Saturday’s NASCAR Cup, Xfinity schedule at ISM Raceway near Phoenix

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Justin Allgaier qualified first for today’s Xfinity Series race at ISM Raceway.

The defending winner of the DC Solar 200, Allgaier captured the pole with a speed of 133.849 mph.

It is the sixth career pole for the JR Motorsports driver.

“Having a Camaro at the front is a good thing but also doing it at the end of the race is even more important,” Allgaier told Fox Sports 1. “I don’t think I’ve ever qualified that well here or any of the tracks I really enjoy like this place.”

Brad Keselowski qualified second with a speed of 133.784 mph.

Following him is Cole Custer (133.779), Christopher Bell (133.665) and Kyle Busch (133.630).

Jamie McMurray will start sixth in his first Xfinity race since 2013.

Austin Cindric, Ty Dillon and Michael Annett failed to advance to the final round.

Tyler Reddick got into the Turn 3 wall during his qualifying run in Round 1 and brought out the red flag. Reddick will go to a backup car and start from the rear.

JR Motorsports will have two cars starting from the rear after Elliott Sadler‘s team replaced the engine in his No. 1 Chevrolet on Friday.

Click here for qualifying results.