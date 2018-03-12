NASCAR America at 6 p.m. ET: Phoenix recap, Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins the show

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 6-7 p.m. ET on NBCSN and will recap the weekend’s action from ISM Raceway.
Leigh Diffey hosts with Steve Letarte from Stamford, Connecticut, and Jeff Burton joins them from Burton’s Garage in Huntersville, North Carolina.
Diffey and Letarte will also be joined in studio by Dale Earnhardt Jr. The 15-time most popular driver makes his debut as an analyst on NASCAR America.
What to expect from the show:
- Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s post-retirement world tour features his first stop on NASCAR America in the Stamford Studios. We’ll sit down with him to see how Kevin Harvick was able to win at ISM Raceway and extend his win streak to three races. Jeff Burton and our resident crew chief Steve Letarte also join in to lend their expert analysis.
- Stewart-Haas Racing had a great day in the Valley of the Sun with all four of its drivers finishing in the top 10. We’ll hear from team co-owner Tony Stewart on a milestone day in SHR history.
- We’ll also check out the wild season opener in the Verizon IndyCar Series, where Sebastien Bourdais took the checkered flag in front of a hometown crowd in St. Petersburg, Florida.
If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.
Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.
Click here at 6 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.