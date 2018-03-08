Former driver Rick Crawford to be released into home confinement in child sex case

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Former NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Rick Crawford is expected to be released from federal custody Friday.

Crawford has been held without bail since being arrested February 28 in an FBI sting outside Orlando, Florida. He was held on a federal charge of attempting to entice a minor into sex.

Crawford appeared Thursday in front of Justice Roy B. Dalton Jr., in the U.S. Courthouse for the Middle District of Florida in Orlando.

The Judge ordered Crawford to be released Friday morning – after he surrenders his passport – into the custody of his aunt and uncle, whose names were not identified in the court order, but who live in Mobile, Alabama, Crawford’s hometown.

According to William C. Daniels, Public Affairs Officer for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida, Crawford will be held on home confinement at his aunt and uncle’s residence until his trial.

Crawford, 59, is subject to several conditions including GPS monitoring, no unsupervised contact with minors, no access to the Internet, no possession of child pornography, no possession of media storage devices or devices which may encrypt content and no possession of firearms.

A status hearing for Crawford will be held April 19 at the Orlando federal courthouse. Justice Dalton will preside.

Barring any delays or requests for extensions, Crawford is slated to go to trial on May 7 at 9 a.m. ET, in the Orlando federal courthouse. Justice Dalton will preside.

