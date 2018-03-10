Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Xfinity race in Phoenix resumes as Kyle Busch wins Stage 2

By Daniel McFadinMar 10, 2018, 6:53 PM EST
The DC Solar 200 resumed from a second red flag period with a one-lap shootout to end Stage 2, won by Kyle Busch.

Busch beat out Daniel Hemric, Cole Custer, Jamie McMurray and Ryan Truex.

The race was halted on Lap 87 of 200, three laps from the end of the stage

The red flag was issued during a caution for a Matt Mills‘ accident.

The first red flag period came after the end of Stage 1 and lasted for over one hour.

Race results, Xfinity point standings after DC Solar 200

By Daniel McFadinMar 10, 2018, 9:05 PM EST
Brad Keselowski beat Justin Allgaier and Kyle Busch to win Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at ISM Raceway.

It is Keselowski’s 37th Xfinity win.

The top five was completed by Christopher Bell and Jamie McMurray.

Keselowski led 67 of 200 laps in a race that was halted twice for rain.

Click here for race results.

Points

After his fourth straight top 10 to begin the year, Elliott Sadler has a one-point lead over teammate Tyler Reddick.

Justin Allgaier completes a JR Motorsports’ sweep of the top three spots. He is seven points back from Sadler.

The top five is completed by Bell (-8) and Daniel Hemric (-21).

Click here for the full point standings

Brad Keselowski wins DC Solar 200 at ISM Raceway

By Daniel McFadinMar 10, 2018, 8:13 PM EST
Brad Keselowski won the DC Solar 200 at ISM Raceway, visiting Victory Lane in his first Xfinity Series start of the year.

The Team Penske driver led 67 of 200 laps to score his 37th Xfinity Series victory.

He beat pole-sitter Justin Allgaier, Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell and Jamie McMurray.

Keselowski put himself in position to win during green flag pit stops when he beat Bell off pit road with 32 laps to go. He then cycled through to the lead.

He bounced back from committing a speeding penalty on Lap 49.

“I felt like the car was better than me today,” Keselowski told Fox Sports 1. “Justin Allgaier quite honestly out drove me most of the day. At the end we connected it with great pit stops, great pit work and good strategy. Got out there on brand new tires and just barely got by Christopher there and I knew once we got by ourself the car would probably carry me a little bit.”

Allgaier, the defending winner of the race, led a race-high 76 laps.

The race began at 4:15 p.m. ET and was stopped twice for rain.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Justin Allgaier

STAGE 2 WINNER: Kyle Busch

MORE: Race results and point standings

WHO HAD A GOOD DAY: Christopher Bell earned his third consecutive top five … Jamie McMurray finished fifth in his first Xfinity start since 2013 … Kaz Grala led eight laps, the first laps of his career, and finished 12th … Elliott Sadler finished ninth after starting from the rear (engine change). He is the only driver to finish in the top 10 of all four races … Austin Cindric finished 16th. This was his first race in Roush Fenway Racing’s No. 60 Ford that he did not wreck in.

WHO HAD A BAD DAY: David Starr brought out the first caution on Lap 27 when his engine expired. He finished 39th … Matt Mills got into the Turn 2 wall, bringing out the caution on Lap 84. He finished 38th.

NOTABLE: All four races this year have been won by different drivers … The race ended with a 104 lap green flag stretch, the second longest green stretch to ever end a race at ISM.

POST-RACE INSPECTION: Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch each had one unsecured lug nut. The penalty for that is a fine.

WHAT’S NEXT: Auto Club 300 at Auto Club Speedway at 5 p.m. ET on March 17 on FS1.

Xfinity race in Phoenix resumes after rain delay

By Daniel McFadinMar 10, 2018, 4:50 PM EST
The DC Solar 200 at ISM Raceway has resumed after a rain delay that began around 4:50 p.m. ET. The TV broadcast has moved to Fox Sports 1.

The Xfinity Series race had just concluded its first stage when the rain began.

Pole-sitter Justin Allgaier won Stage 1 over Christopher Bell and Brad Keselowski.

The red flag was issued on Lap 47 of 200.

Kevin Harvick fastest in final Cup practice at ISM Raceway

By Daniel McFadinMar 10, 2018, 3:31 PM EST
Kevin Harvick posted the top speed in the final practice session for Sunday’s TicketGuardian 500 at ISM Raceway.

The eight-time winner at the track in Avondale, Arizona, topped the speed chart at 134.544 mph. He was also fastest in Saturday’s first practice session.

Harvick had the best 10-lap average at 133.612 mph.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver is attempting to win his third straight Cup race.

Harvick led Jamie McMurray (134.504), Martin Truex Jr. (134.454), Aric Almirola (134.213) and Alex Bowman (134.193).

Joey Logano recorded the most laps in the session with 67. He was 18th on the speed chart.

Click here for the speed chart.