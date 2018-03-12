Dale Earnhardt Jr. makes NASCAR America analyst debut tonight on NBCSN

Tonight marks the beginning of a new chapter for NASCAR America on NBCSN.
The show, which will air from 6-7 p.m. ET, features the debut of Dale Earnhardt Jr. as an analyst in our Stamford, Connecticut, studio.
The 15-time most popular driver will help break down Sunday’s Cup race at ISM Raceway, where Kevin Harvick notched his third consecutive victory this season and the 40th win of his career.
It was an emphatic win for Harvick, whose team was penalized after its March 4 victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Earnhardt and Steve Letarte, his crew chief in NASCAR’s premier series from 2011-14, will provide their takes on some of the race’s key moments.
Earnhardt also will be joined by host Leigh Diffey in Stamford and Jeff Burton in Burton’s Garage in Huntersville, North Carolina.
Earnhardt also will appear on Tuesday’s show, which will air from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.
Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.
Click here at 6 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.