Photo courtesy Seminole (Fla.) County Sheriff's Office

Former driver Rick Crawford to be released into home confinement in child sex case

By Jerry BonkowskiMar 8, 2018, 5:48 PM EST
Former NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Rick Crawford is expected to be released from federal custody Friday.

Crawford has been held without bail since being arrested February 28 in an FBI sting outside Orlando, Florida. He was held on a federal charge of attempting to entice a minor into sex.

Crawford appeared Thursday in front of Justice Roy B. Dalton Jr., in the U.S. Courthouse for the Middle District of Florida in Orlando.

The Judge ordered Crawford to be released Friday morning – after he surrenders his passport – into the custody of his aunt and uncle, whose names were not identified in the court order, but who live in Mobile, Alabama, Crawford’s hometown.

According to William C. Daniels, Public Affairs Officer for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida, Crawford will be held on home confinement at his aunt and uncle’s residence until his trial.

Crawford, 59, is subject to several conditions including GPS monitoring, no unsupervised contact with minors, no access to the Internet, no possession of child pornography, no possession of media storage devices or devices which may encrypt content and no possession of firearms.

A status hearing for Crawford will be held April 19 at the Orlando federal courthouse. Justice Dalton will preside.

Barring any delays or requests for extensions, Crawford is slated to go to trial on May 7 at 9 a.m. ET, in the Orlando federal courthouse. Justice Dalton will preside.

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Harvick penalty analysis; do drivers get pedicures?; Alex Bowman’s journey

NBCSN
By NBC SportsMar 8, 2018, 4:30 PM EST
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and is hosted by Leigh Diffey, featuring analysts Parker Kligerman in Stamford, Connecticut, and Jeff Burton at Burtons Garage in Huntersville, North Carolina.

Today’s topics:

  • After penalties Wednesday for Kevin Harvick’s team after a victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, how does this change the remainder of the season for Harvick and the rest of NASCAR?
  • Rutledge Wood’s Uncomfortable Interviews finds out which NASCAR drivers actually get pedicures.
  • This week’s “A Driver’s Drive” takes a closer look at #88 driver Alex Bowman.
  • Hendrick Motorsports’ rookie William Byron is 3 races in, how does Darien Grubb feel it is going? Dave Burns talks with the No. 24 team’s crew chief.
  • Parker Kligerman gets into the iRacing simulator live for a few laps to preview this weekend’s upcoming race at ISM Raceway in Phoenix.

Stewart-Haas Racing still evaluating options on penalties to Kevin Harvick team

Robert Laberge/Getty Images
By Nate RyanMar 8, 2018, 3:28 PM EST
A spokesman for Stewart-Haas Racing said the team had no news or announcements planned Thursday about the penalties to Kevin Harvick’s team after its victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

SHR vice president of competition Greg Zipadelli said in a statement Wednesday night that the team would be evaluating its options while continuing to talk NASCAR officials so as to “fully understand the rationale behind the penalty” that stripped Harvick of the playoff points for his second win of the season.

The driver and team also lost 20 points apiece, crew chief Rodney Childers was fined $50,000 and car chief Robert Smith was suspended for two races.

NASCAR allows teams three days to decide whether to appeal to the National Motorsports Appeals Panel.

 

Weekend Schedule for NASCAR in Phoenix

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMar 8, 2018, 10:00 AM EST
Part two of NASCAR’s West Coast Swing begins Friday with teams taking to the track at ISM Raceway in Avondale, Arizona.

The Cup and Xfinity Series are both in action at the 1-mile track. Camping World Truck Series teams are off until March 24 at Martinsville.

Below is the full weekend schedule for ISM Raceway.

Reminder, clocks move forward one hour Sunday morning everywhere but Arizona due to Daylight Saving Time.

All times are Eastern

Friday, March 9

9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Cup garage open

11 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Xfinity garage open

12:35 – 1:25 p.m. — Cup practice (Fox Sports 1, Motor Racing Network)

2:05 – 2:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (FS1)

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. — Final Xfinity practice (FS1)

5:15 p.m. — Cup qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, March 10

9:30 a.m. — Xfinity garage opens

10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. — Cup garage open

12:05 – 12:55 p.m. — Cup practice (FS1, MRN)

1:05 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (FS1)

2:15 p.m. — Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

2:30 – 3:20 p.m. — Final Cup practice (FS1, MRN)

3:30 p.m. — Xfinity driver introductions

4 p.m. — DC Solar 200; 200 lap/200 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, March 11

10 a.m. — Cup garage opens

1:30 p.m. — Driver-crew chief meeting

2:50 p.m. – -Driver introductions

3:30 p.m. — Ticket Guardian 500; 312 lap/312 miles (Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

NASCAR America: Pit stops vital at Phoenix

By Daniel McFadinMar 8, 2018, 8:00 AM EST
ISM Raceway is an interesting track on the NASCAR landscape.

The 1-mile track is the site of fourth race of the season and it also hosts the penultimate race before the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

On NASCAR America, analyst Kyle Petty and guest analyst Landon Cassill discussed how important pit stops are in races in Phoenix, especially in relation to how the stages are laid out for the 312-lap race this weekend.

The first two stages are 75 laps each. The final stage is 162 laps.

“I’m looking at the way the slower pit stops this year are going to effect the strategies,” Cassill said. “I think the teams are going to be more incentivized to risk two tires or no tires if it comes down to a green flag pit stop in the third stage. I feel like the teams are really incentivized to get as short as a pit stop as possible. You’re not just blasting in and out of the pits with four brand new tires in 10 seconds anymore.”

Petty pointed to how long ISM Raceway’s pit road is in relation to the track’s 1-mile length.

“You lose about 45 seconds pitting under green at Phoenix,” Cassill added. “The lap time are going to be 28 seconds, 27 seconds in the middle of the race. … That’s over a lap-and-a-half you lose under a green flag pit stop.”

Watch the above video for more.