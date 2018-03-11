Today’s Cup race at Phoenix: Start time, lineup, TV/Radio and more

Click to email (Opens in new window)

The Cup series is in action today as it continues its West Coast swing at ISM Raceway, the 1-mile track formerly known as Phoenix Raceway.

Martin Truex Jr. has the pole for the TicketGuardian 500. He will seek to become the fourth different driver to win this season.

Below is all the information for today’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Bryan Derbyshire, CEO of TicketGuardian and his wife Kristen and son Hudson will give the command to start engines at 3:37 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:44 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 312 laps (312 miles) around the 1-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 75. Stage 2 ends on Lap 150.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 10 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 1:30 p.m. Driver introductions are at 3 p.m.

TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race beginning at 3 p.m. Race coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 2:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for a high of 75 degrees and sunny skies at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Ryan Newman won this race last year over Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch. Matt Kenseth won the fall playoff race, leading the last 10 laps and beating Chase Elliott and Martin Truex Jr.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.