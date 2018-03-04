Today’s Cup race at Las Vegas: Start time, lineup and more

Cup teams begin their tour of the West with today’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the opening race in a stretch that will see teams race at Phoenix and Fontana, California, the following two weekends.
Here were the scheduled details for today’s Cup race.
(All times are Eastern)
START: Actor Dylan McDermott will give the command to start engines at 3:37 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:46 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 267 laps (400 miles) around the 1.5-mile speedway.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 80. Stage 2 ends on Lap 160.
PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 10 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 1:30 p.m. Driver introductions are at 3 p.m.
TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race beginning at 3 p.m. Race coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. Performance Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 2:30 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have PRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for a high of 56 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.
LAST TIME: Martin Truex Jr. swept both stages and won the race last year. Kyle Larson was second. Chase Elliott placed third.
STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.