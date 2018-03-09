NASCAR America: Why Kevin Harvick penalties could be a ‘game-changer’

Could a NASCAR paradigm shift occur based on how photographs are used to levy penalties on teams?
The punishment to Kevin Harvick’s team after its victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway has NBCSN analyst Jeff Burton wondering.
On Thursday’s NASCAR America (video above), Burton said the penalty was “really interesting because the rear window penalty is really from pictures and things seen on the racetrack. Now NASCAR said the brace failed and did not hold the window in a rigid fashion.
“The question I’ve got moving forward is does this mean that we’re going to use photographs during the races to determine if someone is going to be penalized or not. Because if pictures are going to be taken to determine if a body was held rigid, there’s going to be a lot of penalties because there are a lot of moving parts on these race cars today.
“You can see rear windows moving. You can see sides of cars moving. I think this is going to cause something the public may never see, but all of a sudden cars getting much more rigid in regards to rear windows, sides, quarter panels moving. These teams are very, very smart and are very creative, and I think this is going to cause a ripple effect. There’s going to be a lot of crew chiefs walking into the NASCAR hauler wanting to understand exactly what this means going forward because, again, if NASCAR’s going to use pictures to help determine if penalties need to happen or not, it’s going to be a game-changer.”
A decision on whether Harvick’s team will appeal the penalty could be announced Friday.
The rear window of Harvick’s No. 4 Ford appeared to be bowed in during the race, causing a stir on social media and on opposing teams’ radios as images of the car went viral. On his podcast this week, Dale Earnhardt Jr. marveled at the impact of the Reddit community on NASCAR.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will go to a backup car after hitting the outside wall hard during his first lap of practice Friday at ISM Raceway.
His No. 17 Ford was going down the backstretch when it smacked the wall. The accident occurred with about 32 minutes left in the session.
Due to NASCAR rules, Stenhouse will start from the rear Sunday in the Ticket Guardian 500.
“I was really having issues with the brakes going down the front straightaway getting up to speed,” Stenhouse told Fox Sports 1. “I felt OK going into Turn 1 and then going into Turn 3 something in the left front just kept locking up. Hopefully we’ll go back and see what was wrong with it. Definitely not the way we wanted to start our weekend. We’ve had issues here in the past in practice and qualifying. We tend to race pretty well.”
Starting from the rear ends Stenhouse’s streak of starting every race this year in the top 10. He started ninth at Daytona, sixth at Atlanta and seventh at Las Vegas.
The Roush Fenway Racing driver finished in the top 10 in both Phoenix races last year.
Jimmie Johnson‘s team is among three Cup teams that will be penalized track time during today’s practice session at ISM Raceway, NASCAR announced Friday morning.
Johnson’s team will lose 30 minutes for failing pre-race inspection three times last weekend at Las Vegas. The No. 15 team with Ross Chastain faces the same penalty for the same infraction.
Matt DiBenedetto‘s team will lose 15 minutes for failing pre-race inspection twice last weekend at Las Vegas.
Cup teams have a 50-minute practice from 12:35 – 1:25 p.m. ET today.
In the Xfinity Series, the cars of Kaz Grala, Chad Finchum, Josh Bilicki, Timmy Hill and Cole Custer will each be docked 15 minutes of practice. The teams of Grala, Finchum, Bilicki and Hill are penalized for being out of the garage late for inspection last weekend at Las Vegas. Custer’s team is penalized for failing pre-race inspection twice last weekend at Las Vegas.
Those penalties will be served in the first Xfinity practice, which is from 2:05 – 2:55 p.m. ET.
During the weekly NASCAR fantasy segment on NASCAR America, Parker Kligerman and Jeff Burton ran down their picks for Sunday’s race at the renamed ISM Raceway in the Phoenix area.
In the video above, Kligerman explains why he likes Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson.
Burton is picking Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Hamlin, Larson, Logano and Harvick.
Watch the video above for picks by Kligerman and Burton to win the pole, both stages and the race.
The weekend’s NASCAR action kicks off today at ISM Raceway (formerly Phoenix Raceway). The Cup and Xfinity Series are both in action at the 1-mile track. Camping World Truck Series teams are off until March 24 at Martinsville.
Below is today’s schedule:
All times are Eastern
9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Cup garage open
11 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Xfinity garage open
12:35 – 1:25 p.m. — Cup practice (Fox Sports 1, Motor Racing Network)
2:05 – 2:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (FS1)
4:05 – 4:55 p.m. — Final Xfinity practice (FS1)
5:15 p.m. — Cup qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)