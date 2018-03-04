Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Las Vegas team rosters: Who is working the Pennzoil 400

By Nate RyanMar 4, 2018, 7:00 AM EST
NASCAR has released the weekend team rosters for the 37 teams competing in Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Under a new initiative to limit at-track personnel in 2018, NASCAR is providing a list of team rosters before each race this season. In addition to the crew chief, Cup teams will be permitted 12 road crew members each weekend and a five-member pit crew (which is down a person from last year and also under new regulations).

Click here for the team rosters provided by NASCAR at Las Vegas.

Teams fielding one to two cars also are allowed three management-style spots (competition vice president, technical director, IT support). Teams fielding three to four cars get those spots plus a fourth staff member for IT.

NASCAR will monitor the rosters by scanning identification chips. It also will use rosters in the Xfinity and Camping World Truck series.

Cup teams presented the idea of having a defined number of team members to NASCAR, which helped formalize the structure.

Today’s Cup race at Las Vegas: Start time, lineup and more

By Dustin LongMar 4, 2018, 8:00 AM EST
Cup teams begin their tour of the West with today’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the opening race in a stretch that will see teams race at Phoenix and Fontana, California, the following two weekends.

Here were the scheduled details for today’s Cup race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Actor Dylan McDermott will give the command to start engines at 3:37 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:46 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 267 laps (400 miles) around the 1.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 80. Stage 2 ends on Lap 160.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 10 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 1:30 p.m. Driver introductions are at 3 p.m.

TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race beginning at 3 p.m. Race coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. Performance Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 2:30 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have PRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for a high of 56 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Martin Truex Jr. swept both stages and won the race last year. Kyle Larson was second. Chase Elliott placed third.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.

Xfinity race results, points standings after Las Vegas

By Nate RyanMar 3, 2018, 7:23 PM EST
Kyle Larson won the Boyd Gaming 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, his first NASCAR victory at the 1.5-mile speedway.

Larson led five times for a race-high 142 laps Saturday.

He beat Christopher Bell, Justin Allgaier, Ryan Blaney and Elliott Sadler.

Click here for the Xfinity race results at Las Vegas.

JR Motorsports teammates Tyler Reddick and Elliott Sadler are tied atop the points standings after three races.

Completing the top five are Christopher Bell (-23), Justin Allgaier (-28) and Spencer Gallagher (-34).

Click here for the Xfinity points standings after Las Vegas

 

Kyle Larson scores first Xfinity triumph at Las Vegas

By Nate RyanMar 3, 2018, 6:39 PM EST
Kyle Larson took the lead from Tyler Reddick on a late restart Saturday and hung on to win the Boyd Gaming 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

It was the first Xfinity Series victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Chip Ganassi Racing driver and the ninth of his career in the series. His No. 42 Chevrolet had paced both Xfinity series practices Friday leading into the race.

“This race car is so fast,” Larson said in an FS1 interivew. “This is my first time with this (composite) body, and it performed well.”

Rookie Christopher Bell, who started from the pole position for the second consecutive race, finished second, followed by Justin Allgaier, Ryan Blaney and Elliott Sadler.

The first stage featured a duel between the race winner and Bell, who beat Larson in January for a win in the prestigious Chili Bowl dirt race.

“It was a lot of fun racing, and hopefully a lot of fun watching,” Bell told FS1. “That was really cool. There’ll be a lot more of that.”

Larson also led Saturday’s morning practice session at Las Vegas, where he will try to win for the first time at the track in the premier series Sunday.

Stage 1 winner: Justin Allgaier

Stage 2 winner: Kyle Busch

MORE: Race results and points standings

WHO HAD A GOOD DAY: Bell led six laps and scored his second top-three finish in three starts. … Blaney led 33 laps for his second top five in the Xfinity Series at Las Vegas. … Sadler is the only driver to finish in the top five of all three Xfinity races this season. …  Spencer Gallagher‘s 10th was only his fourth top 10 in 43 Xfinity races.

WHO HAD A BAD DAY: Despite winning the second stage, Kyle Busch was a disappointing 14th. … Austin Cindric crashed out in 34th, his second DNF this season because of an accident.

NOTABLE: Larson’s last Xfinity victory was at Dover International Speedway in June 2017. … It was the 11th Xfinity win at Las Vegas for Chevrolet.

WHAT’S NEXT:  DC Solar 200 at ISM Raceway at 4 p.m. ET on March 10 on Fox.

Ryan Blaney finally breaks Kyle Larson’s Vegas practice speed stranglehold

By Jerry BonkowskiMar 3, 2018, 3:41 PM EST
For the first time in the three NASCAR Cup and two Xfinity Series practices of the weekend, Kyle Larson was not the fastest driver in the final Cup practice Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

But he was close.

Ryan Blaney broke Larson’s stranglehold on practice session superiority in the final practice session of the weekend for either series. He covered the 1.5-mile track at 186.445 mph in his No. 12 Ford during the last practice for Cup.

Larson was a close second at 186.136 mph, followed by Martin Truex Jr. (186.091), Chase Elliott (186.059) and William Byron (186.002).

There were no incidents during the 55-minute practice.

Next up for the Cup drivers is Sunday’s Pennzoil 400, which will take the green flag at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Click here for the full speed chart from Happy Hour.

