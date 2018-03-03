Today’s Xfinity race at Las Vegas: Start time and more

Click to email (Opens in new window)

The Xfinity Series begins its portion of the West Coast Swing this afternoon with a 200-lap race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The Boyd Gaming 300 is the second part of a tripleheader at the 1.5-mile track.

It’s also the first Xfinity start of the year for Las Vegas native Kyle Busch.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the third race of the season.

(All times are EASTERN)

START: Kerrie Burke, VP & GM of Aliante Casino, Hotel & Spa, will give the command to start engines at 4:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:16 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 200 laps (300 miles) around the 1.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 9:30 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 2:15 p.m. Driver introductions are at 3:30 p.m.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race beginning at 4 p.m. Performance Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 3:30 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have PRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: Wunderground.com calls for a high of 61 degrees and a 20 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Joey Logano won over Kyle Larson after leading 106 of 200 laps.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is at 1:10 p.m.