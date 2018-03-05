Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NBCSN

NASCAR America: Reviewing Kevin Harvick’s Las Vegas win and more

By NBC SportsMar 5, 2018, 5:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

Krista Voda, Kyle Petty and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett take a look at Sunday’s Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway won by Kevin Harvick.

Today’s show airs from 6 – 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

On the show:

  • Kevin Harvick was the high roller in Las Vegas, sweeping all three stages to claim his second consecutive Monster Energy Series win. You’ll hear from him in a post-race interview with NASCAR on NBC’s Kelli Stavast, and we’ll also dive into how Harvick and Stewart-Haas Racing have fueled Ford’s strong start to the 2018 season.
  • Plus: A sneak preview of the latest edition of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Dirty Mo Podcast! You can catch more of the podcast in Tuesday’s NASCAR AMERICA at 5 p.m. ET.

Tuesday’s show also will include the exclusive reveal of the nominees for the 2019 NASCAR Hall of Fame class.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 6 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Step forward: Jimmie Johnson made it through Vegas without wrecking

Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
By Dustin LongMar 5, 2018, 3:45 PM EST
1 Comment

While a 12th-place finish isn’t something Jimmie Johnson and his Hendrick Motorsports team normally would celebrate, Sunday’s finish was significant in one aspect.

It was the first time this year Johnson had not crashed or spun in a race.

It has been a rough start for the seven-time champion and the No. 48 team.

His bad luck began in the Clash in Daytona to open the season. He was less than half a lap from completing that event before he was collected in an incident, marking the seventh consecutive year he’s been in a crash in that race.

Things didn’t get better for Johnson in his qualifying race at Daytona a few days later. A tire issue led to his accident in that event.

Matters only got worse for Johnson when he was collected in a crash on the last lap of the first stage in the Daytona 500. It led to a 38th-place finish to open the season.

Things were not good again for Johnson the following week at Atlanta Motor Speedway. While running a lap down, Johnson spun in Turn 2. He finished 27th.

All that led to Las Vegas. Johnson avoided the troubles he had previously. Still, it was not an easy day. He fell a lap down early and lost another lap before coming back for his best finish of the season. Afterward, Johnson was asked how he got through that race.

“You just go,” he said. “There is nothing you can do. At the end of last year and even in Atlanta, I was trying too hard.  Just giving 100 percent and driving the car where it’s at and bringing it home is what I need to start doing. I have been trying to carry it, and I’ve crashed more cars in the last six months than I have really in any six-month stretch or whole year stretch. Just trying to drive it 100 percent and not step over that line.”

Sunday’s race marked just the second time in the last seven races (dating back to last year and including the Clash and his qualifying race) that Johnson had not crashed or spun in an event.

 and on Facebook

 

Former Truck series driver Rick Crawford arrested in child sex sting

Photo by John Harrelson/Getty Images for NASCAR
By Jerry BonkowskiMar 5, 2018, 12:30 PM EST
3 Comments

Former NASCAR driver Rick Crawford remains in a Florida jail, facing a federal charge of attempting to entice a minor into sex.

Crawford, 59, was arrested Feb. 28 after communicating with an undercover Seminole County (Florida) sheriff’s deputy — working as part of an FBI undercover child sex crimes task force — who posed as the father of a fictitious 12-year-old girl, offering her services.

Crawford is being held without bail. He has a detention hearing at 2 p.m. Thursday in federal court in Orlando.

Rick Crawford (Photo: Seminole County Sheriff’s Office)

Crawford, whose legal name is Richard Hoyt Crawford Jr., is alleged to have answered a Craigslist ad Feb. 10 posted by the undercover officer offering “taboo” relations, according to the officer’s affidavit.

The affidavit states that Crawford had numerous email and text exchanges with the undercover agent over the next two weeks, seeking to set up a rendezvous, as well as setting the amount of money to procure the “daughter” for an amount between $50 and $75.

Even though the agent stated in the affidavit he told Crawford several times that the fictitious daughter was 12 years old, Crawford allegedly acknowledged he understood and allegedly made comments to the agent of “let’s do it,” “need to do now if she is ready” and “I want it all” (referencing to intercourse and oral sex, according to the affidavit).

The agent met Crawford in a restaurant parking lot in Lake Mary, Florida, northeast of Orlando, at 1 p.m. ET on Feb. 28.

After acknowledging to the undercover officer he was there for the arranged meeting with the fictitious 12-year-old, Crawford was arrested as he exited his vehicle.

The officer’s affidavit states that after being given his Miranda rights, Crawford said he showed up to see if the father (the undercover officer) had a 12-year-old daughter and claimed he would not have gone through with any sexual activity if the child had been underage.

Crawford spent 17 years in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. He made 336 starts and earned five wins, 75 top five and 160 top 10 finishes. He last appeared in a race in fall 2012 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Contributing: Dustin Long

Follow @JerryBonkowski

 

NASCAR examining air gun issue with Daniel Suarez’s team

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Dustin LongMar 5, 2018, 10:36 AM EST
9 Comments

A NASCAR executive noted that while “one failure is too many’’ with the new air guns, he downplayed the notion as air guns being the leading story from Sunday’s Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway won by Kevin Harvick.

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer, addressed the issue of air guns on “The Morning Drive” Monday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“First of all, I wouldn’t assess the race as that’s the leading story by any means,’’ O’Donnell said. “Air gun issues have been part of the sport forever. Let me dispel the myth that there never has been a failure. I think that Larry (McReynolds) said that very well during the (Fox) broadcast.

“I believe that we had one that we’re looking into on the Cup side with the 19 car (Daniel Suarez) that we’re looking at. We don’t view an air gun issue like on the 4 car (Harvick) where the gun actually works on the pit stop and then has an issue.

“I think we’re making a lot out of this, which I know fans want to do. I’ve never heard pit guns talked about in the past, which is fair when there’s been failures. It’s new. Paoli manufactures the guns, worked with the teams to put this in place.

“We’re working through it as I said last week. One failure is too many, but again I think it’s something we’re focused on getting them all right and the teams have been great in doing that and will continue to do so and happy that Harvick was able to go out there and dominate and put on a great show, and I think it’s something that we’re going to work on but not the focus of every race for sure.’’

Suarez expressed his frustration with the new air guns after the race.

 and on Facebook

Kevin Harvick joins exclusive category with Las Vegas win

By Dustin LongMar 5, 2018, 8:00 AM EST
4 Comments

Kevin Harvick became only the fourth driver to score 100 or more victories in NASCAR’s top three national series after winning Sunday’s Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Richard Petty is the all-time leader with 200 wins (all in Cup), followed by Kyle Busch with 183 (43 in Cup, 91 in Xfinity and 49 in Camping World Trucks).

“It’s been a lot of years accumulated with a lot of great race teams and people and situations,” Harvick said of reaching that milestone. “You’ve won some that you should, you’ve won some that you shouldn’t. I think when you tag that triple‑digit number to it, it really lets you realize that you’ve been fortunate to accomplish a lot of things and do things consistently throughout the years.

“It’s been fun. I think for me the last five years have really been the part that have been the most fun for me, just because of the fact that I’ve been able to come into Stewart‑Haas Racing, and Gene (Haas) and Tony (Stewart) took a chance and said, ‘Okay, we’re going to do this a long time in advance, and Rodney (Childers) was convinced to come over here and be a part of this deal.’

“I’m just fortunate to be riding the wave, and you can call me old, you can call us old, but cars are fast and things are going well.”

The Truck series began competing in 1995. The Xfinity Series began in 1982.

Here is the top 10 in all-time wins in all three national series:

200 – Richard Petty

184 – Kyle Busch

106 – David Pearson

100 – Kevin Harvick

98 – Jeff Gordon

97 – Dale Earnhardt

97 – Darrell Waltrip

96 – Mark Martin

86 – Bobby Allison

84 – Jimmie Johnson

 and on Facebook