Friday’s NASCAR Cup, Xfinity schedule at ISM Raceway in suburban Phoenix

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will go to a backup car after hitting the outside wall hard during his first lap of practice Friday at ISM Raceway.

His No. 17 Ford was going down the backstretch when it smacked the wall. The accident occurred with about 32 minutes left in the session.

Due to NASCAR rules, Stenhouse will start from the rear Sunday in the Ticket Guardian 500.

“I was really having issues with the brakes going down the front straightaway getting up to speed,” Stenhouse told Fox Sports 1. “I felt OK going into Turn 1 and then going into Turn 3 something in the left front just kept locking up. Hopefully we’ll go back and see what was wrong with it. Definitely not the way we wanted to start our weekend. We’ve had issues here in the past in practice and qualifying. We tend to race pretty well.”

Starting from the rear ends Stenhouse’s streak of starting every race this year in the top 10. He started ninth at Daytona, sixth at Atlanta and seventh at Las Vegas.

The Roush Fenway Racing driver finished in the top 10 in both Phoenix races last year.