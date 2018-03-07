Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR penalizes Kevin Harvick’s team for rear window issue

By Dustin LongMar 7, 2018, 6:20 PM EST
NASCAR fined crew chief Rodney Childers $50,000 and suspended car chief Robert Smith two Cup races for a violation with a brace on Kevin Harvick’s winning car from last weekend’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

NASCAR announced Wednesday that it was penalizing Harvick 20 driver points and the team 20 owner points for the L1 infraction. Harvick also is docked the seven playoff points he earned at Las Vegas – five for his win and two for each stage he won.

Harvick drops from the points lead with the violation. He now has six playoff points instead of 13.

NASCAR stated in the penalty report that the rear window support braces must keep the rear window glass rigid in all directions at all times. The right side rocker panel extension did not meet NASCAR rule specifications, the extension was not aluminum.

Stewart-Haas Racing issued a statement from Greg Zipadelli, vice president of competition: “Late today, NASCAR made us aware of a penalty they’re imposing on our No. 4 Cup Series team. We’re going to take the time and evaluate our options, and we plan to continue dialogue with NASCAR to fully understand the rationale behind the penalty.”

The team has three days to decide if to appeal the penalty.

Harvick’s victory at Las Vegas was his second consecutive win this season. 

The anomaly with his car was discussed during the race by Chase Elliott and crew chief Alan Gustafson on the radio. Social media posted pictures and raised questions about the car’s legality after the race.

Childers said a brace failed, causing part of the rear window to sink during the race.

“We’re going to learn from this,’’ Childers said Tuesday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “It’s not something that we wanted to happen. You definitely don’t want the back of the roof sharp. You want the back of the roof round and you want that to be a smooth transition. I think that everybody thinks that it helps. I would suggest that it probably didn’t help.’’

NASCAR also announced that crew chief Todd Parrott had been fined $10,000 because the No. 55 Cup team had a lug nut not secured at the end of the Las Vegas race.

NASCAR America: Matt DiBenedetto grateful for sponsors found via Twitter campaign

By Daniel McFadinMar 7, 2018, 8:00 PM EST
After an eventful Tuesday on social media for Matt DiBenedetto, the GoFas Racing driver met with NASCAR America’s Marty Snider to discuss how effective a call for sponsor help turned out to be.

A video DiBenedetto recorded and posted on Twitter quickly resulted in pledges of $5,000 from fellow Cup drivers Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick, as well as Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip. DiBenedetto told Snider another big name in the sport “silently” chipped in as well.

Late Wednesday, GoFas Racing announced the following supporters for the team this weekend: Zynga Poker, Enlisted Nine Fight Company, Pit Stops for Hope, Denny Hamlin (Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown), Kevin Harvick (KHI Management), and Darrell Waltrip (Waltrip Brothers Charity Championship).

“You never know the power of social media, man, it’s impressed me many times and probably never more than this one,” DiBenedetto said. “It was just an on the fly thing, we didn’t have any plan for it.”

The 26-year-old driver made clear that the team and his job were not in jeopardy, but that it’s very hard for a team to be unsponsored for any race.

“Obviously, a little more came out of it than anticipated,” DiBenedetto said. “It turned into an emotional day for me, to be honest.”

The second-year driver for GoFas Racing was awestruck by the support from Hamlin, Harvick and Waltrip.

“Those are people, dude, that I looked up to since I was a kid watching, those are some of my heroes,” DiBenedetto said. “For them to think that much of me and want me to be a big part of this sport, knowing I’m a young guy … I’m not kidding … I rode home in my truck like in silence because I was just floored.”

Watch the above video for more from DiBenedetto and NASCAR America’s analysts.

Danica Patrick hopes to go out a winner in final Indy 500 before next chapter of her life

By Jerry BonkowskiMar 7, 2018, 5:07 PM EST
The 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500 will be the final start of Danica Patrick‘s 26-year racing career. But make no mistake about it, Patrick — who turns 36 on March 25 — isn’t going to Indy just to simply run laps, maybe sell a few souvenirs and collect a paycheck.

On the contrary. Patrick’s goal for the May 27th race is straight-forward: she’s in it to win it.

Just over 2 1/2 months away, the Greatest Spectacle In Racing will be Patrick’s final race in any series, piloting the Chevy-powered No. 13 for Ed Carpenter Racing, with backing from long-time sponsor GoDaddy. She’s already competed in her final NASCAR Cup race, last month’s Daytona 500. Now it’s on to the second part of the so-called “Danica Double.”

“I love how everything is coming full circle,” Patrick said. “I’m going to close out my racing career at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the place where so many amazing things have happened for me. I’m back in GoDaddy green and joining a great team. Ed Carpenter Racing is consistently competitive at Indy. I can’t think of a better way to finish out my racing career than at the Indianapolis 500 with this team and GoDaddy.”

Even though she last raced at Indianapolis in an IndyCar in 2011, Patrick’s history at the fabled Brickyard has been significant. In her rookie season of 2005, she became the first female to lead laps in the 500. And in seven overall starts there, she earned six top-10 finishes, qualified on the second row in 2008, and in 2009 she finished third, scoring the highest finish ever for a woman in the biggest race in the world.

After the 500, Patrick will move on to a new career that will focus on several of her businesses that focus on fitness, lifestyle, cooking and luxury.

In a phone interview with MST on Wednesday, Patrick talked about racing in her final Indy 500 as well as what the future holds in her post-racing career:

MST: You’re kind of at the same point as you were after Homestead: about 2 ½ months until your last race – first it was NASCAR, and now IndyCar. How much are you thinking about your last race and what are you thinking about it?

Patrick: “I’m thinking about the last race in the capacity of winning it. I’m not thinking of the last race in the capacity of it being the last race. I’m really not. I’m just getting jacked up and excited about and focused on what I want to do, which is win. I’m just trying to think about it as much as possible and manifest the reality I want. I’m thinking about the last race in the capacity of winning it.”

MST: Will you be at St. Petersburg this weekend for the IndyCar season-opening race, and what kind of testing will you do prior to the Indy 500?

Patrick: “No (she won’t be at St. Pete). I don’t plan on going to any IndyCar races. I’m going to be in Indy at the beginning of next week to do my seat fitting, and then I’m testing at Indy at the end of March for a day (March 29).”

MST: Will that be the only test you have before the 500?

Patrick: “Yes.”

MST: Have you talked to some of your former competitors in IndyCar about the new car, how things have changed since you last raced in an IndyCar, etc.?

Patrick: “I’ve talked to people about it like engineers and people I know, like Ed (Carpenter) and Matt Barnes, my old engineer who works now as head of engineering for Ed’s team (Ed Carpenter Racing), which was another reason why I really wanted to drive for him. We’ve talked about that kind of stuff, I’ve asked questions for sure, but there’s nothing like feeling it out for yourself. From what I understand, it should be maybe more downforce than from when I raced (previously in IndyCar from 2005-2011), but less than what they had last year. I’m just hoping it’s like riding a bicycle.”

MST: How much do you think you’ll miss racing in general after the Indy 500?

PATRICK: “I don’t miss it right now. It’s only been a couple weeks (since her last NASCAR race), but I’m good. It’s not like I came to the conclusion to be done racing after Daytona and Indy this year overnight. It was all year last year, from the point where I had the very unique situation of a sponsor (Nature’s Bakery) leaving, to coming to the realization that I was really excited to pursue all these other businesses, and they brought me a lot of joy. Not only was it so fantastic that GoDaddy came into the picture to be my final sponsor, but also because they’re helping me with that stuff. That’s what they do. I’m excited about all those. I’m also not afraid of change. I think a lot of people are afraid of change. It’s not that I’m not afraid at all, it’s just that I get nervous but then I get more excited about what could be than worried about what was. And so, I’m excited.”

MST: Do you think you’ll ever see yourself involved in motorsports in any capacity going forward, and if an opportunity comes along that’s so good, would you be tempted to come back and race again?

Patrick: “Actually, the answer probably goes the same for both. I never thought I’d do the Indy 500 again – I really, really didn’t. And here I am. So that’s my ongoing lesson of never say never – unless you put it before the word never. I don’t plan on any of that, I don’t plan on coming back, I don’t plan on being involved with a team or anything like that. All my other businesses are quite different, they’re fitness, lifestyle, cooking and luxury. They’re very different and I very much enjoy them, so I’m excited about them. No, I don’t see that (racing again), but then again life surprises me in ways every couple years that I wouldn’t expect, so I’m always open.”

MST: You’ve become such an inspiration and role model in your racing career. That’s a big responsibility, but you’ve handled it so well. What do you hope you’ve imparted upon aspiring female racers, both on and off the racetrack?

Patrick: “Thank you. I have to say that’s something that kept me going for quite a while at the end. While sometimes it wasn’t fun, I felt like I had a job and I was given a very unique gift and I was supposed to use it to inspire. Even when I felt my day wasn’t going so well, I still was doing things that other people were dreaming about and I stayed attached to that thought. One of the things that was sad about leaving racing was the potentially smaller platform to inspire wasn’t so unique or so big. Again, that’s all in my head. I feel I have the power to do even more beyond racing now that I’m entering into it. But I do hope to continue to inspire. That’s the one thing that I don’t want to go away just because I’m leaving racing and what I grew up doing. I want to continue doing that through my other businesses, whether it be through charitable organizations, attachments through my companies to charity, or messaging through my businesses, through branding that create empowerment, through the books I would like to write that will open people’s minds up and start to develop this healthy relationship with yourself, food, exercise and your thoughts, to create a mind-body connection and look within in instead of out. These are all the things I hope to do. I just don’t want the inspire part to go away because it’s still powerful and I want to do it. I’m not one of those athletes that ever said, ‘I didn’t ask for this.’ I didn’t, but I’m lucky to be able to do it.”

MST: One of the hallmarks of your career is there has never been fear in you, you’ve always met things head-on. I’m asking this in a light tone, but you’re going to be racing in the No. 13 (in the Indy 500). How did that all come about?

Patrick: “Lucky No. 13. It’s also been 13 years since my first Indy 500. So actually, my race shoes are going to have 2005 on one and 2018 on the other shoe to signify my first and last Indy 500. And green is supposed to be unlucky in racing, as well, but obviously we’re GoDaddy green. Whenever anybody has asked me about superstitions, which has been many times over the years, my reply is always, ‘they’re only real if you believe them.’ So, I don’t believe they’re real and I believe green and 13 are going to be lucky.”

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Guest analyst Landon Cassill, Uncomfortable Interviews

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinMar 7, 2018, 4:30 PM EST
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and features gust analysts Landon Cassill.

The show will continue to examine the week’s big storylines and preview this weekend’s racing at ISM Raceway in Avondale, Arizona.

Krista Voda hosts with Kyle Petty and Cassill from NBC Charlotte. Dale Jarrett and Nate Ryan join them from Burton’s Garage.

What to expect from today’s show.

  • Landon Cassill joins the show to lend his expertise and have some fun with the NASCAR America crew.
  • Today, we’ll have the latest installment of “Uncomfortable Interviews” with Rutledge Wood.
  • We’ll discuss the Xfinity Series, who came out strong at the start of the season and which drivers are ones to watch going forward.

K&N Pro Series, Whelen Modified broadcast schedule on NBCSN

By Daniel McFadinMar 7, 2018, 3:22 PM EST
NBCSN is again set to exclusively air broadcasts of NASCAR’s K&N Pro Series East and West races along with broadcasts of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour.

All the broadcasts will be tape delayed.

NBCSN will air 37 regional series events, culminating with championship races for all three series. Fans can watch victors crowned in the K&N Pro Series East and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour on Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, respectively, followed by the K&N Pro Series West championship on Nov. 1. NASCAR’s touring series will also be featured in regular highlights and reports on “NASCAR America,” weekdays at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

The first K&N West broadcast, of the season opener at Kern County Raceway, is set for 11 p.m. ET on March 20.

The first Whelen Modified race will air the following day at 6 p.m. ET.

The first K&N East broadcast, from Bristol Motor Speedway, is scheduled for 1 a.m. ET on April 20.

Below is NBCSN’s full broadcast schedule for all three series.

All times are Eastern.

 

RACE DATE SERIES TRACK TELECAST DATE TIME (ET)
Thu, Mar 15 K&N Pro West Kern County Tue, Mar 20 11 p.m.
Sat, Mar 17 Whelen Modified Myrtle Beach Wed, Mar 21 6 p.m.
Sat, Apr 14 K&N Pro East Bristol Fri, Apr 20 1 a.m.
Sat, Apr 28 K&N Pro East Langley Thu, May 3 11 p.m.
Sat, May 5 K&N Pro West Tucson Wed, May 9 6 p.m.
Sat, May 5 K&N Pro West Tucson Thu, May 10 6 p.m.
Sat, May 12 K&N Pro East South Boston Sun, May 20 1 p.m.
Sat, May 12 K&N Pro East South Boston Sun, May 20 2 p.m.
Sat, May 19 K&N Pro West Orange Show Thu, May 24 6 p.m.
Sat, Jun 2 K&N Pro East Memphis Wed, Jun 6 6 p.m.
Sat, Jun 2 Whelen Modified Seekonk Wed, Jun 6 7 p.m.
Sat, Jun 9  K&N Pro West Colorado  Thu, Jun 14 6 p.m.
Sat, Jun 16 K&N Pro East  New Jersey  Mon, June 18 *
Sat, Jun 23 K&N Pro West Sonoma Thu, Jun 28 6 p.m.
Sat, Jun 23 Whelen Modified Langley Thu, Jun 28 7 p.m.
Sat, Jun 30 K&N Pro West Douglas County Fri, Jul 6 1 p.m.
Sat, Jul 14 K&N Pro East Thompson Tue, Jul 24 6 p.m.
Sun, Jul 15 K&N Pro West Spokane Tue, Jul 24 7 p.m.
Sat, Jul 21 K&N Pro East New Hampshire Wed, Jul 25 6 p.m.
Sat, Jul 21 Whelen Modified New Hampshire Wed, Jul 25 7 p.m.
Sat, Jul 20 Whelen Modified New Hampshire (All-Star) Fri, Jul 27 6 p.m.
Fri, Jul 27 K&N Pro (Combination) Iowa Thu, Aug 2 6 p.m.
Fri, Aug 3 K&N Pro East Watkins Glen Wed, Aug 8 6 p.m.
Sat, Aug 11 K&N Pro West Evergreen Wed, Aug 15 6 p.m.
Wed, Aug 15 Whelen Modified Bristol Wed, Aug 22 6 p.m.
Fri, Aug 24 K&N Pro (Combination) Gateway Thu, Aug 30 6 p.m.
Sat, Sep 1 Whelen Modified Oswego Thu, Sep 6 6 p.m.
Sat, Sep 8 Whelen Modified Riverhead Thu, Sep 13 6 p.m.
Thu, Sep 13 K&N Pro West Las Vegas Fri, Sep 21 2:30 p.m.
Sat, Sep 22 K&N Pro East New Hampshire Thu, Sep 27 6 p.m.
Sat, Sep 22 Whelen Modified New Hampshire Thu, Sep 27 7 p.m.
Sat, Sep 29 K&N Pro West Meridian Fri, Oct 5 1 p.m.
Sun, Sep 30 Whelen Modified Stafford Fri, Oct 5 11 p.m.
Fri, Oct 5 K&N Pro East Dover Thu, Oct 11 6 p.m.
Sat, Oct 13 K&N Pro West All American Thu, Oct 18 6 p.m.
Sun, Oct 14 Whelen Modified Thompson Thu, Oct 18 7 p.m.
Sat, Oct 27 K&N Pro West Kern County Thu, Nov 1 6 p.m.