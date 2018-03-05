Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

Step forward: Jimmie Johnson made it through Vegas without wrecking

By Dustin LongMar 5, 2018, 3:45 PM EST
While a 12th-place finish isn’t something Jimmie Johnson and his Hendrick Motorsports team normally would celebrate, Sunday’s finish was significant in one aspect.

It was the first time this year Johnson had not crashed or spun in a race.

It has been a rough start for the seven-time champion and the No. 48 team.

His bad luck began in the Clash in Daytona to open the season. He was less than half a lap from completing that event before he was collected in an incident, marking the seventh consecutive year he’s been in a crash in that race.

Things didn’t get better for Johnson in his qualifying race at Daytona a few days later. A tire issue led to his accident in that event.

Matters only got worse for Johnson when he was collected in a crash on the last lap of the first stage in the Daytona 500. It led to a 38th-place finish to open the season.

Things were not good again for Johnson the following week at Atlanta Motor Speedway. While running a lap down, Johnson spun in Turn 2. He finished 27th.

All that led to Las Vegas. Johnson avoided the troubles he had previously. Still, it was not an easy day. He fell a lap down early and lost another lap before coming back for his best finish of the season. Afterward, Johnson was asked how he got through that race.

“You just go,” he said. “There is nothing you can do. At the end of last year and even in Atlanta, I was trying too hard.  Just giving 100 percent and driving the car where it’s at and bringing it home is what I need to start doing. I have been trying to carry it, and I’ve crashed more cars in the last six months than I have really in any six-month stretch or whole year stretch. Just trying to drive it 100 percent and not step over that line.”

Sunday’s race marked just the second time in the last seven races (dating back to last year and including the Clash and his qualifying race) that Johnson had not crashed or spun in an event.

 

 

Former Truck series driver Rick Crawford arrested in child sex sting

Photo by John Harrelson/Getty Images for NASCAR
By Jerry BonkowskiMar 5, 2018, 12:30 PM EST
Former NASCAR driver Rick Crawford remains in a Florida jail, facing a federal charge of attempting to entice a minor into sex.

Crawford, 59, was arrested Feb. 28 after communicating with an undercover Seminole County (Florida) sheriff’s deputy — working as part of an FBI undercover child sex crimes task force — who posed as the father of a fictitious 12-year-old girl, offering her services.

Crawford is being held without bail. He has a detention hearing at 2 p.m. Thursday in federal court in Orlando.

Rick Crawford (Photo: Seminole County Sheriff’s Office)

Crawford, whose legal name is Richard Hoyt Crawford Jr., is alleged to have answered a Craigslist ad Feb. 10 posted by the undercover officer offering “taboo” relations, according to the officer’s affidavit.

The affidavit states that Crawford had numerous email and text exchanges with the undercover agent over the next two weeks, seeking to set up a rendezvous, as well as setting the amount of money to procure the “daughter” for an amount between $50 and $75.

Even though the agent stated in the affidavit he told Crawford several times that the fictitious daughter was 12 years old, Crawford allegedly acknowledged he understood and allegedly made comments to the agent of “let’s do it,” “need to do now if she is ready” and “I want it all” (referencing to intercourse and oral sex, according to the affidavit).

The agent met Crawford in a restaurant parking lot in Lake Mary, Florida, northeast of Orlando, at 1 p.m. ET on Feb. 28.

After acknowledging to the undercover officer he was there for the arranged meeting with the fictitious 12-year-old, Crawford was arrested as he exited his vehicle.

The officer’s affidavit states that after being given his Miranda rights, Crawford said he showed up to see if the father (the undercover officer) had a 12-year-old daughter and claimed he would not have gone through with any sexual activity if the child had been underage.

Crawford spent 17 years in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. He made 336 starts and earned five wins, 75 top five and 160 top 10 finishes. He last appeared in a race in fall 2012 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Contributing: Dustin Long

Follow @JerryBonkowski

 

NASCAR examining air gun issue with Daniel Suarez’s team

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Dustin LongMar 5, 2018, 10:36 AM EST
A NASCAR executive noted that while “one failure is too many’’ with the new air guns, he downplayed the notion as air guns being the leading story from Sunday’s Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway won by Kevin Harvick.

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer, addressed the issue of air guns on “The Morning Drive” Monday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“First of all, I wouldn’t assess the race as that’s the leading story by any means,’’ O’Donnell said. “Air gun issues have been part of the sport forever. Let me dispel the myth that there never has been a failure. I think that Larry (McReynolds) said that very well during the (Fox) broadcast.

“I believe that we had one that we’re looking into on the Cup side with the 19 car (Daniel Suarez) that we’re looking at. We don’t view an air gun issue like on the 4 car (Harvick) where the gun actually works on the pit stop and then has an issue.

“I think we’re making a lot out of this, which I know fans want to do. I’ve never heard pit guns talked about in the past, which is fair when there’s been failures. It’s new. Paoli manufactures the guns, worked with the teams to put this in place.

“We’re working through it as I said last week. One failure is too many, but again I think it’s something we’re focused on getting them all right and the teams have been great in doing that and will continue to do so and happy that Harvick was able to go out there and dominate and put on a great show, and I think it’s something that we’re going to work on but not the focus of every race for sure.’’

Suarez expressed his frustration with the new air guns after the race.

 

Kevin Harvick joins exclusive category with Las Vegas win

Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images
By Dustin LongMar 5, 2018, 8:00 AM EST
Kevin Harvick became only the fourth driver to score 100 or more victories in NASCAR’s top three national series after winning Sunday’s Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Richard Petty is the all-time leader with 200 wins (all in Cup), followed by Kyle Busch with 183 (43 in Cup, 91 in Xfinity and 49 in Camping World Trucks).

“It’s been a lot of years accumulated with a lot of great race teams and people and situations,” Harvick said of reaching that milestone. “You’ve won some that you should, you’ve won some that you shouldn’t. I think when you tag that triple‑digit number to it, it really lets you realize that you’ve been fortunate to accomplish a lot of things and do things consistently throughout the years.

“It’s been fun. I think for me the last five years have really been the part that have been the most fun for me, just because of the fact that I’ve been able to come into Stewart‑Haas Racing, and Gene (Haas) and Tony (Stewart) took a chance and said, ‘Okay, we’re going to do this a long time in advance, and Rodney (Childers) was convinced to come over here and be a part of this deal.’

“I’m just fortunate to be riding the wave, and you can call me old, you can call us old, but cars are fast and things are going well.”

The Truck series began competing in 1995. The Xfinity Series began in 1982.

Here is the top 10 in all-time wins in all three national series:

200 – Richard Petty

183 – Kyle Busch

106 – David Pearson

100 – Kevin Harvick

98 – Jeff Gordon

97 – Dale Earnhardt

97 – Darrell Waltrip

96 – Mark Martin

86 – Bobby Allison

84 – Jimmie Johnson

 

Ryan Blaney leads historic day for Team Penske in Las Vegas

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMar 4, 2018, 8:41 PM EST
Team Penske has been fielding entries in the Cup Series off and on since 1972 and on Sunday it still found something new to accomplish.

The Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway ended with three Team Penske cars in the top 10 for the first time.

The Fords of Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano finished fifth-sixth-seventh in the race after spending most of the day in the top 10.

This is Penske’s first year fielding three full-time cars since 2010.

The day was made better by Wood Brothers Racing’s Paul Menard finishing ninth. The Wood Brothers have a technical alliance with Team Penske.

Blaney, who started from his third Cup pole and his first with Penske, led only the first lap before eventual race winner Kevin Harvick took the lead.

Blaney’s top five is his first with Penske in five starts (he made his first two Cup starts with Penske in 2014).

“I thought it was a solid day for us,” Blaney said. “We had a pretty decent Ford all day. The first run we weren’t great and we got better. I thought our strongest run was right before the last green flag pit stops. We lost a little speed the last run there. Overall it was a good weekend for us. That is what we need to do, just have good, consistent weekends like that.”

Logano was the only other Penske driver to lead the race. He led twice for 25 laps. He took the lead the second time early in the final stage following a caution on Lap 177. When the field came to the pits, Logano was only driver to take two tires.

The No. 22 took the lead from Martin Truex Jr. on the restart. Truex had stayed out under the caution.

Logano led 12 laps before Harvick reclaimed the point position.

“We were better than seventh,” Logano said. “We were the only car that took two (tires) and the run went really long and we lost a lot of track position there as we fell back on the two tires. We never got a caution to kind of reset and get those spots back. We faded back to seventh, a little further back even, but were able to get a couple spots back. Overall we have been solid with the Pennzoil Ford all season.”

With his result, Logano is the only driver to finish in the top 10 in the first three races of the season. He trails Harvick by three points in the standings.

It’s a good start for a team that missed the playoffs last year after Logano’s only win was disqualified for failing post-race inspection.

“We have okay speed in the car,” Logano said. “We aren’t anywhere close to (Harvick), but we are competitive with the rest. We will keep working toward that. … We are running hard and running strong right now. We just have to find a bit more to be able to beat Kevin.”

Keselowski earned his second top 10 of the year after placing second last week at Atlanta.

“We had really good short-run speed, and I thought we would be really good on the long runs today, but it turned out we were really good on the short runs,” he said. “That wasn’t at all what I was expecting. The short-run speed was really strong, but I just couldn’t get anywhere to capitalize on it.”

Las Vegas has proven to be kind to Team Penske’s drivers over the last few years.

Blaney earned his third consecutive top-10 at the 1.5-mile track. Keselowski has six top 10s in a row and Logano has five in a row.

Menard, in his first season with the Wood Brothers after replacing Blaney, earned his fourth top 10 at the track, but his first since 2014. He has two top 10s in the first three races of the year. He earned three in each of his last two seasons with Richard Childress Racing.