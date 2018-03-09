Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch headline Hamlin’s Short Track Showdown

By Daniel McFadinMar 9, 2018, 4:23 PM EST
After a two-year hiatus, Denny Hamlin‘s Short Track Showdown is returning this spring for its ninth iteration.

The 200-lap pro-am late model charity race will be held April 19 at Langley Speedway in Hampton, Virginia. It will feature Hamlin, Kyle Busch and former Camping World Truck Series driver Timothy Peters.

All proceeds from the race benefit the Denny Hamlin Foundation, which supports Cystic Fibrosis research and therapy.

“This is truly one of my favorite events to host because of what it means for the local racers,” said Hamlin in a press release. “It’s great they get to race against NASCAR veterans like Kyle, Timothy and myself. Plus, I love the attention it gives to these historic Virginia tracks where many drivers, myself included, got our start racing stock cars. Langley has always been special to me, so I’m excited to bring this event there, and look forward to raising money for the Foundation as well.”

Langley Speedway, where Hamlin made his stock car debut in 1997, is the fourth track to host the event. It follows Southside Speedway (2008-10), Richmond Raceway (2011-13) and South Boston Speedway (2014-15).

The 4/10-mile asphalt oval hosts the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series, the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and NASCAR’s K&N Pro Series East.

Tickets go on sale March 11 and cost $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and military, $15 for kids 6 through 12, and are free for kids 5 and under. Advanced tickets will be available online at https://langley-speedway.ticketleap.com/

Past Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown Winners:

  • 2015 – Timothy Peters
  • 2014 – Matt Bowling
  • 2013 – Kyle Busch
  • 2012 – Tony Stewart
  • 2011 – Denny Hamlin
  • 2010 – C.E. Falk
  • 2009 – Kyle Busch
  • 2008 – Kyle Busch

Is social media going too far in influencing NASCAR penalties?

By Dustin LongMar 9, 2018, 5:12 PM EST
Kevin Harvick believes social media played a role in his team’s penalty this week, and Kyle Busch says series officials should “not pay attention to it sometimes and do what they think is best for the sport.’’

The role social media could have in influencing NASCAR officials has grown since photos of the rear window of Harvick’s car were posted shortly after his victory last weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

NASCAR penalized Harvick’s team Wednesday for a rear window brace that failed and also for having steel side skirts instead of aluminum. NASCAR docked Harvick the seven playoff points he earned, fined crew chief Rodney Childers $50,000 and suspended the team’s car chief two races, among other penalties.

Asked if his team would have been penalized without the pressure of fans on social media, Harvick said Friday: “I don’t think so.’’

This marks the second time since last year’s playoffs that social media has been viewed as playing a role in a penalty. Last September, a post on Reddit noted that a crew member appeared to remove tape from the top of the spoiler of Chase Elliott’s car while he did an interview on NBCSN after the race.

NASCAR responded two days later by suspending crew chief Alan Gustafson and the team’s car chief one race each along with a 15-point penalty for Elliott, among other penalties. NASCAR stated that modification of components to affect the aerodynamic properties of the vehicle was not allowed.

Asked if he was concerned that NASCAR has made decisions based on social media, Busch didn’t hesitate Friday.

“Absolutely,’’ he said. 

Joey Logano doesn’t it see it that way.

“I wouldn’t assume that NASCAR makes calls off of social media,’’ he said Friday at ISM Raceway. “I wouldn’t think that is the case. I would think NASCAR is bigger than that.’’

Busch worries social media has become too loud in some cases.

“I think there’s too many voices,’’ he said when asked if the perceived social media impact on officiating as a good thing or bad thing.

“I think the powers that be that are way higher than me need to figure out how to shut that off and not pay attention to it sometimes, and do what they think is best for the sport as what we’ve done for 60 years. It seems the last 10 (years) especially has been more so. And listening to those that are watching it and those who are watching it have too many varying opinions. You’re not going to please them all. It doesn’t seem as though we’re setting ourselves up for the best going forward by listening to too many of them.”

Harvick said he had a solution on how not to let social media influence series officials.

“Keep your executives off of it during the race,’’ he said.

Harvick noted the issues social media has presented in calling for penalties in golf, mentioning the penalty to Lexi Thompson in an LPGA major in April.

A viewer emailed tournament officials alerting them to an infraction Thompson committed the day before. After reviewing the situation, she was issued a four-stroke penalty. She was notified of the penalty with six holes left in the final round. The penalty dropped her out of the lead. She eventually lost in a playoff.

In December, the U.S. Golf Association and the game’s major professional tours announced they would no longer accept calls and emails from fans who think they have spotted rules violations. The governing bodies, in conjunction with the PGA Tour, LPGA, PGA European Tour, Ladies European Tour and PGA of America, agreed to assign at least one rules official to monitor all tournament telecasts and resolve any rules issues.

Xfinity Series practice report from ISM Raceway

By Daniel McFadinMar 9, 2018, 3:12 PM EST
Cole Custer was fastest in the final Xfinity Series practice Friday at ISM Raceway.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver posted a top speed of 131.420 mph.

Custer was followed by 10-time track winner Kyle Busch, who put down a lap at 130.847 mph.

The top five was completed by Brad Keselowski (130.781), Daniel Hemric (130.747) and Justin Allgaier (130.591).

Rookie Kaz Grala recorded the most laps with 57. He was 17th fastest.

Keselowski had the best 10-lap average at 130.096 mph.

First practice

Christopher Bell posted the top speed of 133.869 mph around the 1-mile track.

Bell’s teammate, Kyle Busch, followed with a speed of 132.256 mph

The top five was completed by Justin Allgaier (131.382), Brad Keselowski (131.253) and Cole Custer (131.214).

Keselowski had the best 10-lap average at 130.413 mph. He also recorded the most laps in the session with 31.

The session was slowed once when Elliott Sadler lost his engine with about 33 minutes left in the session.

He will start from the rear in tomorrow’s DC Solar 200.

Practice No. 1 speed chart

Final practice speed chart

 

Kyle Larson leads first Cup practice at ISM Raceway

By Daniel McFadinMar 9, 2018, 1:45 PM EST
Kyle Larson led a Chip Ganassi Racing sweep of the top two spots in Friday’s Cup Series practice session at ISM Raceway.

Larson took the top spot from Jamie McMurray in the final moments with a top speed of 138.281 mph.

McMurray followed at 137.762 mph.

The top five was completed by Kyle Busch (137.662), William Byron (137.620) and Chase Elliott (137.615).

Joey Logano, who was sixth fastest, was the quickest Ford driver.

There were seven Chevrolet drivers in the top 15, including the four in the top five.

Darrell Wallace Jr. recorded the most laps in the session with 18. He was 25th on the speed chart.

There was only one accident in the session. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. made contact with the outside wall with about 32 minutes left. He will go to a backup car.

Cup qualifying is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. ET.

Kevin Harvick raises questions about NASCAR penalty

By Dustin LongMar 9, 2018, 1:42 PM EST
4 Comments

Kevin Harvick was ready for the questions about his team’s penalty Friday at ISM Raceway.

As NASCAR’s moderator asked the driver about his success at the track, Harvick said: “Nobody wants to talk about that, let’s just go to the first question.’’

So began a press conference where Harvick set the tone. He questioned NASCAR’s penalty, said NASCAR’s reaction was done to “appease” social media, and raised issue with a penalty coming out days after the event.

MORE: Is social media influencing NASCAR penalties?

MORE: Stewart-Haas Racing evaluating if to appeal penalty

The car was built to tolerance,’’ Harvick said. “The scary part for me is the fact that we went far enough to find something on the car at the NASCAR R&D center. They could find something wrong with every car if they took it apart for a whole day at the R&D center.’’

NASCAR ruled Wednesday that the rear window bracing had not kept the rear window glass rigid in all directions at all times during Sunday’s race — an issue raised shortly after the race on social media via pictures of Harvick’s car. NASCAR also stated that car’s side skirts were not aluminum.

NASCAR docked Harvick the seven playoff points he earned in his Las Vegas victory (race win and two stage wins), took 20 driver points from him, fined crew chief Rodney Childers $50,000, suspended the team’s car chief two races and docked the team 20 owner points

“Rodney is a key player in that but the confusing part about it is you have this huge penalty but your crew chief doesn’t get suspended,” Harvick said. “A lot of confusion in my mind.”

Asked if he would he would have won without those issues at Las Vegas, Harvick said: “Absolutely. Hands down.’’

Harvick said it was the team’s fault for having steel side skirts, noting the team overlooked a recent bulletin noting the change. Harvick said a window brace failed. 

You could have called the window attached to the brace penalty on 20 cars last week, easy,’’ he said.

Harvick said that finding penalties via pictures on social media was going down a “slippery slope.’’

“If we want to officiate it with fan pictures – if you want to officiate it with pictures during the race and call people to pit road and do those types of things, from a NASCAR standpoint I am fine with that,” he said. “As long as it is consistent. As you can see, from a lot of the pictures roaming around on the internet this week, it is not consistent.”

Harvick suggested that social media helping officials with rules only will repeat what happened in golf.

“I compare it to golf,’’ he said. “It failed miserably when you look at Lexi Thompson and the outrage of the players and things that have happened the last couple years.’’

LPGA officials — after being alerted via email from a television viewer— assessed a four-stroke penalty to Thompson during one of the tour’s major championship events last April. The infraction happened in the third round and wasn’t discovered until the next day when Thompson had six holes to play in the final round. She went from being three strokes ahead to down by one. She lost in a playoff.

That’s why Harvick suggest officials are the best to handle penalties.

“The officials in the garage do a great job,’’ he said. “It just feels like it is a micromanaged situation from above what these guys do in the garage, to appease people sitting on social media and trying to officiate a sporting event instead of letting these guys in the garage do what they do and do a great job with it week in and week out. That is the frustrating part.

Harvick also raised questions about penalties coming out well after an event.

“The root of the problem is that my friends that don’t follow racing are very confused on a penalty that comes out on Wednesday,’’ he said. “That is the part we need to fix.’’

Until then, he has a plan for what he’ll do the next time he wins.

I can’t wait to win another race,” he said, and jump up and down in victory lane on the back of my car.”

