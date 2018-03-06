Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Scan All from Las Vegas

By Daniel McFadinMar 6, 2018, 6:44 PM EST
Another race, another dominating Kevin Harvick performance.

The latest edition of NASCAR America’s “Scan All” looks back at Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where Harvick earned his second win of 2018.

Here are some highlights.

Jeff Gordon among nominees for 2019 NASCAR Hall of Fame class

By Dustin LongMar 6, 2018, 5:31 PM EST
Four-time champion Jeff Gordon headlines the list of nominees for the 2019 NASCAR Hall of Fame class, which was announced Tuesday on NASCAR America.

Gordon, who ranks third on the Cup all-time wins list with 93 and helped broaden the sport’s appeal, is in his first year of eligibility.

Should he be among the five selected for the 2019 Hall of Fame Class, he would follow team owner Rick Hendrick (2017 class) and crew chief Ray Evernham (2018 class).

There are 20 nominees for the class. Fifteen are holdovers from last year. Gordon is among the five new names to the list. Voting is expected to take place in May with the class inducted in January 2019.

Joining Gordon, 46, as first-time nominees are: Harry Gant, John Holman, Ralph Moody and Kirk Shelmerdine.

Gant, 78, competed in NASCAR from 1973-94, winning 18 races and 17 poles. He won four consecutive races in September 1991. He remains the oldest Cup winner. He was 52 years, 7 months, 6 days when he won at Michigan in August 1992. He’s also the oldest pole winner in series history. He was 54 years, 7 months and 17 days when he won the pole at Bristol in August 1994.

Shelmerdine, who turns 60 on Thursday, won four championships as crew chief for Dale Earnhardt in 1986-87 and 1990-91.

Holman and Moody formed one of the sport’s most famous teams. Between 1957-73, Moody and Holman built cars that earned 83 poles and won 96 times. They won the 1968 and ’69 titles with David Pearson. Holman died in 1975. Moody died in 2004.

The other 15 nominees from last year are:

Davey Allison … 19-time Cup winner who won the 1992 Daytona 500. He was the 1987 Rookie of the Year. He died in a helicopter crash in 1993 at Talladega.

Buddy Baker … 19-time Cup winner who won the 1980 Daytona 500. He was the first driver to eclipse the 200 mph barrier, doing so in 1970.

Red Farmer … Records are incomplete but the 1956 modified and 1969-71 Late Model Sportsman champ is believed to have won well more than 700 races. Continued racing beyond 80 years old.

Ray Fox … Renowned engine builder, car owner and race official. He built the Chevrolet that Junior Johnson won the 1960 Daytona 500 driving. Fox won the 1964 Southern 500 as a car owner with Johnson as his driver.

Joe Gibbs … His organization has 148 Cup wins and four Cup titles (Bobby Labonte in 2000, Tony Stewart in 2002, 2005 and Kyle Busch in 2015).

Harry Hyde … Crew chief for Bobby Isaac when Isaac won the 1970 series title. Guided Tim Richmond, Geoff Bodine, Neil Bonnett and Dave Marcis each to their first career series win.

Alan Kulwicki … 1992 series champion who overcame a 278-point deficit in the final six races to win title by 10 points, at the time the closet margin in series history. He was the 1986 Rookie of the Year. He was killed in a plane crash in 1993.

Bobby Labonte … 2000 series champion who won 21 Cup races. He was the first driver win an Xfinity title and a Cup championship in a career.

Hershel McGriff … Made his NASCAR debut at age 22 in the 1950 Southern 500 and ran his final NASCAR race at age 84 in 2012. Was selected as one of NASCAR’s 50 Greatest Drivers in 1998.

Roger Penske … Team owner whose organization has won 107 Cup races and one series title. Has been a car owner in auto racing for more than 50 years.

Larry Phillips … Weekly short track series driver believed to have more than 1,000 career wins. During an 11-year span, he won 220 of 289 NASCAR-sanctioned starts on short tracks.

Jack Roush … Team owner whose organization has won 137 Cup races and two series titles (Matt Kenseth in 2003 and Kurt Busch in 2004). Team has won more than 300 races across NASCAR’s three national series.

Ricky Rudd … Won 23 Cup races, including 1997 Brickyard 400. He is known most as NASCAR’s Ironman, once holding the record for consecutive starts at 788. He ranks second in all-time Cup starts with 906.

Mike Stefanik … Nine-time NASCAR champion with his titles coming in the Whelen Modified Tour and the K&N Pro Series East.

Waddell Wilson … Famed engine builder and crew chief. He supplied the power for David Pearson’s championships in 1968 and ’69 and Benny Parsons’ 1973 title. Wilson’s engines won 109 races. He won 22 races as a crew chief, including three Daytona 500 victories.

Nominees for the Landmark Award are Alvin Hawkins Sr., Barney Hall, Janet Guthrie, Jim Hunter and Ralph Seagraves.

Hawkins established Bowman Gray Stadium with NASCAR founder Bill France Sr.

Hall was a broadcaster for 54 years from 1960-2014.

Guthrie was the first woman to race in a  Cup superspeedway event.

Hunter was a journalist, track promoter and longtime NASCAR executive.

Seagraves started RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company’s sponsorship of NASCAR.

Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick offer GoFas Racing financial support for Phoenix race

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMar 6, 2018, 1:28 PM EST
Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick are following in the footsteps of Dale Earnhardt Sr. for at least one race weekend.

The two Cup drivers will be financial backers of a competitor in a Cup Series race, something Earnhardt did a handful of times in the late 1980s and early ’90s via his Dale Earnhardt Chevrolet dealership.

Tuesday morning, Matt DiBenedetto took to Twitter to ask his followers to work their social media magic.

DiBenedetto, in his second season driving for the team, made a video requesting help in connecting the team with any businesses who would be interested in being on the car.

DiBenedetto made the plea because the team did not have a primary sponsor for this weekend’s race at ISM Raceway

Within eight minutes, Hamlin announced he would chip in $5,000 to help the team.

DiBenedetto replied that the team could put his face, the Denny Hamlin Foundation logo or “whatever you would like” on the car.

Hamlin later tweeted of DiBenedetto: “Very good driver here that deserves being on the track. Any company would be represented well on his car.”

Soon after that, NASCAR Hall of Famer and Fox Sports analyst Darrell Waltrip offered up another $5,000 through his “Boogity Brands.”

Harvick then followed with another $5,000 from KHI Management.

Who said nothing good ever happened on the Internet?

See how the deal scame together below and check back here to see what else comes of DiBenedetto’s social media Hail Mary.

Preliminary entry lists for NASCAR in Phoenix

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMar 6, 2018, 1:00 PM EST
NASCAR’s West Coast Swing barrels on this weekend at ISM Raceway, formally known as Phoenix Raceway.

For the first time this season only the Cup and Xfinity Series will be in action at the 1-mile track.

Cup headlines the weekend with the Ticket Guardian 500.

Here’s the preliminary entry lists for both races.

Cup – Ticket Guardian 500

There are 37 cars entered.

Ross Chastain is entered in Premium Motorsports’ No. 15 Chevrolet.

Justin Marks is entered in Rick Ware Racing’s No. 51 Chevrolet. Marks was on the preliminary entry list the last two races, but Harrison Rhodes and Cole Custer drove the No. 51.

D.J. Kennington is entered in the No. 96 Toyota owned by Gaunt Brothers Racing. Kennington ran the No. 96 in the Daytona 500. Two of the six Cup races Kennington has competed in were at Phoenix.

Last year, Ryan Newman won this race after leading only the final six laps. He beat Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch. In the last Phoenix playoff race in November, Matt Kenseth passed Chase Elliott and led the final 10 laps to score his 39th and likely final Cup Series win.

Click here for the entry list.

Xfinity – DC Solar 200

There are 40 cars entered, including four full-time Cup drivers.

Ty Dillon, Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski and Jamie McMurray are entered.

McMurray, driving Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 42 Chevrolet, is making his first Xfinity start since 2013.

Justin Allgaier is the defending winner of this race, having beat Ryan Blaney and Erik Jones last year. William Byron won the Phoenix playoff race last November over Blaney and Jones.

Click here for the entry list.