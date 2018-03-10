Justin Allgaier wins Xfinity pole at ISM Raceway

Justin Allgaier qualified first for today’s Xfinity Series race at ISM Raceway.
The defending winner of the DC Solar 200, Allgaier captured the pole with a speed of 133.849 mph.
It is the sixth career pole for the JR Motorsports driver.
“Having a Camaro at the front is a good thing but also doing it at the end of the race is even more important,” Allgaier told Fox Sports 1. “I don’t think I’ve ever qualified that well here or any of the tracks I really enjoy like this place.”
Brad Keselowski qualified second with a speed of 133.784 mph.
Following him is Cole Custer (133.779), Christopher Bell (133.665) and Kyle Busch (133.630).
Jamie McMurray will start sixth in his first Xfinity race since 2013.
Austin Cindric, Ty Dillon and Michael Annett failed to advance to the final round.
Tyler Reddick got into the Turn 3 wall during his qualifying run in Round 1 and brought out the red flag. Reddick will go to a backup car and start from the rear.
JR Motorsports will have two cars starting from the rear after Elliott Sadler‘s team replaced the engine in his No. 1 Chevrolet on Friday.
Kevin Harvick was fastest in Saturday’s first Cup practice session at ISM Raceway.
An eight-time winner at the track, Harvick posted the top speed of 134.806 mph.
Chase Elliott also had a 134.806 mph lap but was listed second on the speed chart.
The top five was completed by Kyle Busch (134.655), Brad Keselowski (134.559) and Denny Hamlin (134.424).
Rookie William Byron recorded the most laps with 48. He was 14th on the speed chart.
Hamlin had the best 10-lap average at 133.846 mph.
There were no accidents in the session.
Kevin Harvick‘s team is among six teams that will miss 15 minutes of practice today for inspection issues this weekend at ISM Raceway, NASCAR announced Saturday morning.
Penalized 15 minutes of practice in the day’s first session (12:05 – 12:55 p.m. ET) will be the teams of Gray Gaulding, Michael McDowell, Kurt Busch and Timmy Hill. All are penalized for being late to qualifying inspection Friday.
Harvick and Matt DiBenedetto will each miss 15 minutes of final practice (2:30 – 3:20 p.m.) because their cars failed qualifying inspection twice.
All penalties will be served at the end of the session.
The West Coast Swing continues for the Xfinity Series today in the Arizona desert at ISM Raceway.
The 1-mile track hosts the DC Solar 200, which is the first of two visits to the track this year for the series.
Below is all the info you need ahead of the race.
(All times are Eastern)
START: Jeff Carpoff, President and CEO of DC Solar, will give the command to start engines at 4:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:15 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 200 laps (200 miles) around the 1-mile track.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.
PRERACE SCHEDULE: Driver/crew chief meeting is at 2:15 p.m. Driver introductions are at 3:30 p.m.
TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race beginning at 4 p.m. Race coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 3:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have PRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for a high of 79 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.
LAST TIME: Justin Allgaier won this race last year over Ryan Blaney and Erik Jones. William Byron won the fall playoff race over Blaney and Jones.
We’re halfway through the race weekend at ISM Raceway (formerly Phoenix International Raceway) in suburban Phoenix.
Today, we have two NASCAR Cup practices, while the Xfinity Series has qualifying and then the DC Solar 200 race later in the afternoon.
Here’s how today’s schedule looks (all times Eastern):
Saturday, March 10
9:30 a.m. — Xfinity garage opens
10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. — Cup garage open
12:05 – 12:55 p.m. — Cup practice (FS1, MRN)
1:05 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (FS1)
2:15 p.m. — Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting
2:30 – 3:20 p.m. — Final Cup practice (FS1, MRN)
3:30 p.m. — Xfinity driver introductions
4 p.m. — DC Solar 200; 200 lap/200 miles (Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)