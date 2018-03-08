NASCAR America: Darian Grubb guiding William Byron’s rookie season

It’s been an understandably slow start in the Cup Series for Hendrick Motorsports rookie William Byron, who is seeking his first top 15 through three races on the circuit.
After finishing 23rd because of a crash in the Daytona 500, Byron finished 18th at Atlanta Motor Speedway because his No. 24 Chevrolet started out too loose and burned off the rear tires on the first run.
It was an opposite situation but similar results in a 27th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
“We kind of overreacted a little bit, went to Las Vegas and started off way too tight, kinda vice versa trying to fight those (handling problems),” crew chief Darian Grubb told NBCSN’s Dave Burns during an interview on Thursday’s NASCAR America. “We did the same scenario there, ended up going a lap down early, fought the rest of the day to get it back. We had big learning lessons both weeks.”
Grubb said the team is remaining upbeat, though, because of the positive attitude of Byron. The 20-year-old often is ready to be in the car 30 minutes before practice begins. “It’s good to see someone who is ready and eager to perform,” Grubb said.
On the heels of being a contributor to the Super Bowl and Winter Olypics for NBC Sports Group, Dale Earnhardt Jr. will begin working as an analyst on NASCAR America next week.
The 15-time most popular driver will be on the Monday, March 12 show, which begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. He will be reunited with Steve Letarte, his former NASCAR crew chief, to provide a breakdown of Sunday’s race at ISM Raceway in the Phoenix, Arizona, area. Earnhardt also will be on Tuesday’s show, which is on at 5 p.m. ET.
NASCAR America will be hosted next week by Leigh Diffey from Stamford, Connecticut. Analysts Jeff Burton, Dale Jarrett and Kyle Petty also will be appearing from NBC Sports Charlotte in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Burton’s Garage in Huntersville, North Carolina.
There’s no shame in having clean feet.
But being asked if he ever had a pedicure had Denny Hamlin briefly second-guessing himself after an enthusiastic, “Yes!”
“Is it wrong?” asked Hamlin, who says he needs pedicures because he does Pilates barefoot. “I have to keep it tight down there.”
In the latest edition of his Uncomfortable Interviews series, Rutledge Wood surveyed Cup drivers on who would admit to having pedicures. Several like Hamlin admitted that they had.
There were at least a half-dozen drivers who said they never had a pedicure.
Daniel Suarez, who admitted to getting one, wasn’t buying it.
“Whoever tells you no, that’s the guy who just had it,” Suarez said.
Former NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Rick Crawford is expected to be released from federal custody Friday.
Crawford has been held without bail since being arrested February 28 in an FBI sting outside Orlando, Florida. He was held on a federal charge of attempting to entice a minor into sex.
Crawford appeared Thursday in front of Justice Roy B. Dalton Jr., in the U.S. Courthouse for the Middle District of Florida in Orlando.
The Judge ordered Crawford to be released Friday morning – after he surrenders his passport – into the custody of his aunt and uncle, whose names were not identified in the court order, but who live in Mobile, Alabama, Crawford’s hometown.
According to William C. Daniels, Public Affairs Officer for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida, Crawford will be held on home confinement at his aunt and uncle’s residence until his trial.
Crawford, 59, is subject to several conditions including GPS monitoring, no unsupervised contact with minors, no access to the Internet, no possession of child pornography, no possession of media storage devices or devices which may encrypt content and no possession of firearms.
A status hearing for Crawford will be held April 19 at the Orlando federal courthouse. Justice Dalton will preside.
Barring any delays or requests for extensions, Crawford is slated to go to trial on May 7 at 9 a.m. ET, in the Orlando federal courthouse. Justice Dalton will preside.
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and is hosted by Leigh Diffey, featuring analysts Parker Kligerman in Stamford, Connecticut, and Jeff Burton at Burtons Garage in Huntersville, North Carolina.
Today’s topics:
- After penalties Wednesday for Kevin Harvick’s team after a victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, how does this change the remainder of the season for Harvick and the rest of NASCAR?
- Rutledge Wood’s Uncomfortable Interviews finds out which NASCAR drivers actually get pedicures.
- This week’s “A Driver’s Drive” takes a closer look at #88 driver Alex Bowman.
- Hendrick Motorsports’ rookie William Byron is 3 races in, how does Darien Grubb feel it is going? Dave Burns talks with the No. 24 team’s crew chief.
- Parker Kligerman gets into the iRacing simulator live for a few laps to preview this weekend’s upcoming race at ISM Raceway in Phoenix.
