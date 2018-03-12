Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Dale Earnhardt Jr. makes NASCAR America analyst debut tonight on NBCSN

By Daniel McFadinMar 12, 2018, 12:53 PM EDT
Tonight marks the beginning of a new chapter for NASCAR America on NBCSN.

The show, which will air from 6-7 p.m. ET, features the debut of Dale Earnhardt Jr. as an analyst in our Stamford, Connecticut, studio.

The 15-time most popular driver will help break down Sunday’s Cup race at ISM Raceway, where Kevin Harvick notched his third consecutive victory this season and the 40th win of his career.

It was an emphatic win for Harvick, whose team was penalized after its March 4 victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Earnhardt and Steve Letarte, his crew chief in NASCAR’s premier series from 2011-14, will provide their takes on some of the race’s key moments.

Earnhardt also will be joined by host Leigh Diffey in Stamford and Jeff Burton in Burton’s Garage in Huntersville, North Carolina.

Earnhardt also will appear on Tuesday’s show, which will air from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 6 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Preliminary entry lists for Auto Club Speedway

By Daniel McFadinMar 12, 2018, 2:29 PM EDT
NASCAR concludes its West Cost swing this weekend as it ventures to Fontana, California, for some fun at Auto Club Speedway.

The 2-mile speedway hosts the Cup and Xfinity Series. The weekend is capped off by Sunday’s Auto Club 400.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for both races.

Cup – Auto Club 400

There are 37 cars entered.

Timmy Hill is entered in Rick Ware Racing’s No. 51 Chevrolet.

Ross Chastain is again entered in Premium Motorsports’ No. 15 Chevrolet.

Last year, Kyle Larson won this race from the pole after leading 110 of 202 laps. He beat Brad Keselowski and Clint Bowyer.

Click here for the entry list

Xfinity – California 300

There are 40 cars entered.

Austin Dillon and Joey Logano are the only full-time Cup drivers entered.

Ryan Preece will make his first start of the year in Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 Toyota.

John Hunter Nemechek will make his second start in Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 42 Chevrolet.

Austin Cindric is again entered in Roush Fenway Racing’s No. 60 Ford.

Last year, Larson won this race over Logano after leading 21 of 150 laps.

Click here for the entry list.

Fans can vote on driver introduction songs at Bristol Motor Speedway

By Daniel McFadinMar 12, 2018, 1:52 PM EDT
Have you ever sat in the stands at Bristol Motor Speedway during driver introductions and thought, “Who picked that song?”

For years Cup drivers have been introduced before races at the half-mile track with songs they’ve chosen themselves.

But like Erik Jones last August, drivers sometimes forget to pick one.

Now the decision is out of their hands.

Bristol has revamped the song selection process and between now and March 30, fans will get the final say.

Fans can go to the track’s website and vote on one of three songs that “best represents the drivers.”

A new batch of drivers will be available to vote on every Wednesday and Friday through March 30. The winning songs will be heard prior to the April 15 Food City 500.

You can vote for each driver once a day.

Fans can now vote on the intro songs for Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick, David Ragan, Denny Hamlin and Chris Buescher.

If enough fans vote, Elliott will be introduced to a song sung by his own father, Bill Elliott.

Kevin Harvick makes plea for greater involvement in grassroots racing

By Dustin LongMar 12, 2018, 10:16 AM EDT
Kevin Harvick wasn’t only passionate about proving the haters wrong by winning Sunday’s race at ISM Raceway. After his victory, he turned his feelings toward the need to boost grassroots racing.

Harvick will compete in the K&N West Pro Series opener Thursday at Kern County Raceway Park (the race will be broadcast at 11 p.m. ET on March 20 on NBCSN), and expressed the need for more to be done with grassroots racing, echoing a plea Kyle Larson made last year.

Larson triggered the conversation last March on short track racing when he said NASCAR should encourage drivers to race at tracks in lower series because “I feel like we’ve lost touch with our grassroots race fans.’’

Harvick carried that conversation forward last May when he said the Camping World Truck Series was racing at the wrong tracks. He said the series needed to run at “grassroots race tracks” instead of the bigger tracks.

Harvick, who is from Bakersfield, California, is racing at the local track before the Cup series competes at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, this weekend.

“I would love to build the K&N West Series back to what it needs to be, that enthusiasm, get to the right racetracks, help those kids,’’ Harvick said after Sunday’s Cup win, his third in a row in the series. “For me it was an eye‑opener last year when I went to Sonoma and saw the impact that running that race had on the competitors, the series.’’

Harvick won that K&N Pro Series West race, holding off Will Rodgers, a 22-year old in his first full-time season in that series last year.

“The fans will sometimes say, You’re cherry picking,’’ Harvick said of racing in a lower series. “I would tell you, nobody would know who Will Rodgers is unless it was for us running that race, having him on the radio show, bringing him to the pit box the next day, these guys take him in. If we can shed some light on those particular series, really build them back to where they need to be.’’

Harvick took exception with ISM Raceway no longer hosting the K&N Pro Series West. The series last raced there in 2015.

“One of the best things that happened for racing, it’s not just about NASCAR, was when we had the Copper Classic here,’’ Harvick said of the track outside Phoenix, Arizona. “We had midgets, sprint cars. Didn’t matter how many people sat in the grandstands. As competitors, those guys, this was their Daytona. 

“It’s kicking those guys low on the K&N West Series that they don’t get to come and race at this particular racetrack because of the fact there’s a little bit of a pissing contest between a budget, what is right, what is wrong from a sanctioning fee side on Trucks and Xfinity. So they cut the K&N guys out. Cutting the grassroots side of things out is not the right way to do things.’’

Stewart-Haas Racing puts together best race yet

By Daniel McFadinMar 12, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
3 Comments

It’s a good time to be Stewart-Haas Racing.

In the midst of celebrating its 10th anniversary, the team enjoyed its best Cup race yet as a four-car operation Sunday at ISM Raceway.

While Kevin Harvick grabbed a third consecutive Cup win for the first time, SHR put all four of its cars in the top 10 for the first time ever.

Clint Bowyer finished sixth, Aric Almirola finished seventh and Kurt Busch, who won Stage 2, placed 10th.

Busch has two top 10s through four races. Bowyer has two top 10s and one top five. Almirola has two top 10s. He was a half a lap away from winning the Daytona 500 until he was wrecked on the backstretch.

The team has four races with its new driver lineup after Danica Patrick departed at the end of last season. It’s also in its second season of working with Ford.

Team co-owner Tony Stewart took note of the team’s improvement at Atlanta, a race he watched from home due to the threat of rain.

“I took a picture of the screen when we had all four cars in the top seven,” Stewart said. “I took a screen shot of it as a fan. Just kept looking at it, going, ‘This is really cool.'”

Is this the strongest his team has ever been?

“I don’t think there’s any question about that,” Stewart said. “It just shows the strength of having four really good teammates that are giving four valid sets of information that they can all feed off of and work off of.  It just seems like this group of these guys really work well together.

“I think a lot of it, too, is having that little extra time like we mentioned last week, for these guys to be able to massage everything, take everything we had and make it better. It’s nice to look on the board and see all four cars in the top 10. That’s a proud moment.”

Harvick, who earned his 17th win with SHR, received a positive text message from Almirola Saturday night predicting a top-10 run for his No. 10 Ford.

“Dude, you’ve got a top-five car,” Harvick responded.  “You need to go out and run in the top five.”

Almirola’s result is his best in 15 starts at ISM Raceway.

“That’s really the most important thing because that progression as a race team, when everybody ups the ante on the car, you learn something from each car and each person,” Harvick said. “The confidence in the company goes up. The evolution of things starts to happen more rapidly. Now that the 10 car is in that evolution, it is good for our company.”

