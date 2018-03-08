Which NASCAR drivers get pedicures? Rutledge Wood finds out

Click to email (Opens in new window)

There’s no shame in having clean feet.

But being asked if he ever had a pedicure had Denny Hamlin briefly second-guessing himself after an enthusiastic, “Yes!”

“Is it wrong?” asked Hamlin, who says he needs pedicures because he does Pilates barefoot. “I have to keep it tight down there.”

In the latest edition of his Uncomfortable Interviews series, Rutledge Wood surveyed Cup drivers on who would admit to having pedicures. Several like Hamlin admitted that they had.

There were at least a half-dozen drivers who said they never had a pedicure.

Daniel Suarez, who admitted to getting one, wasn’t buying it.

“Whoever tells you no, that’s the guy who just had it,” Suarez said.

Watch the video above to see who said yes and no to pedicures.