Starting lineup for Sunday’s Cup race at ISM Raceway

By Daniel McFadinMar 9, 2018, 8:00 PM EST
Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson will start on the front row of Sunday’s Cup Series race at ISM Raceway.

The starting top five for the Ticket Guardian 500 is Truex, Larson, Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman and Joey Logano.

Rookie William Byron will start a career-best 11th.

Defending race winner Ryan Newman will start 13th.

Martin Truex Jr. wins Cup pole at ISM Raceway

By Daniel McFadinMar 9, 2018, 6:11 PM EST
Martin Truex Jr. qualified first for Sunday’s Ticket Guardian 500 at ISM Raceway.

The pole is his 16th in the Cup Series and his second at the 1-mile track. Truex captured the pole with a speed of 136.945 mph.

Kyle Larson will start second (136.643).

Rounding out the top five is Chase Elliott (136.126), Alex Bowman (136.080) and Joey Logano (135.947).

“I did get a little loose going into (Turn 3) and thought for a second maybe I screwed it up,” Truex told Fox Sports 1. “But I caught the brake and caught the front grip just in time to keep it off that seem in the middle of the corner and was able to get a good shot off.”

Truex’s last pole at track in Avondale, Arizona, was in 2009 when he drove for Dale Earnhardt, Inc.

Larson will start on the front row for the first time since last September’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

“I’m actually a little disappointed in second because I always qualify good here,” Larson told FS1. “I’ve been top eight every single time I’ve qualified at Phoenix (except for 12th in the spring 2015 race). Still don’t have a pole yet. I thought today would be the day.”

Defending race winner Ryan Newman will start 13th.

Jimmie Johnson was fastest in the first round but qualified 17th.

“I got to look back to the amount of practice we had today, we only had 20 minutes of practice because of the issues we had in Las Vegas,” Johnson told FS1. “I never had a chance to go out on scuff tires to see what adjustments we needed to make. I had two runs on stickers in practice and we clearly dialed that part of the car in. It would have been nice to have a scuff run to go out and understand just what to do.”

Brad Keselowski, Kasey Kahne, Darrell Wallace Jr., Ty Dillon and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. failed to advance out of the first round.

Keselowski will start 25th, his worst starting spot since the 2015 Brickyard 400 (31st).

Jeffrey Earnhardt brought out a red flag four minutes into the first round after he made contact with the wall.

Is social media going too far in influencing NASCAR penalties?

By Dustin LongMar 9, 2018, 5:12 PM EST
Kevin Harvick believes social media played a role in his team’s penalty this week, and Kyle Busch says series officials should “not pay attention to it sometimes and do what they think is best for the sport.’’

The role social media could have in influencing NASCAR officials has grown since photos of the rear window of Harvick’s car were posted shortly after his victory last weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

NASCAR penalized Harvick’s team Wednesday for a rear window brace that failed and also for having steel side skirts instead of aluminum. NASCAR docked Harvick the seven playoff points he earned, fined crew chief Rodney Childers $50,000 and suspended the team’s car chief two races, among other penalties.

Asked if his team would have been penalized without the pressure of fans on social media, Harvick said Friday: “I don’t think so.’’

This marks the second time since last year’s playoffs that social media has been viewed as playing a role in a penalty. Last September, a post on Reddit noted that a crew member appeared to remove tape from the top of the spoiler of Chase Elliott’s car while he did an interview on NBCSN after the race.

NASCAR responded two days later by suspending crew chief Alan Gustafson and the team’s car chief one race each along with a 15-point penalty for Elliott, among other penalties. NASCAR stated that modification of components to affect the aerodynamic properties of the vehicle was not allowed.

Asked if he was concerned that NASCAR has made decisions based on social media, Busch didn’t hesitate Friday.

“Absolutely,’’ he said. 

Joey Logano doesn’t it see it that way.

“I wouldn’t assume that NASCAR makes calls off of social media,’’ he said Friday at ISM Raceway. “I wouldn’t think that is the case. I would think NASCAR is bigger than that.’’

Busch worries social media has become too loud in some cases.

“I think there’s too many voices,’’ he said when asked if the perceived social media impact on officiating as a good thing or bad thing.

“I think the powers that be that are way higher than me need to figure out how to shut that off and not pay attention to it sometimes, and do what they think is best for the sport as what we’ve done for 60 years. It seems the last 10 (years) especially has been more so. And listening to those that are watching it and those who are watching it have too many varying opinions. You’re not going to please them all. It doesn’t seem as though we’re setting ourselves up for the best going forward by listening to too many of them.”

Harvick said he had a solution on how not to let social media influence series officials.

“Keep your executives off of it during the race,’’ he said.

Harvick noted the issues social media has presented in calling for penalties in golf, mentioning the penalty to Lexi Thompson in an LPGA major in April.

A viewer emailed tournament officials alerting them to an infraction Thompson committed the day before. After reviewing the situation, she was issued a four-stroke penalty. She was notified of the penalty with six holes left in the final round. The penalty dropped her out of the lead. She eventually lost in a playoff.

In December, the U.S. Golf Association and the game’s major professional tours announced they would no longer accept calls and emails from fans who think they have spotted rules violations. The governing bodies, in conjunction with the PGA Tour, LPGA, PGA European Tour, Ladies European Tour and PGA of America, agreed to assign at least one rules official to monitor all tournament telecasts and resolve any rules issues.

Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch headline Hamlin’s Short Track Showdown

By Daniel McFadinMar 9, 2018, 4:23 PM EST
After a two-year hiatus, Denny Hamlin‘s Short Track Showdown is returning this spring for its ninth iteration.

The 200-lap pro-am late model charity race will be held April 19 at Langley Speedway in Hampton, Virginia. It will feature Hamlin, Kyle Busch and former Camping World Truck Series driver Timothy Peters.

All proceeds from the race benefit the Denny Hamlin Foundation, which supports Cystic Fibrosis research and therapy.

“This is truly one of my favorite events to host because of what it means for the local racers,” said Hamlin in a press release. “It’s great they get to race against NASCAR veterans like Kyle, Timothy and myself. Plus, I love the attention it gives to these historic Virginia tracks where many drivers, myself included, got our start racing stock cars. Langley has always been special to me, so I’m excited to bring this event there, and look forward to raising money for the Foundation as well.”

Langley Speedway, where Hamlin made his stock car debut in 1997, is the fourth track to host the event. It follows Southside Speedway (2008-10), Richmond Raceway (2011-13) and South Boston Speedway (2014-15).

The 4/10-mile asphalt oval hosts the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series, the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and NASCAR’s K&N Pro Series East.

Tickets go on sale March 11 and cost $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and military, $15 for kids 6 through 12, and are free for kids 5 and under. Advanced tickets will be available online at https://langley-speedway.ticketleap.com/

Past Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown Winners:

  • 2015 – Timothy Peters
  • 2014 – Matt Bowling
  • 2013 – Kyle Busch
  • 2012 – Tony Stewart
  • 2011 – Denny Hamlin
  • 2010 – C.E. Falk
  • 2009 – Kyle Busch
  • 2008 – Kyle Busch

Xfinity Series practice report from ISM Raceway

By Daniel McFadinMar 9, 2018, 3:12 PM EST
Cole Custer was fastest in the final Xfinity Series practice Friday at ISM Raceway.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver posted a top speed of 131.420 mph.

Custer was followed by 10-time track winner Kyle Busch, who put down a lap at 130.847 mph.

The top five was completed by Brad Keselowski (130.781), Daniel Hemric (130.747) and Justin Allgaier (130.591).

Rookie Kaz Grala recorded the most laps with 57. He was 17th fastest.

Keselowski had the best 10-lap average at 130.096 mph.

First practice

Christopher Bell posted the top speed of 133.869 mph around the 1-mile track.

Bell’s teammate, Kyle Busch, followed with a speed of 132.256 mph

The top five was completed by Justin Allgaier (131.382), Brad Keselowski (131.253) and Cole Custer (131.214).

Keselowski had the best 10-lap average at 130.413 mph. He also recorded the most laps in the session with 31.

The session was slowed once when Elliott Sadler lost his engine with about 33 minutes left in the session.

He will start from the rear in tomorrow’s DC Solar 200.

Practice No. 1 speed chart

Final practice speed chart

 