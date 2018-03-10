Kevin Harvick fastest in final Cup practice at ISM Raceway

Brad Keselowski won the DC Solar 200 at ISM Raceway, visiting Victory Lane in his first Xfinity Series start of the year.

The Team Penske driver led 67 of 200 laps to score his 37th Xfinity Series victory.

He beat pole-sitter Justin Allgaier, Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell and Jamie McMurray.

Keselowski put himself in position to win during green flag pit stops when he beat Bell off pit road with 32 laps to go. He then cycled through to the lead.

He bounced back from committing a speeding penalty on Lap 49.

“I felt like the car was better than me today,” Keselowski told Fox Sports 1. “Justin Allgaier quite honestly out drove me most of the day. At the end we connected it with great pit stops, great pit work and good strategy. Got out there on brand new tires and just barely got by Christopher there and I knew once we got by ourself the car would probably carry me a little bit.”

Allgaier, the defending winner of the race, led a race-high 76 laps.

The race began at 4:15 p.m. ET and was stopped twice for rain.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Justin Allgaier

STAGE 2 WINNER: Kyle Busch

MORE: Race results and point standings

WHO HAD A GOOD DAY: Christopher Bell earned his third consecutive top five … Jamie McMurray finished fifth in his first Xfinity start since 2013 … Kaz Grala led eight laps, the first laps of his career, and finished 12th … Elliott Sadler finished ninth after starting from the rear (engine change). He is the only driver to finish in the top 10 of all four races … Austin Cindric finished 16th. This was his first race in Roush Fenway Racing’s No. 60 Ford that he did not wreck in.

WHO HAD A BAD DAY: David Starr brought out the first caution on Lap 27 when his engine expired. He finished 39th … Matt Mills got into the Turn 2 wall, bringing out the caution on Lap 84. He finished 38th.

NOTABLE: All four races this year have been won by different drivers … The race ended with a 104 lap green flag stretch, the second longest green stretch to ever end a race at ISM.

POST-RACE INSPECTION: Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch each had one unsecured lug nut. The penalty for that is a fine.

WHAT’S NEXT: Auto Club 300 at Auto Club Speedway at 5 p.m. ET on March 17 on FS1.