Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Danica Patrick hopes to go out a winner in final Indy 500 before next chapter of her life

By Jerry BonkowskiMar 7, 2018, 5:07 PM EST
Leave a comment

The 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500 will be the final start of Danica Patrick‘s 26-year racing career. But make no mistake about it, Patrick — who turns 36 on March 25 — isn’t going to Indy just to simply run laps, maybe sell a few souvenirs and collect a paycheck.

On the contrary. Patrick’s goal for the May 27th race is straight-forward: she’s in it to win it.

Just over 2 1/2 months away, the Greatest Spectacle In Racing will be Patrick’s final race in any series, piloting the Chevy-powered No. 13 for Ed Carpenter Racing, with backing from long-time sponsor GoDaddy. She’s already competed in her final NASCAR Cup race, last month’s Daytona 500. Now it’s on to the second part of the so-called “Danica Double.”

“I love how everything is coming full circle,” Patrick said. “I’m going to close out my racing career at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the place where so many amazing things have happened for me. I’m back in GoDaddy green and joining a great team. Ed Carpenter Racing is consistently competitive at Indy. I can’t think of a better way to finish out my racing career than at the Indianapolis 500 with this team and GoDaddy.”

Even though she last raced at Indianapolis in an IndyCar in 2011, Patrick’s history at the fabled Brickyard has been significant. In her rookie season of 2005, she became the first female to lead laps in the 500. And in seven overall starts there, she earned six top-10 finishes, qualified on the second row in 2008, and in 2009 she finished third, scoring the highest finish ever for a woman in the biggest race in the world.

After the 500, Patrick will move on to a new career that will focus on several of her businesses that focus on fitness, lifestyle, cooking and luxury.

In a phone interview with MST on Wednesday, Patrick talked about racing in her final Indy 500 as well as what the future holds in her post-racing career:

MST: You’re kind of at the same point as you were after Homestead: about 2 ½ months until your last race – first it was NASCAR, and now IndyCar. How much are you thinking about your last race and what are you thinking about it?

Patrick: “I’m thinking about the last race in the capacity of winning it. I’m not thinking of the last race in the capacity of it being the last race. I’m really not. I’m just getting jacked up and excited about and focused on what I want to do, which is win. I’m just trying to think about it as much as possible and manifest the reality I want. I’m thinking about the last race in the capacity of winning it.”

MST: Will you be at St. Petersburg this weekend for the IndyCar season-opening race, and what kind of testing will you do prior to the Indy 500?

Patrick: “No (she won’t be at St. Pete). I don’t plan on going to any IndyCar races. I’m going to be in Indy at the beginning of next week to do my seat fitting, and then I’m testing at Indy at the end of March for a day (March 29).”

MST: Will that be the only test you have before the 500?

Patrick: “Yes.”

MST: Have you talked to some of your former competitors in IndyCar about the new car, how things have changed since you last raced in an IndyCar, etc.?

Patrick: “I’ve talked to people about it like engineers and people I know, like Ed (Carpenter) and Matt Barnes, my old engineer who works now as head of engineering for Ed’s team (Ed Carpenter Racing), which was another reason why I really wanted to drive for him. We’ve talked about that kind of stuff, I’ve asked questions for sure, but there’s nothing like feeling it out for yourself. From what I understand, it should be maybe more downforce than from when I raced (previously in IndyCar from 2005-2011), but less than what they had last year. I’m just hoping it’s like riding a bicycle.”

MST: How much do you think you’ll miss racing in general after the Indy 500?

PATRICK: “I don’t miss it right now. It’s only been a couple weeks (since her last NASCAR race), but I’m good. It’s not like I came to the conclusion to be done racing after Daytona and Indy this year overnight. It was all year last year, from the point where I had the very unique situation of a sponsor (Nature’s Bakery) leaving, to coming to the realization that I was really excited to pursue all these other businesses, and they brought me a lot of joy. Not only was it so fantastic that GoDaddy came into the picture to be my final sponsor, but also because they’re helping me with that stuff. That’s what they do. I’m excited about all those. I’m also not afraid of change. I think a lot of people are afraid of change. It’s not that I’m not afraid at all, it’s just that I get nervous but then I get more excited about what could be than worried about what was. And so, I’m excited.”

MST: Do you think you’ll ever see yourself involved in motorsports in any capacity going forward, and if an opportunity comes along that’s so good, would you be tempted to come back and race again?

Patrick: “Actually, the answer probably goes the same for both. I never thought I’d do the Indy 500 again – I really, really didn’t. And here I am. So that’s my ongoing lesson of never say never – unless you put it before the word never. I don’t plan on any of that, I don’t plan on coming back, I don’t plan on being involved with a team or anything like that. All my other businesses are quite different, they’re fitness, lifestyle, cooking and luxury. They’re very different and I very much enjoy them, so I’m excited about them. No, I don’t see that (racing again), but then again life surprises me in ways every couple years that I wouldn’t expect, so I’m always open.”

MST: You’ve become such an inspiration and role model in your racing career. That’s a big responsibility, but you’ve handled it so well. What do you hope you’ve imparted upon aspiring female racers, both on and off the racetrack?

Patrick: “Thank you. I have to say that’s something that kept me going for quite a while at the end. While sometimes it wasn’t fun, I felt like I had a job and I was given a very unique gift and I was supposed to use it to inspire. Even when I felt my day wasn’t going so well, I still was doing things that other people were dreaming about and I stayed attached to that thought. One of the things that was sad about leaving racing was the potentially smaller platform to inspire wasn’t so unique or so big. Again, that’s all in my head. I feel I have the power to do even more beyond racing now that I’m entering into it. But I do hope to continue to inspire. That’s the one thing that I don’t want to go away just because I’m leaving racing and what I grew up doing. I want to continue doing that through my other businesses, whether it be through charitable organizations, attachments through my companies to charity, or messaging through my businesses, through branding that create empowerment, through the books I would like to write that will open people’s minds up and start to develop this healthy relationship with yourself, food, exercise and your thoughts, to create a mind-body connection and look within in instead of out. These are all the things I hope to do. I just don’t want the inspire part to go away because it’s still powerful and I want to do it. I’m not one of those athletes that ever said, ‘I didn’t ask for this.’ I didn’t, but I’m lucky to be able to do it.”

MST: One of the hallmarks of your career is there has never been fear in you, you’ve always met things head-on. I’m asking this in a light tone, but you’re going to be racing in the No. 13 (in the Indy 500). How did that all come about?

Patrick: “Lucky No. 13. It’s also been 13 years since my first Indy 500. So actually, my race shoes are going to have 2005 on one and 2018 on the other shoe to signify my first and last Indy 500. And green is supposed to be unlucky in racing, as well, but obviously we’re GoDaddy green. Whenever anybody has asked me about superstitions, which has been many times over the years, my reply is always, ‘they’re only real if you believe them.’ So, I don’t believe they’re real and I believe green and 13 are going to be lucky.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Guest analyst Landon Cassill, Uncomfortable Interviews

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinMar 7, 2018, 4:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and features gust analysts Landon Cassill.

The show will continue to examine the week’s big storylines and preview this weekend’s racing at ISM Raceway in Avondale, Arizona.

Krista Voda hosts with Kyle Petty and Cassill from NBC Charlotte. Dale Jarrett and Nate Ryan join them from Burton’s Garage.

What to expect from today’s show.

  • Landon Cassill joins the show to lend his expertise and have some fun with the NASCAR America crew.
  • Today, we’ll have the latest installment of “Uncomfortable Interviews” with Rutledge Wood.
  • We’ll discuss the Xfinity Series, who came out strong at the start of the season and which drivers are ones to watch going forward.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

K&N Pro Series, Whelen Modified broadcast schedule on NBCSN

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMar 7, 2018, 3:22 PM EST
Leave a comment

NBCSN is again set to exclusively air broadcasts of NASCAR’s K&N Pro Series East and West races along with broadcasts of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour.

All the broadcasts will be tape delayed.

NBCSN will air 37 regional series events, culminating with championship races for all three series. Fans can watch victors crowned in the K&N Pro Series East and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour on Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, respectively, followed by the K&N Pro Series West championship on Nov. 1. NASCAR’s touring series will also be featured in regular highlights and reports on “NASCAR America,” weekdays at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

The first K&N West broadcast, of the season opener at Kern County Raceway, is set for 11 p.m. ET on March 20.

The first Whelen Modified race will air the following day at 6 p.m. ET.

The first K&N East broadcast, from Bristol Motor Speedway, is scheduled for 1 a.m. ET on April 20.

Below is NBCSN’s full broadcast schedule for all three series.

All times are Eastern.

 

RACE DATE SERIES TRACK TELECAST DATE TIME (ET)
Thu, Mar 15 K&N Pro West Kern County Tue, Mar 20 11 p.m.
Sat, Mar 17 Whelen Modified Myrtle Beach Wed, Mar 21 6 p.m.
Sat, Apr 14 K&N Pro East Bristol Fri, Apr 20 1 a.m.
Sat, Apr 28 K&N Pro East Langley Thu, May 3 11 p.m.
Sat, May 5 K&N Pro West Tucson Wed, May 9 6 p.m.
Sat, May 5 K&N Pro West Tucson Thu, May 10 6 p.m.
Sat, May 12 K&N Pro East South Boston Sun, May 20 1 p.m.
Sat, May 12 K&N Pro East South Boston Sun, May 20 2 p.m.
Sat, May 19 K&N Pro West Orange Show Thu, May 24 6 p.m.
Sat, Jun 2 K&N Pro East Memphis Wed, Jun 6 6 p.m.
Sat, Jun 2 Whelen Modified Seekonk Wed, Jun 6 7 p.m.
Sat, Jun 9  K&N Pro West Colorado  Thu, Jun 14 6 p.m.
Sat, Jun 16 K&N Pro East  New Jersey  Mon, June 18 *
Sat, Jun 23 K&N Pro West Sonoma Thu, Jun 28 6 p.m.
Sat, Jun 23 Whelen Modified Langley Thu, Jun 28 7 p.m.
Sat, Jun 30 K&N Pro West Douglas County Fri, Jul 6 1 p.m.
Sat, Jul 14 K&N Pro East Thompson Tue, Jul 24 6 p.m.
Sun, Jul 15 K&N Pro West Spokane Tue, Jul 24 7 p.m.
Sat, Jul 21 K&N Pro East New Hampshire Wed, Jul 25 6 p.m.
Sat, Jul 21 Whelen Modified New Hampshire Wed, Jul 25 7 p.m.
Sat, Jul 20 Whelen Modified New Hampshire (All-Star) Fri, Jul 27 6 p.m.
Fri, Jul 27 K&N Pro (Combination) Iowa Thu, Aug 2 6 p.m.
Fri, Aug 3 K&N Pro East Watkins Glen Wed, Aug 8 6 p.m.
Sat, Aug 11 K&N Pro West Evergreen Wed, Aug 15 6 p.m.
Wed, Aug 15 Whelen Modified Bristol Wed, Aug 22 6 p.m.
Fri, Aug 24 K&N Pro (Combination) Gateway Thu, Aug 30 6 p.m.
Sat, Sep 1 Whelen Modified Oswego Thu, Sep 6 6 p.m.
Sat, Sep 8 Whelen Modified Riverhead Thu, Sep 13 6 p.m.
Thu, Sep 13 K&N Pro West Las Vegas Fri, Sep 21 2:30 p.m.
Sat, Sep 22 K&N Pro East New Hampshire Thu, Sep 27 6 p.m.
Sat, Sep 22 Whelen Modified New Hampshire Thu, Sep 27 7 p.m.
Sat, Sep 29 K&N Pro West Meridian Fri, Oct 5 1 p.m.
Sun, Sep 30 Whelen Modified Stafford Fri, Oct 5 11 p.m.
Fri, Oct 5 K&N Pro East Dover Thu, Oct 11 6 p.m.
Sat, Oct 13 K&N Pro West All American Thu, Oct 18 6 p.m.
Sun, Oct 14 Whelen Modified Thompson Thu, Oct 18 7 p.m.
Sat, Oct 27 K&N Pro West Kern County Thu, Nov 1 6 p.m.

Kevin Harvick going for first Cup three-peat at best track (video)

By Daniel McFadinMar 7, 2018, 12:47 PM EST
Leave a comment

In 18 years of Cup competition, Kevin Harvick has earned 39 wins.

But none of those victories occurred over three consecutive race weekends.

Through last weekend’s dominating performance at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Harvick has strung together consecutive wins five times in his career.

The most recent occurrence of this feat? In 2014 at the beginning of his first title campaign.

The tracks? Las Vegas and ISM Raceway, the facility Cup teams trek to this weekend for the Ticket Guardian 500.

Playing into Harvick’s favor for possibly earning his first three-peat is that the 1-mile oval formerly known as Phoenix Raceway is his best track.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver has a series-best eight wins, 14 top-five finishes and 19 top 10s at the track in Avondale, Arizona.

His last Phoenix win came in the spring 2016 race in a photo finish with Carl Edwards.

Prior to that, he won four consecutive Phoenix races from the fall 2013 race through the spring 2015 event.

Since the 2013 win, he has not finished worse than sixth in nine races at the track. But Harvick hasn’t led a lap in his last three starts there.

“This weekend, we’re going to a flat track, and we didn’t run well there in the spring,” Harvick said after his Las Vegas win. “We ran better in the fall but not like we expect to run. So that’s an important playoff race. So we have to figure out how to motivate everybody to keep pushing forward, to not sit idle in the things that we’re doing, and become complacent in the things that you’re doing because it’s good enough right now but it won’t be when you get to summertime.”

Should the No. 4 Ford appear in Victory Lane yet again this week, Harvick would join three active drivers who have won three consecutive Cup races.

Kyle Busch and Joey Logano each achieved the feat in 2015. Busch did it at Kentucky, New Hampshire and Indianapolis while Logano managed to sweep an entire round of the playoffs at Charlotte, Kansas and Talladega.

Jimmie Johnson has completed the trifecta twice, in 2004 and 2007. His 2007 effort actually resulted in four-straight wins, the fourth coming in Phoenix.

In all, drivers have won three races in a row only 23 times in modern NASCAR history (since 1972).

 and on Facebook

Cole Custer glad to not make any headlines in Cup debut

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMar 7, 2018, 10:15 AM EST
Leave a comment

One of the more surreal moments of Cole Custer‘s Cup debut came in the middle of Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Looking out the windshield of his No. 51 Ford, Custer bore down on none other than seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson.

“It was definitely kind of surreal racing against some of those guys out there,” Custer told NBC Sports two days after his 25th-place finish in the Pennzoil 400.

When Johnson made his Cup debut in October 2001 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Custer was 3 years old.

Now 20, Custer is the latest member of NASCAR’s youth movement at the Cup level, albeit one race for now. Custer’s full-time job is driving Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 00 Ford in the Xfinity Series.

After starting 30th, Custer quickly found out his level of aggression in the lower series won’t cut it in the premier series.

Cole Custer pits during his Cup debut at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

“The restarts are always pretty crazy so it’s hard to just jump right in there and be really aggressive when you don’t really know what the car’s going to be doing around 10 other cars,” Custer said. “Just getting used to that and what it felt like and everything. That was probably the biggest thing and really just trying to get used to the track bar adjuster and just really the whole weekend. I’ve never had to do a qualifying trim setup. Just the whole weekend in general was a new experience.”

It wasn’t his first time in a Cup car. Custer took part in a Jan. 31 – Feb. 1 organization test at the 1.5-mile track. Then he drove the No. 32 Ford owned by Go Fas Racing.

“I was definitely pretty nervous, just trying to get used to not really knowing what to expect,” Custer said. “You do all the preparation you can leading up to it, watching a lot of video and looking at data and stuff like that. But it still really isn’t enough because you still have to try and get a feel for the car and what it feels at the end of the straightaways and the corners and the motor. It’s just a lot to take in.”

On Sunday, he drove the No. 51 owned by Rick Ware Racing with support from SHR.

Custer attempted to approach the race like it was any other, despite the fact he was racing against drivers like Johnson for the first time on their level.

With his parents, sister, aunts and uncles present, Custer outran Daniel Suarez, rookie William Byron and AJ Allmendinger. Custer took the checkered flag in one piece while veterans Chase Elliott, Kurt Busch and Jamie McMurray wrecked.

“For a first race I think it’s acceptable that we brought our car home,” Custer said. “Didn’t really have any scratches on it or anything.”

But it took until last November for Custer to be convinced he was worthy of competing in the Cup Series.

It came when he put together the most dominating performance of his young career in the Xfinity Series season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

After earning seven top 10s in the previous eight races, Custer led 182 of 200 laps and beat Sam Hornish Jr. by 15.4 seconds.

“When I was going into Xfinity last year I didn’t have the highest confidence or anything,” Custer said.

He attributed it to a lackluster final season in the Camping World Truck Series in 2016. He failed to win in 23 races and had five top fives. He had won one race in each of the previous two seasons as a part-time driver.

“By the end of (2017) I felt I had a decent amount of confidence and we won that race and that kind of makes you feel like you can kind of do it,” Custer said.

Custer believed a good day for his first outing would have been a top-20 finish. But he still managed to give Rick Ware Racing its best finish at a non-restrictor-plate track in 33 Cup starts (Justin Marks finished 12th in the Daytona 500).

Custer was surprised by one thing.

“It was actually not the hardest race in the world,” Custer said. “I thought it was going to be a lot harder. I thought the Xfinity race was actually a little harder than the Cup race, just because Saturday I was running around a lot more and had practices and qualifying and the race. So there was a lot more going on. The Cup race wasn’t too bad, I was surprised by that.”

As a native of Ladera Ranch, California, there was only one downside to his busy weekend.

He didn’t get the chance to enjoy his favorite fast food chain, In-N-Out Burger.

“I didn’t have any in Vegas because I was doing double duty, but I’m definitely going to get something next week in Fontana,” Custer said. “That’s always my No. 1 place to go.”

 and on Facebook