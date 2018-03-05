Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Dale Jr., NBC analysts weigh in on rear window of Kevin Harvick’s car

By Dustin LongMar 5, 2018, 7:45 PM EST
At least one team and many others on social media took notice of the rear window of Kevin Harvick’s winning car in Sunday’s Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

During the race, Chase Elliott and crew chief Alan Gustafson discussed the rear window of Harvick’s No. 4 Ford.

With about 100 laps to go, Gustafson asked Elliott if he saw the rear window of Harvick’s car and how it appeared bowed.

“The right side of the glass, yep kind of … between the orange jack screw and the black lining, it’s bowed from the right side of the jack screw over.’’

Gustafson responded and estimated that when Harvick’s car was at speed, the window pushed down 2-3 inches. Listen to the audio of their conversation in a clip below from Monday’s NASCAR America:

They weren’t the only ones talking about it. Some on social media posted pictures of the rear window and raised questions about what might be causing it.

NBC analysts Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kyle Petty and Dale Jarrett added their opinions during Monday’s NASCAR America.

“We heard about Chase Elliott seeing this particular instance on the 4 car, bringing it up to his crew chief,’’ Earnhardt said on his podcast, the Dale Jr. Download, which will be released Tuesday. “That’s common, too. I spent the last five years of my career telling my crew chief anything I saw on a car that I thought might help that car around me – where his track bar looked like it was, is his track bar high on the right side or low on the right side or the left side … does he look like he’s making skew somewhere? Does he have something flared?’’

Earnhardt related how he’d see cars with roof flaps open on speedways.

“You’d see cars out there running around with the roof flap about half an inch up in the air and when the car would slow down they would come back down just because they had found a way to change the pressure inside the car versus what was on the outside. At speed, it raised that flap up. This isn’t new. I think what we’re seeing out of Harvick’s car in these pictures is new in that space, which makes it so interesting to everybody who sees it.’’

Petty’s take on the matter:

“When Dale (Jarrett) and I raced … I would look at his car. If he was doing something, I’m not going to turn him in, I’m not going to put it on social media, I’m going to do it to my car so I can go out there and try to run as good as Dale Jarrett runs.

“It’s a different time now with so many cameras, with so many people out there. Having said that, if anybody watching NASCAR America or in NASCAR believes that Rodney Childers is that big of an idiot to do something that he can’t get back, that he’s going to go out and just blatantly throw it out there in front of people, that’s not Rodney Childers. Rodney Childers is above board, a great guy, has integrity. The way he looks at it, he wants to go outrun you heads up.’’

Petty said he didn’t believe there was any intent to what happened to the rear window of Harvick’s car.

Jarrett also had his opinion:

“You would have to think that there’s no reason for them to go this far, to be this noticeable. Probably an area they worked in starting last year to find something that they could lean on because that’s what they complained of with the Fords last year, was that they just couldn’t go through the corners and carry the speed that they wanted to.

“When something is this noticeable, as Kyle was just saying, probably something went wrong with what they were doing there that made it this noticeable. I don’t think they’re going to put themselves out there for anything like it.’’

For more on what each said, watch the video above.

NASCAR America: Reviewing Kevin Harvick's Las Vegas win and more

NBCSN
By NBC SportsMar 5, 2018, 5:30 PM EST
Krista Voda, Kyle Petty and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett take a look at Sunday’s Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway won by Kevin Harvick.

Today’s show airs from 6 – 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

On the show:

  • Kevin Harvick was the high roller in Las Vegas, sweeping all three stages to claim his second consecutive Monster Energy Series win. You’ll hear from him in a post-race interview with NASCAR on NBC’s Kelli Stavast, and we’ll also dive into how Harvick and Stewart-Haas Racing have fueled Ford’s strong start to the 2018 season.
  • Plus: A sneak preview of the latest edition of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Dirty Mo Podcast! You can catch more of the podcast in Tuesday’s NASCAR AMERICA at 5 p.m. ET.

Tuesday’s show also will include the exclusive reveal of the nominees for the 2019 NASCAR Hall of Fame class.

If you can't catch today's show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 6 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Step forward: Jimmie Johnson made it through Vegas without wrecking

Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
By Dustin LongMar 5, 2018, 3:45 PM EST
While a 12th-place finish isn’t something Jimmie Johnson and his Hendrick Motorsports team normally would celebrate, Sunday’s finish was significant in one aspect.

It was the first time this year Johnson had not crashed or spun in a race.

It has been a rough start for the seven-time champion and the No. 48 team.

His bad luck began in the Clash in Daytona to open the season. He was less than half a lap from completing that event before he was collected in an incident, marking the seventh consecutive year he’s been in a crash in that race.

Things didn’t get better for Johnson in his qualifying race at Daytona a few days later. A tire issue led to his accident in that event.

Matters only got worse for Johnson when he was collected in a crash on the last lap of the first stage in the Daytona 500. It led to a 38th-place finish to open the season.

Things were not good again for Johnson the following week at Atlanta Motor Speedway. While running a lap down, Johnson spun in Turn 2. He finished 27th.

All that led to Las Vegas. Johnson avoided the troubles he had previously. Still, it was not an easy day. He fell a lap down early and lost another lap before coming back for his best finish of the season. Afterward, Johnson was asked how he got through that race.

“You just go,” he said. “There is nothing you can do. At the end of last year and even in Atlanta, I was trying too hard.  Just giving 100 percent and driving the car where it’s at and bringing it home is what I need to start doing. I have been trying to carry it, and I’ve crashed more cars in the last six months than I have really in any six-month stretch or whole year stretch. Just trying to drive it 100 percent and not step over that line.”

Sunday’s race marked just the second time in the last seven races (dating back to last year and including the Clash and his qualifying race) that Johnson had not crashed or spun in an event.

Former Truck series driver Rick Crawford arrested in child sex sting

Photo by John Harrelson/Getty Images for NASCAR
By Jerry BonkowskiMar 5, 2018, 12:30 PM EST
Former NASCAR driver Rick Crawford remains in a Florida jail, facing a federal charge of attempting to entice a minor into sex.

Crawford, 59, was arrested Feb. 28 after communicating with an undercover Seminole County (Florida) sheriff’s deputy — working as part of an FBI undercover child sex crimes task force — who posed as the father of a fictitious 12-year-old girl, offering her services.

Crawford is being held without bail. He has a detention hearing at 2 p.m. Thursday in federal court in Orlando.

Rick Crawford (Photo: Seminole County Sheriff’s Office)

Crawford, whose legal name is Richard Hoyt Crawford Jr., is alleged to have answered a Craigslist ad Feb. 10 posted by the undercover officer offering “taboo” relations, according to the officer’s affidavit.

The affidavit states that Crawford had numerous email and text exchanges with the undercover agent over the next two weeks, seeking to set up a rendezvous, as well as setting the amount of money to procure the “daughter” for an amount between $50 and $75.

Even though the agent stated in the affidavit he told Crawford several times that the fictitious daughter was 12 years old, Crawford allegedly acknowledged he understood and allegedly made comments to the agent of “let’s do it,” “need to do now if she is ready” and “I want it all” (referencing to intercourse and oral sex, according to the affidavit).

The agent met Crawford in a restaurant parking lot in Lake Mary, Florida, northeast of Orlando, at 1 p.m. ET on Feb. 28.

After acknowledging to the undercover officer he was there for the arranged meeting with the fictitious 12-year-old, Crawford was arrested as he exited his vehicle.

The officer’s affidavit states that after being given his Miranda rights, Crawford said he showed up to see if the father (the undercover officer) had a 12-year-old daughter and claimed he would not have gone through with any sexual activity if the child had been underage.

Crawford spent 17 years in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. He made 336 starts and earned five wins, 75 top five and 160 top 10 finishes. He last appeared in a race in fall 2012 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Contributing: Dustin Long

NASCAR examining air gun issue with Daniel Suarez’s team

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Dustin LongMar 5, 2018, 10:36 AM EST
A NASCAR executive noted that while “one failure is too many’’ with the new air guns, he downplayed the notion as air guns being the leading story from Sunday’s Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway won by Kevin Harvick.

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer, addressed the issue of air guns on “The Morning Drive” Monday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“First of all, I wouldn’t assess the race as that’s the leading story by any means,’’ O’Donnell said. “Air gun issues have been part of the sport forever. Let me dispel the myth that there never has been a failure. I think that Larry (McReynolds) said that very well during the (Fox) broadcast.

“I believe that we had one that we’re looking into on the Cup side with the 19 car (Daniel Suarez) that we’re looking at. We don’t view an air gun issue like on the 4 car (Harvick) where the gun actually works on the pit stop and then has an issue.

“I think we’re making a lot out of this, which I know fans want to do. I’ve never heard pit guns talked about in the past, which is fair when there’s been failures. It’s new. Paoli manufactures the guns, worked with the teams to put this in place.

“We’re working through it as I said last week. One failure is too many, but again I think it’s something we’re focused on getting them all right and the teams have been great in doing that and will continue to do so and happy that Harvick was able to go out there and dominate and put on a great show, and I think it’s something that we’re going to work on but not the focus of every race for sure.’’

Suarez expressed his frustration with the new air guns after the race.

