speedway

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMar 12, 2018, 2:29 PM EDT
NASCAR concludes its West Cost swing this weekend as it ventures to Fontana, California, for some fun at Auto Club Speedway.

The 2-mile speedway hosts the Cup and Xfinity Series. The weekend is capped off by Sunday’s Auto Club 400.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for both races.

Cup – Auto Club 400

There are 37 cars entered.

Timmy Hill is entered in Rick Ware Racing’s No. 51 Chevrolet.

Ross Chastain is again entered in Premium Motorsports’ No. 15 Chevrolet.

Last year, Kyle Larson won this race from the pole after leading 110 of 202 laps. He beat Brad Keselowski and Clint Bowyer.

Click here for the entry list

Xfinity – California 300

There are 40 cars entered.

Austin Dillon and Joey Logano are the only full-time Cup drivers entered.

Ryan Preece will make his first start of the year in Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 Toyota.

John Hunter Nemechek will make his second start in Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 42 Chevrolet.

Austin Cindric is again entered in Roush Fenway Racing’s No. 60 Ford.

Last year, Larson won this race over Logano after leading 21 of 150 laps.

Click here for the entry list.

