Staff picks for today’s Cup race at Las Vegas

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Here’s a look at who the NBC Sports staff is picking to win today’s Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Nate Ryan

Kyle Larson. Seems supremely confident this weekend after a solid test at the track last month. Always blunt about how good his car is, Larson usually backs up his evaluations.

Dustin Long

Kevin Harvick makes it two in a row.

Daniel McFadin

Kyle Larson earns his first Cup win on an intermediate track.

Jerry Bonkowski

Jimmie Johnson has had a rough start to the 2018 NASCAR Cup season (38th at Daytona, 27th at Atlanta). With four wins and nine top 10s in 16 career Cup starts at Las Vegas, Johnson turns things around with yet another win in the desert on Sunday.