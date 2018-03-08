NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Harvick penalty analysis; do drivers get pedicures?; Alex Bowman’s journey

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and is hosted by Leigh Diffey, featuring analysts Parker Kligerman in Stamford, Connecticut, and Jeff Burton at Burtons Garage in Huntersville, North Carolina.
Today’s topics:
- After penalties Wednesday for Kevin Harvick’s team after a victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, how does this change the remainder of the season for Harvick and the rest of NASCAR?
- Rutledge Wood’s Uncomfortable Interviews finds out which NASCAR drivers actually get pedicures.
- This week’s “A Driver’s Drive” takes a closer look at #88 driver Alex Bowman.
- Hendrick Motorsports’ rookie William Byron is 3 races in, how does Darien Grubb feel it is going? Dave Burns talks with the No. 24 team’s crew chief.
- Parker Kligerman gets into the iRacing simulator live for a few laps to preview this weekend’s upcoming race at ISM Raceway in Phoenix.
If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.
Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.
Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.