NASCAR America: Darian Grubb guiding William Byron’s rookie season

It’s been an understandably slow start in the Cup Series for Hendrick Motorsports rookie William Byron, who is seeking his first top 15 through three races on the circuit.

After finishing 23rd because of a crash in the Daytona 500, Byron finished 18th at Atlanta Motor Speedway because his No. 24 Chevrolet started out too loose and burned off the rear tires on the first run.

It was an opposite situation but similar results in a 27th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“We kind of overreacted a little bit, went to Las Vegas and started off way too tight, kinda vice versa trying to fight those (handling problems),” crew chief Darian Grubb told NBCSN’s Dave Burns during an interview on Thursday’s NASCAR America. “We did the same scenario there, ended up going a lap down early, fought the rest of the day to get it back. We had big learning lessons both weeks.”

Grubb said the team is remaining upbeat, though, because of the positive attitude of Byron. The 20-year-old often is ready to be in the car 30 minutes before practice begins. “It’s good to see someone who is ready and eager to perform,” Grubb said.

