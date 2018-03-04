NASCAR ejects crew members before Las Vegas race

Click to email (Opens in new window)

NASCAR ejected the car chiefs for both Jimmie Johnson‘s team and Ross Chastain‘s team after both cars failed inspection three times before Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The car chief for Johnson’s Hendrick Motorsports team is Jesse Saunders.

The car chief for Chastain’s Premium Motorsports team is Lee Leslie.

NASCAR confirmed no other teams faced such sanctions Sunday.

