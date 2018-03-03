Today’s Xfinity race at Las Vegas: Start time and more

The Xfinity Series begins its portion of the West Coast Swing this afternoon with a 200-lap race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
The Boyd Gaming 300 is the second part of a tripleheader at the 1.5-mile track.
It’s also the first Xfinity start of the year for Las Vegas native Kyle Busch.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the third race of the season.
(All times are EASTERN)
START: Kerrie Burke, VP & GM of Aliante Casino, Hotel & Spa, will give the command to start engines at 4:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:16 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 200 laps (300 miles) around the 1.5-mile speedway.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.
PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 9:30 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 2:15 p.m. Driver introductions are at 3:30 p.m.
TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race beginning at 4 p.m. Performance Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 3:30 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have PRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: Wunderground.com calls for a high of 61 degrees and a 20 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.
LAST TIME: Joey Logano won over Kyle Larson after leading 106 of 200 laps.
STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is at 1:10 p.m.
Rookie Christopher Bell captured his second consecutive pole position in the Xfinity Series.
The Joe Gibbs Racing rookie qualified first for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, besting Kyle Larson, Daniel Hemric, Cole Custer and Kyle Busch.
It’s the third career Xfinity pole for Bell, who also started first a week ago at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Check back for qualifying results and the starting lineup by row for the Boyd Gaming 300, which will be televised at 4 p.m. ET on FS1.
Chevrolet swept the top three spots in the first of two NASCAR Cup practice sessions Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Kyle Larson was fastest (187.559 mph), followed by Ryan Newman (187.454) and Jimmie Johnson (186.587). Larson was also fastest in Friday’s lone Cup practice, as well as both Xfinity Series practices.
“The car is really good,” Larson said. “We tested here about a month ago and were fast and got a good balance on our car. I think this practice we were just kind of chasing the track a little bit. I was loose the first few runs we did and worked on tightening it up and then we put a set of stickers on there a few laps there at the end, ran a fast lap, but I built tight really fast.
“So, I think if we would have just waited to practice and left the same setup on there to start we would have been fine. The track just went through a lot of changes (and) transition I think.”
One more Cup practice will take place today following Xfinity Series qualifying.
Kevin Harvick and his Ford were fourth (185.637), followed by Alex Bowman (185.408), Pennzoil 400 pole-sitter Ryan Blaney (185.325), Darrell Wallace Jr. (185.319), Clint Bowyer (185.306), Michael McDowell (185.103) and Martin Truex Jr. (185.096).
There were no wrecks and only one minor incident, when a brake duct came loose on Denny Hamlin’s Toyotoa and apparently cut a tire.
Kyle Busch also suffered a flat tire but went to the garage for repairs. Wallace also had to replace the radiator on his Camaro after it suffered a crack.
Click here for the full practice speed chart.
Follow @JerryBonkowski
Cup teams will have two practices today and the Xfinity Series holds qualifying and the Boyd Gaming 300 this afternoon. Joey Logano won this Xfintiy race a year ago. Elliott Sadler enters today’s race as the points leader.
Here is today’s schedule:
(All times EASTERN)
9:30 a.m. — Xfinity garage opens
10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. — Cup garage open
Noon – 12:55 p.m. — Cup practice (Fox Sports 1)
1:10 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying; multi vehicle/three rounds (FS1)
2:15 p.m. — Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting
2:30 – 3:20 p.m. — Final Cup practice (FS1)
3:30 p.m. — Xfinity driver introductions
4 p.m. — Boyd Gaming 300 Xfinity race; 200 laps/300 miles (FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Kyle Busch won Friday night’s Camping World Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for his 50th career win in the series.
Busch finished ahead of Johnny Sauter, Brett Moffitt, Grant Enfinger and Stewart Friesen.
Click here for race results
After his eighth consecutive top-three finish, Sauter left Las Vegas with a 39-point lead over Brett Moffitt.
Completing the top five in the standings are Enfinger (-40), Noah Gragson (-41) and Ben Rhodes (-45).
Click here for the point standings.