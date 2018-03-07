Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Kevin Harvick going for first Cup three-peat at best track

By Daniel McFadinMar 7, 2018, 12:47 PM EST
In 18 years of Cup competition, Kevin Harvick has earned 39 wins.

But none of those victories occurred over three consecutive race weekends.

Through last weekend’s dominating performance at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Harvick has strung together consecutive wins five times in his career.

The most recent occurrence of this feat? In 2014 at the beginning of his first title campaign.

The tracks? Las Vegas and ISM Raceway, the facility Cup teams trek to this weekend for the Ticket Guardian 500.

Playing into Harvick’s favor for possibly earning his first three-peat is that the 1-mile oval formerly known as Phoenix Raceway is his best track.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver has a series-best eight wins, 14 top-five finishes and 19 top 10s at the track in Avondale, Arizona.

His last Phoenix win came in the spring 2016 race in a photo finish with Carl Edwards.

Prior to that, he won four consecutive Phoenix races from the fall 2013 race through the spring 2015 event.

Since the 2013 win, he has not finished worse than sixth in nine races at the track. But Harvick hasn’t led a lap in his last three starts there.

“This weekend, we’re going to a flat track, and we didn’t run well there in the spring,” Harvick said after his Atlanta win. “We ran better in the fall but not like we expect to run. So that’s an important playoff race. So we have to figure out how to motivate everybody to keep pushing forward, to not sit idle in the things that we’re doing, and become complacent in the things that you’re doing because it’s good enough right now but it won’t be when you get to summertime.”

Should the No. 4 Ford appear in Victory Lane yet again this week, Harvick would join three active drivers who have won three consecutive Cup races.

Kyle Busch and Joey Logano each achieved the feat in 2015. Busch did it at Kentucky, New Hampshire and Indianapolis while Logano managed to sweep an entire round of the playoffs at Charlotte, Kansas and Talladega.

Jimmie Johnson has completed the trifecta twice, in 2004 and 2007. His 2007 effort actually resulted in four-straight wins, the fourth coming in Phoenix.

In all, drivers have won three races in a row only 23 times in modern NASCAR history (since 1972).

Cole Custer glad to not make any headlines in Cup debut

By Daniel McFadinMar 7, 2018, 10:15 AM EST
One of the more surreal moments of Cole Custer‘s Cup debut came in the middle of Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Looking out the windshield of his No. 51 Ford, Custer bore down on none other than seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson.

“It was definitely kind of surreal racing against some of those guys out there,” Custer told NBC Sports two days after his 25th-place finish in the Pennzoil 400.

When Johnson made his Cup debut in October 2001 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Custer was 3 years old.

Now 20, Custer is the latest member of NASCAR’s youth movement at the Cup level, albeit one race for now. Custer’s full-time job is driving Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 00 Ford in the Xfinity Series.

After starting 30th, Custer quickly found out his level of aggression in the lower series won’t cut it in the premier series.

Cole Custer pits during his Cup debut at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

“The restarts are always pretty crazy so it’s hard to just jump right in there and be really aggressive when you don’t really know what the car’s going to be doing around 10 other cars,” Custer said. “Just getting used to that and what it felt like and everything. That was probably the biggest thing and really just trying to get used to the track bar adjuster and just really the whole weekend. I’ve never had to do a qualifying trim setup. Just the whole weekend in general was a new experience.”

It wasn’t his first time in a Cup car. Custer took part in a Jan. 31 – Feb. 1 organization test at the 1.5-mile track. Then he drove the No. 32 Ford owned by Go Fas Racing.

“I was definitely pretty nervous, just trying to get used to not really knowing what to expect,” Custer said. “You do all the preparation you can leading up to it, watching a lot of video and looking at data and stuff like that. But it still really isn’t enough because you still have to try and get a feel for the car and what it feels at the end of the straightaways and the corners and the motor. It’s just a lot to take in.”

On Sunday, he drove the No. 51 owned by Rick Ware Racing with support from SHR.

Custer attempted to approach the race like it was any other, despite the fact he was racing against drivers like Johnson for the first time on their level.

With his parents, sister, aunts and uncles present, Custer outran Daniel Suarez, rookie William Byron and AJ Allmendinger. Custer took the checkered flag in one piece while veterans Chase Elliott, Kurt Busch and Jamie McMurray wrecked.

“For a first race I think it’s acceptable that we brought our car home,” Custer said. “Didn’t really have any scratches on it or anything.”

But it took until last November for Custer to be convinced he was worthy of competing in the Cup Series.

It came when he put together the most dominating performance of his young career in the Xfinity Series season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

After earning seven top 10s in the previous eight races, Custer led 182 of 200 laps and beat Sam Hornish Jr. by 15.4 seconds.

“When I was going into Xfinity last year I didn’t have the highest confidence or anything,” Custer said.

He attributed it to a lackluster final season in the Camping World Truck Series in 2016. He failed to win in 23 races and had five top fives. He had won one race in each of the previous two seasons as a part-time driver.

“By the end of (2017) I felt I had a decent amount of confidence and we won that race and that kind of makes you feel like you can kind of do it,” Custer said.

Custer believed a good day for his first outing would have been a top-20 finish. But he still managed to give Rick Ware Racing its best finish at a non-restrictor-plate track in 33 Cup starts (Justin Marks finished 12th in the Daytona 500).

Custer was surprised by one thing.

“It was actually not the hardest race in the world,” Custer said. “I thought it was going to be a lot harder. I thought the Xfinity race was actually a little harder than the Cup race, just because Saturday I was running around a lot more and had practices and qualifying and the race. So there was a lot more going on. The Cup race wasn’t too bad, I was surprised by that.”

As a native of Ladera Ranch, California, there was only one downside to his busy weekend.

He didn’t get the chance to enjoy his favorite fast food chain, In-N-Out Burger.

“I didn’t have any in Vegas because I was doing double duty, but I’m definitely going to get something next week in Fontana,” Custer said. “That’s always my No. 1 place to go.”

NASCAR America: Dale Jr.: Brad Keselowski tries to ‘keep people guessing’

By Daniel McFadinMar 7, 2018, 7:00 AM EST
So far Brad Keselowski‘s prophecy in November that Ford teams would be in trouble this year when they raced the oldest body of the sport’s three manufacturers hasn’t panned out.

In fact the opposite has occurred with Kevin Harvick, a Ford driver, winning the last two Cup races. Ford had five cars in the top 10 at Atlanta and six in the top 10 Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

On the latest episode of the “Dale Jr. Download,” NBC Sports analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr. addressed the performance of Ford drivers so far and why he thinks Keselowski makes a big deal about manufacturer success.

“I think that he wants to downplay their success, I think he wants to exaggerate the performance of the other manufacturers and keep some focus on them,” Earnhardt said. “That’s just his thing. He’s gonna always try to be vocal and keep people guessing on what’s real and what’s not. He seems to enjoy being that guy and everybody’s come to really expect it out of him and it’s entertaining.”

Watch the above video for more from Earnhardt’s podcast on Keselowski and Sunday’s race at Las Vegas.

Wednesday morning, Keselowski and Earnhardt traded responses on Twitter about Earnhardt’s comments in the video above.

NASCAR America: Scan All from Las Vegas

By Daniel McFadinMar 6, 2018, 6:44 PM EST
Another race, another dominating Kevin Harvick performance.

The latest edition of NASCAR America’s “Scan All” looks back at Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where Harvick earned his second win of 2018.

Here are some highlights.

Watch the above video for more.

Jeff Gordon among nominees for 2019 NASCAR Hall of Fame class

By Dustin LongMar 6, 2018, 5:31 PM EST
4 Comments

Four-time champion Jeff Gordon headlines the list of nominees for the 2019 NASCAR Hall of Fame class, which was announced Tuesday on NASCAR America.

Gordon, who ranks third on the Cup all-time wins list with 93 and helped broaden the sport’s appeal, is in his first year of eligibility.

Should he be among the five selected for the 2019 Hall of Fame Class, he would follow team owner Rick Hendrick (2017 class) and crew chief Ray Evernham (2018 class).

There are 20 nominees for the class. Fifteen are holdovers from last year. Gordon is among the five new names to the list. Voting is expected to take place in May with the class inducted in January 2019.

Joining Gordon, 46, as first-time nominees are: Harry Gant, John Holman, Ralph Moody and Kirk Shelmerdine.

Gant, 78, competed in NASCAR from 1973-94, winning 18 races and 17 poles. He won four consecutive races in September 1991. He remains the oldest Cup winner. He was 52 years, 7 months, 6 days when he won at Michigan in August 1992. He’s also the oldest pole winner in series history. He was 54 years, 7 months and 17 days when he won the pole at Bristol in August 1994.

Shelmerdine, who turns 60 on Thursday, won four championships as crew chief for Dale Earnhardt in 1986-87 and 1990-91.

Holman and Moody formed one of the sport’s most famous teams. Between 1957-73, Moody and Holman built cars that earned 83 poles and won 96 times. They won the 1968 and ’69 titles with David Pearson. Holman died in 1975. Moody died in 2004.

The other 15 nominees from last year are:

Davey Allison … 19-time Cup winner who won the 1992 Daytona 500. He was the 1987 Rookie of the Year. He died in a helicopter crash in 1993 at Talladega.

Buddy Baker … 19-time Cup winner who won the 1980 Daytona 500. He was the first driver to eclipse the 200 mph barrier, doing so in 1970.

Red Farmer … Records are incomplete but the 1956 modified and 1969-71 Late Model Sportsman champ is believed to have won well more than 700 races. Continued racing beyond 80 years old.

Ray Fox … Renowned engine builder, car owner and race official. He built the Chevrolet that Junior Johnson won the 1960 Daytona 500 driving. Fox won the 1964 Southern 500 as a car owner with Johnson as his driver.

Joe Gibbs … His organization has 148 Cup wins and four Cup titles (Bobby Labonte in 2000, Tony Stewart in 2002, 2005 and Kyle Busch in 2015).

Harry Hyde … Crew chief for Bobby Isaac when Isaac won the 1970 series title. Guided Tim Richmond, Geoff Bodine, Neil Bonnett and Dave Marcis each to their first career series win.

Alan Kulwicki … 1992 series champion who overcame a 278-point deficit in the final six races to win title by 10 points, at the time the closet margin in series history. He was the 1986 Rookie of the Year. He was killed in a plane crash in 1993.

Bobby Labonte … 2000 series champion who won 21 Cup races. He was the first driver to win an Xfinity title and a Cup championship in a career.

Hershel McGriff … Made his NASCAR debut at age 22 in the 1950 Southern 500 and ran his final NASCAR race at age 84 in 2012. Was selected as one of NASCAR’s 50 Greatest Drivers in 1998.

Roger Penske … Team owner whose organization has won 107 Cup races and one series title. Has been a car owner in auto racing for more than 50 years.

Larry Phillips … Weekly short track series driver believed to have more than 1,000 career wins. During an 11-year span, he won 220 of 289 NASCAR-sanctioned starts on short tracks.

Jack Roush … Team owner whose organization has won 137 Cup races and two series titles (Matt Kenseth in 2003 and Kurt Busch in 2004). Team has won more than 300 races across NASCAR’s three national series.

Ricky Rudd … Won 23 Cup races, including 1997 Brickyard 400. He is known most as NASCAR’s Ironman, once holding the record for consecutive starts at 788. He ranks second in all-time Cup starts with 906.

Mike Stefanik … Nine-time NASCAR champion with his titles coming in the Whelen Modified Tour and the K&N Pro Series East.

Waddell Wilson … Famed engine builder and crew chief. He supplied the power for David Pearson’s championships in 1968 and ’69 and Benny Parsons’ 1973 title. Wilson’s engines won 109 races. He won 22 races as a crew chief, including three Daytona 500 victories.

Nominees for the Landmark Award are Alvin Hawkins Sr., Barney Hall, Janet Guthrie, Jim Hunter and Ralph Seagraves.

Hawkins established Bowman Gray Stadium with NASCAR founder Bill France Sr.

Hall was a broadcaster for 54 years from 1960-2014.

Guthrie was the first woman to race in a  Cup superspeedway event.

Hunter was a journalist, track promoter and longtime NASCAR executive.

Seagraves started RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company’s sponsorship of NASCAR.

