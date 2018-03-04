Pit crew member for Darrell Wallace Jr. injured at Las Vegas

Josh Frankos, front tire changer of the No. 43 driven by Darrell Wallace Jr., suffered a hand injury Sunday morning while preparing for the Cup race, Richard Petty Motorsports announced.
The team stated that Frankos was transported to a local medical center.
Michael Hubert will replace Frankos on pit road for today’s race.
NASCAR ejected the car chiefs for both Jimmie Johnson‘s team and Ross Chastain‘s team after both cars failed inspection three times before Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
The car chief for Johnson’s Hendrick Motorsports team is Jesse Saunders.
The car chief for Chastain’s Premium Motorsports team is Lee Leslie.
NASCAR confirmed no other teams faced such sanctions Sunday.
Here’s a look at who the NBC Sports staff is picking to win today’s Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Nate Ryan
Kyle Larson. Seems supremely confident this weekend after a solid test at the track last month. Always blunt about how good his car is, Larson usually backs up his evaluations.
Dustin Long
Kevin Harvick makes it two in a row.
Daniel McFadin
Kyle Larson earns his first Cup win on an intermediate track.
Jerry Bonkowski
Jimmie Johnson has had a rough start to the 2018 NASCAR Cup season (38th at Daytona, 27th at Atlanta). With four wins and nine top 10s in 16 career Cup starts at Las Vegas, Johnson turns things around with yet another win in the desert on Sunday.
Cup teams begin their tour of the West with today’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the opening race in a stretch that will see teams race at Phoenix and Fontana, California, the following two weekends.
Here were the scheduled details for today’s Cup race.
(All times are Eastern)
START: Actor Dylan McDermott will give the command to start engines at 3:37 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:46 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 267 laps (400 miles) around the 1.5-mile speedway.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 80. Stage 2 ends on Lap 160.
PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 10 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 1:30 p.m. Driver introductions are at 3 p.m.
TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race beginning at 3 p.m. Race coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. Performance Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 2:30 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have PRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for a high of 56 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.
LAST TIME: Martin Truex Jr. swept both stages and won the race last year. Kyle Larson was second. Chase Elliott placed third.
STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.
NASCAR has released the weekend team rosters for the 37 teams competing in Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Under a new initiative to limit at-track personnel in 2018, NASCAR is providing a list of team rosters before each race this season. In addition to the crew chief, Cup teams will be permitted 12 road crew members each weekend and a five-member pit crew (which is down a person from last year and also under new regulations).
Click here for the team rosters provided by NASCAR at Las Vegas.
Teams fielding one to two cars also are allowed three management-style spots (competition vice president, technical director, IT support). Teams fielding three to four cars get those spots plus a fourth staff member for IT.
NASCAR will monitor the rosters by scanning identification chips. It also will use rosters in the Xfinity and Camping World Truck series.
Cup teams presented the idea of having a defined number of team members to NASCAR, which helped formalize the structure.