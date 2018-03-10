Six Cup teams to serve penalties in practice at Phoenix

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Kevin Harvick‘s team is among six teams that will miss 15 minutes of practice today for inspection issues this weekend at ISM Raceway, NASCAR announced Saturday morning.

Penalized 15 minutes of practice in the day’s first session (12:05 – 12:55 p.m. ET) will be the teams of Gray Gaulding, Michael McDowell, Kurt Busch and Timmy Hill. All are penalized for being late to qualifying inspection Friday.

Harvick and Matt DiBenedetto will each miss 15 minutes of final practice (2:30 – 3:20 p.m.) because their cars failed qualifying inspection twice.

All penalties will be served at the end of the session.

