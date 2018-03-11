Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Say it again: Defiant Kevin Harvick wins at Phoenix for 3rd in a row

By Dustin LongMar 11, 2018, 6:51 PM EDT
Kevin Harvick scored his third consecutive victory Sunday, earning his ninth career win at ISM Raceway and sending a message to those who questioned his team after its recent penalty.

Harvick’s victory comes after his team was penalized this past week for a failed window brace and a side skirt not made of aluminum. Harvick lost all seven playoff points he earned at Atlanta. After exiting his car, Harvick leaned over to pound the rear window of his car.

 “I’ve been pissed is what I’ve been,” Harvick said to Fox after the win. “I’ve been mad as all get out because this team does a great job. This organization does a great job and we’ve got fast race cars. And to take that away from those guys just really pissed me off last week. To come here to a race track that is so good for us is a lot of fun and everyone was just determined this week and we just wanted to just go stomp them. We didn’t stomp them, but we won. That’s all that really matters. What a badass team right there!

“This really felt more important than winning at Homestead, racing for a championship, just to drive it home for all those supporters out there. And all you haters (smiles and points), I see you.”

Harvick becomes the first driver age 40 or older to win three consecutive races since Harry Gant won four in Sept. 1991 at age 51. Harvick is the first driver to win three Cup races in a row since Joey Logano won three consecutive races in the second round of the 2015 playoffs.  Harvick’s win also is his seventh in the last 12 races at the Arizona track.

Kyle Busch finished second Sunday. Chase Elliott placed third and was followed by Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr.

Stewart-Haas Racing placed all four cars in the top 10 for the first time with Harvick (first), Clint Bowyer (sixth), Aric Almirola (seventh) and Kurt Busch (10th).

Stage 1 winner: Kyle Busch

Stage 2 winner: Kurt Busch

How Kevin Harvick won the race: He took his time, worked his way to the front and took control of the race in the second half.

Who had a good race: Kyle Busch scored his second consecutive runner-up finish. … Chase Elliott’s third-place finish marked the first top-five result of the season for Hendrick Motorsports. … Aric Almirola finished seventh and has not placed worse than 13th in any of the first four races this year. … Daniel Suarez finished a season-best eighth. … William Byron finished a career-best 12th and led his first laps in Cup.

Who had a bad race: Paul Menard’s race ended early when his car broke loose after the bead on his right rear tire melted, causing it to break loose and back into the SAFER barrier. he finished 36th. … Darrell Wallace Jr. finished 28th, slowed by two separate loose wheels during the race. … Jamie McMurray placed 26th for his second consecutive finish outside the top 25.

Notable: Kevin Harvick’s win marks the third time a driver has won three of the first four races in a season. Only one driver has won four of the season’s first five races (Bill Elliott in 1992).

Quote of the day: “All you haters, I see you,” Kevin Harvick said after the win.

Next: The Cup series races at Auto Club Speedway at 3:30 p.m. ET on March 18.

Chase Elliott gives Hendrick Motorsports first top five of season

By Daniel McFadinMar 11, 2018, 8:49 PM EDT
It took four races, but Hendrick Motorsport showed signs of competitive life Sunday at ISM Raceway.

Chase Elliott became the first Hendrick driver to earn a top five in 2018 as he finished third in the TicketGuardian 500.

The result comes after pit strategy late in the race put Elliott in position to assume the lead once green flag stops cycled through.

But Elliott was passed by race winner Kevin Harvick well before leader Ryan Newman pitted with 23 laps to go. He then fell behind Kyle Busch.

“We had a good car, solid,” Elliott told Fox. “(Crew chief) Alan (Gustafson) made a good call there at the end. We had a good pit stop there to give us the lead and just felt I needed a little bit more forward drive there to put the power down in front of (Harvick). I had pretty good turn those last two runs, before that I wasn’t turning good enough and had too good of forward bite. (Harvick) was definitely the car to beat. … There was a lot of laps left and I tried my best to hold him off as long as I could. I felt like him and Kyle (Busch) had just a little bit on us.”

In the first three races of the season, the best finish the No. 9 Chevrolet achieved was 10th at Atlanta.

Elliott’s other two races at Daytona and Las Vegas were marred by wrecks.

Sunday’s result was Elliott best since Cup’s last visit to the 1-mile track in November when he finished second to Matt Kenseth.

The rest of Hendrick’s four cars finished in the top 15, with rookie William Byron finishing a career-best 12th through his first four races. He was followed by Alex Bowman and Jimmie Johnson.

Byron’s day was highlighted by him leading the first laps of his Cup career. He took the lead on Lap 195 during pit stops under caution. The No. 24 team elected to put on two tires over four.

The 2017 Xfinity Series champion led 15 laps before being passed by Denny Hamlin.

“I think it just showed myself that I can do it that I can do those restarts up there,” Byron said. “I know I have the pace up there to run until our handling kind of took over, but I felt like if we can really start to hone in on what we need a little better we are going to be right there.  It’s going to take a little bit of work, but it was fun to at least be up there a little bit.”

Bowman started the day in fourth, but his race started to unravel during his first pit stop when he came out 15th. Then the driver cooling systems on the No. 88 Chevrolet failed.

Bowman was then called for a speeding penalty on Lap 147.

“It was a frustrating day,” Bowman said. “I don’t know if we had brake fans or not because we didn’t have any other fans, everything inside the car quit.  My helmet blower quit, everything quit.  It was hot.  I burnt my feet pretty good, but the race car wasn’t bad.  Just my track bar quit when everything else quit, so I had no adjustment all day too.  We overcame a lot.  I sped on pit road, when I swerved to miss some debris.  Had some bad pit stops and rebounded from it.  We will take 13th for as rough as today was.”

Bowman has yet to finish in the top 10 through four races. The same goes for Johnson.

“We got up to eighth and then had some pit strategy kind of work against us and feel back into the teens again and it’s just so stinking hard to pass,” Johnson said. “I think if we could have stayed up there in that top 10 where we were, we would have finished there, but once we got mired back and had to start all over again, it was just a long grind.”

Stewart-Haas Racing won’t appeal No. 4 team’s penalty from Las Vegas

By Dustin LongMar 11, 2018, 8:38 PM EDT
Tony Stewart says that Stewart-Haas Racing will not appeal the penalty to Kevin Harvick’s team from last weekend’s Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“How many appeals have you seen overturned?’’ Stewart said after Harvick won Sunday at ISM Raceway for his third consecutive Cup win.

The team had to decide by Monday if to appeal the L1 penalties. NASCAR penalized the team for a failed window brace and side skirts being aluminum instead of steel.

NASCAR docked Harvick all seven playoff points he earned at Las Vegas for his victory and two stage wins, along with 20 driver points. NASCAR also fined crew chief Rodney Childers $50,000, suspended the team’s car chief two races and docked the team 20 owner points.

Kevin Harvick has a message for haters after win: ‘I see you’

By Nate RyanMar 11, 2018, 8:25 PM EDT
The first three-race winning streak of Kevin Harvick‘s career was accompanied by special meaning and a sardonic message.

Harvick, whose win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway was stripped of its playoff implications because of a rear window deemed illegal by NASCAR, said Sunday’s victory at ISM Raceway was on par with winning the 2014 season finale to clinch a Cup championship.

“This really felt more important than winning at Homestead, to race for a championship,” Harvick told Fox Sports in victory lane (video above) after his 40th career victory tied him with Mark Martin for 18th all time. “Just to drive it home for all those supporters out there.”

Harvick paused and pointed at the camera.

“And all you haters, I see you,” he said with a smile.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver certainly seemed to relish the rebound from a controversial week in which he pointedly questioned NASCAR’s decision last Friday. Part of his victory celebration included playfully tapping and pointing at the rear window of his No. 4 Ford after climbing from the car.

“I’ve been pissed is what I’ve been,” Harvick said. “I’ve been mad as all get out because this team does a great job, this organization does a great job, and we’ve got fast race cars. To take that away from those guys just really pissed me off last week.

“To come to a racetrack that is so good for us is a lot of fun, and everyone was just determined this week. We just wanted to go stomp them. We didn’t stop them, but we won. That’s really all that matters. Just proud of this team. It put a fire in our belly.”

Stewart-Haas Racing co-owner Tony Stewart said after the win Sunday that the team wouldn’t appeal the Las Vegas penalty.

Kevin Harvick leads Cup point standings

By Daniel McFadinMar 11, 2018, 8:13 PM EDT
After his third win in four races to begin the season, Kevin Harvick reclaimed the top ranking in the Cup point standings.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver has a 12-point lead over Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. following Sunday’s race at ISM Raceway.

Harvick briefly lost the points lead when NASCAR docked his team 20 driver and owner points for an L1 penalty after his March 11 victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Car co-owner Tony Stewart said Sunday that the team won’t appeal the penalty.

Joey Logano (-16) and Ryan Blaney (-16) rounded out the top five in the standings.

Click here for the points standings.