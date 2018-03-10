Today’s Xfinity race at Phoenix: Start time, lineup and more

Click to email (Opens in new window)

The West Coast Swing continues for the Xfinity Series today in the Arizona desert at ISM Raceway.

The 1-mile track hosts the DC Solar 200, which is the first of two visits to the track this year for the series.

Below is all the info you need ahead of the race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Jeff Carpoff, President and CEO of DC Solar, will give the command to start engines at 4:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:15 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 200 laps (200 miles) around the 1-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Driver/crew chief meeting is at 2:15 p.m. Driver introductions are at 3:30 p.m.

TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race beginning at 4 p.m. Race coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 3:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have PRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for a high of 79 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Justin Allgaier won this race last year over Ryan Blaney and Erik Jones. William Byron won the fall playoff race over Blaney and Jones.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.

